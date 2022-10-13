ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Hathaway reflects on the ‘hate’ she endured after winning her Oscar

CNN — Anne Hathaway chooses to look at the troubling period after her Academy Award win almost a decade ago as an “opportunity” to learn. Hathaway, who won a best supporting actress Oscar for her turn in 2012’s “Les Misérables,” spoke at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event on Monday night about the hatred she endured online and in the media leading up to and, particularly, after her win.
Hello Dankness review - Tom Hanks becomes a Bernie bro in Soda Jerk’s latest triumph

There are cool directors, and then there are directors as cool as Soda Jerk, whose films are almost like forbidden fruits – never coming to your favourite streaming platform and very rarely screened in a cinema near you. The reason the work of this highly distinctive film-making duo (Sydney-born siblings Dan and Dominique Angeloro) has the ephemeral vibes of theatre – available only for a brief window of time – is because they’re almost entirely comprised of pre-existing materials. Clips are liberated from their sources and reassembled for a Frankensteinian afterlife, without the permission of copyright holders, making any kind of traditional distribution impossible.
