There are cool directors, and then there are directors as cool as Soda Jerk, whose films are almost like forbidden fruits – never coming to your favourite streaming platform and very rarely screened in a cinema near you. The reason the work of this highly distinctive film-making duo (Sydney-born siblings Dan and Dominique Angeloro) has the ephemeral vibes of theatre – available only for a brief window of time – is because they’re almost entirely comprised of pre-existing materials. Clips are liberated from their sources and reassembled for a Frankensteinian afterlife, without the permission of copyright holders, making any kind of traditional distribution impossible.

14 MINUTES AGO