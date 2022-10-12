A Lake Ozark man who was already on probation for domestic assault is facing a new charge following alleged incidents that happened on October 4th. According to paperwork filed by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the victim reported that her ex-boyfriend identified as 56-year-old Rodney McLaughlin had assaulted her. The victim said that she was going to leave to conduct business at the bank, but McLaughlin didn’t want her to leave and attempted to stop her. She said he grabbed her arm and struck her multiple times in the face with his fist. McLaughlin is in custody and appeared via Webex for a hearing, and will have a bond hearing on October 19th on the newest charge of domestic assault.

LAKE OZARK, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO