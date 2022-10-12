Read full article on original website
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For October 14, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Sunday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies arrested Sierra D. Vallejos, 35, of Hughesville, in the 500 block of North Main Street in Hughesville. Vallejos had an active Pettis County warrant for felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Exceeding $1,000 in Damage). Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.
Sedalia police find person dead in home
SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Sedalia Police Department and Pettis County Ambulance District were dispatched Wednesday to a residence in the 700 block of West 7th Street. An occupant of the home was found deceased. First responders tried to resuscitate them. Police said in a press release that there is no indication of foul play. The post Sedalia police find person dead in home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Man Arrested For Aggravated Domestic Assault
On Sunday at 12:49 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 1500 block of South Kentucky for a domestic assault. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim lying on the ground in the backyard. PCAD was called and responded to the scene. It was discovered that the female was assaulted by...
Two Sedalians Arrested After Prius Overturns in a Field
Two Sedalia men were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Toyota Prius was on Gentry Road, about a quarter mile east of Cedar Drive around 5 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, returned to the roadway and ran off the left side. The Prius then struck a fence, then overturned in a field.
Sedalia Man Arrested for DWS, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop for improper registration at 820 South Limit at 12:56 a.m., Tuesday. A check through DOR revealed that the driver, 22-year-old Ezra Jackson Greene of Sedalia, was suspended. Greene was taken into custody and transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked for...
Man On Bicycle Arrested on Contempt of Court Warrant
Sedalia Police conducted a subject check on a man on a bike who was riding in the middle of the roadway with no lights at 4th and Washington just after 2 a.m., this morning. A computer check through Joint Communications revealed that 32-year old Randy Grant of Kansas City was wanted on an active warrant out of Clay County for contempt of court with a cash-only bond of $5,406.46.
GREEN RIDGE RESIDENTS INJURED IN A TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN PETTIS COUNTY
Two Green Ridge residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Thursday, October 13. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Richard Rodriguez was slowing to make a left turn at a crossover and was rear-ended by another vehicle. Rodriguez’ vehicle then rotated and overturned three times before coming to rest in the westbound lanes.
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Thursday, September 6th, 2022, a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Betty J Brown, age 47 of Clinton, MO attempted to overtake vehicle 2, driven by John H Shrock, age 24 of Windsor, MO at an intersection. Vehicle 2 made a left turn in the intersection and vehicle 1 struck the driver’s side of vehicle 2. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. All occupants refused medical treatment at the scene of the accident.
Jefferson City man on the loose after shooting
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is at large and charged with Burglary, Assault, and Armed Criminal Action after firing several shots at a victim early Sunday morning, striking him once. According to court documents, 36-year-old Kevon Mason entered a room where his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend were...
Sedalia Man Arrested for DWI Prior Offender
On Sept. 18 around 11:30 p.m., Sedalia Police observed a black sedan make a wide turn, nearly striking a curb. The vehicle then continued to drift back and forth in its lane. A traffic stop was conducted at Broadway and Limit and an investigation revealed that the driver, 45-year-old Inocente Prisciliano Miranda of Sedalia, was intoxicated.
Johnston arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence
Former Grain Valley mayor Chuck Johnston was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence in the early morning hours of September 17th following a traffic stop by a Grain Valley police officer. According to the police report, at approximately 2:47am on September 17th, a Grain Valley officer...
MARSHALL MAN ON MOTORCYCLE ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT
A Marshall man was arrested after a pursuit by the Saline County Sheriff’s Department in Saline County on October 11. According to a report by the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to stop Brett Ortega who was riding a motorcycle with no registration and traveling at approximately 100 miles per hour on Highway 240. Ortega failed to yield and fled into Marshall with the deputy pursuing.
Two Green Ridge Residents Injured After Being Rear-ended by WAFB Man
Two Green Ridge residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday evening in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2000 Ford Ranger, was slowing to make a left turn at a crossover on Highway 50 and Carroll Road (east of La Monte) around 7 p.m., when a white eastbound 2018 Dodge Charger, driven by 22-year-old Kalex M. Miller of Whiteman Air Force Base, struck the Ford in the rear.
Stover woman hurt Wednesday afternoon in rollover crash
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Stover woman was hurt Wednesday afternoon following a rollover crash in Camden County. The crash happened on southbound Route J near Nonesuch Road around 3:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by 49-year-old Shawnna M. Hutchens rolled over and hit some trees The post Stover woman hurt Wednesday afternoon in rollover crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Domestic assault arrest
A Lake Ozark man who was already on probation for domestic assault is facing a new charge following alleged incidents that happened on October 4th. According to paperwork filed by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the victim reported that her ex-boyfriend identified as 56-year-old Rodney McLaughlin had assaulted her. The victim said that she was going to leave to conduct business at the bank, but McLaughlin didn’t want her to leave and attempted to stop her. She said he grabbed her arm and struck her multiple times in the face with his fist. McLaughlin is in custody and appeared via Webex for a hearing, and will have a bond hearing on October 19th on the newest charge of domestic assault.
Sedalia woman killed in Franklin County crash
A Sedalia, Missouri woman is dead following a two vehicle crash Tuesday in Franklin County, Kansas.
Camden County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to locate people on Most Wanted List
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A routine patrol ended with a woman in custody on Camden County’s Most Wanted list. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is asking you for tips on other most wanted people. “We’ve had lots of thefts from vehicles that had catalytic converters go missing. That’s...
Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sturgeon, Missouri, woman suffered minor injuries after her 2018 Chevrolet Traverse was totaled in a crash on Tuesday. Joyce Yost, 57, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert. Yost was taken to Boone Hospital by ambulance. The post Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man sentenced for stealing Centralia dump truck after armed robbery
A Columbia man pleads guilty to using a stolen dump truck as a getaway vehicle. It was last Friday when Jonathan Morrow pleaded down to one count of stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to ten years on the stealing charge and seven years on the tampering charge. The court also gave him credit for 162 days he’d already served.
Morgan County woman seriously hurt in Camden County crash
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ A Stover, Missouri, woman suffered serious injuries after her 2003 Ford F-150 was totaled on Tuesday afternoon. Shawnna Hutchens, 49, allegedly traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then hit some trees after traveling off the left side of the road and overturning. She was flown to University The post Morgan County woman seriously hurt in Camden County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
