COUNTY CELEBRATES COMPLETION OF WILD DUCK POND RESTORATION PROJECT
Ecological restoration revitalizes ecosystem at beloved entrance of Saddle River County Park. (RIDGEWOOD, NJ) – On Thursday, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, the Board of Commissioners, and the Bergen County Parks Department gathered in Ridgewood to celebrate the completion of the ecological restoration project at the Saddle River County Park Wild Duck Pond.
BERGEN COUNTY OPENS NEW FIRST REPSONDER TRAINING ANNEX AT PUBLIC SAFETY INSTITUTE
MAHWAH, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, the Board of County Commissioners, and the Bergen County Department of Law and Public Safety celebrated the grand opening of the new Bergen County Training Annex at the County’s Law and Public Safety Institute on Saturday, October 8th with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and tour of the facility for local first responders.
Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education member criticized for remarks about Newburgh
A Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education member is facing scrutiny for an insensitive comment he made about Newburgh students while talking about a competitive school activity involving shotguns. School officials say trustee Donald Beeler was heard saying, "Newburgh is extremely good at this," during a board meeting Wednesday night – days...
State labor department halts work at Belleville High School
The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has issued stop-work orders to contractor HESP Solar L.L.C., of Montvale, and subcontractor Patriot Iron Works, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, who were working on a project at Belleville High School. Investigators from NJDOL’s Division of Wage and Hour and Contract Compliance...
Fire rips through Passaic apartment building displacing dozens of residents
Fire spread through the three-story structure, forcing the evacuation of more than 65 residents to Passaic City Hall.
Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus
Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
New corruption charges for 4 Edison, NJ police officers
EDISON — A Middlesex County Grand Jury has returned a 24-count indictment against four suspended township police officers, first accused four years ago of padding their paychecks with extra-duty jobs they never showed up for. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan on Friday announced...
$200 Million Dollar Plan Set for Former Kingston, NY IBM Site
According to Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, "an official closing on the eastern portion of the former TechCity campus has been scheduled, and an agreement with the purchaser, National Resources, has been reached to transfer ownership of the western portion by the end of the year." The Ulster County Economic...
Federal labor officer admits $14K scam of NJ contractors
An Essex County man who worked as a federal labor inspector has admitted to plotting with his brother to scam three construction companies out of about $14,000 in cash. Alvaro Idrovo, 46, of Bloomfield, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the U.S. and extortion while employed by the federal Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.
Toddler Rescued, Driver Nearly Impaled By Fence Post In Hunterdon County Rollover Crash: PHOTOS
A toddler was rescued and a driver nearly impaled by a fence post in a rollover crash near a Hunterdon County cemetery on Friday, Oct. 14, authorities said. The City of Lambertville Fire District #1 responded to the scene on Rt. 29 near the Holcomb Riverview Cemetery in Delaware Township just before 3:20 p.m., the district said.
New Job? Orange County NY Corrections Officer Test Details 2022
It seems like everyone is looking for a new job or a new career. Are you? Have you ever thought about becoming a corrections officer? Well, looks like you still have a chance. Orange County New York is looking to bring on additional staff for their corrections team. Do you have what it takes to be a corrections officer? Who is eligible to take the exam and when is the deadline to apply?
This Is Absolutely The Perfect Name For The Scariest Road In New Jersey
TGIF, and by that I mean Thank God It's Fall. Next to spring, fall is without a doubt my favorite season, and for good reason!. You have fall activities like pumpkin carving, cider drinking, and Oktoberfests, plus, as my wife would say, fall fashion is the best fashion. She's talking...
New York Mother Shot On Her Home’s Porch In ‘Safe’ Hudson Valley, Near Child
Police are seeking answers after a mother was shot while on her porch, near her young child, in a "safe" part of the Hudson Valley. Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Port Ewen. Woman Shot On Porch In Ulster County, New York. On...
Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
PURSUIT (UPDATE): Paramus Officer Injured, Two Police Cars Damaged, Newark Thieves Seized
UPDATE: An overnight stolen vehicle chase ended in a crash that sent a Paramus police officer to the hospital, three Newark thieves to jail and two department cruisers to the shop, authorities said. Police from Saddle River and Hillsdale began pursuing a stolen 2022 Mercedes GLS 450 and a tandem...
In L.A., racist leaders resign. But in N.J., we keep them on the payroll | Calavia-Robertson
Former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez called the Black son of one of her colleagues “a changuito” — a monkey. She also said the young child needed “a beatdown” and derided his parents for raising him “like a little white kid”— whatever that means.
Woman sentenced for possessing heroin, driving while suspended in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County woman was sentenced for possessing heroin, and driving while suspended in Byram Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Danielle Erickson, 37, of Andover was sentenced on October 6 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex...
Fabulous Photos of Vintage Jersey City c. 1970s
These fabulous photographs are from Andy Blair’s Flickr site. He’s taken us back to 1970s New York before, but now we’re focusing on Jersey City. In the 1970s the city experienced a period of urban decline that saw many of its wealthy residents leave for the suburbs, due to rising crime, civil unrest, political corruption, and economic hardship. From 1950 to 1980, Jersey City lost 75,000 residents, and from 1975 to 1982, it lost 5,000 jobs, or 9% of its workforce.
Active Shooter Reports Prompt Lockdown At Sussex County High School, Police Say
Reports of an active shooter prompted a lockdown and a swift police response at a Sussex County high school in the morning on Friday, Oct. 14, authorities said. The Hardyston Township Police Department responded to Wallkill Valley Regional High School after receiving several 911 calls of a potential active shooter situation around 9:30 a.m., the department said.
