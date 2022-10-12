Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
wbiw.com
Traffic change on 7 1/2 Street coming in Bedford
BEDFORD – Bedford Police Chief Terry Moore shared a concern with the Board of Works and Safety, and the City Council on Monday about a roadway that needs to be adjusted due to safety concerns. 7 1/2 Street, between Lincoln Avenue and O Street, has proven to be an...
WTHI
Lane restrictions to begin on I-70 between Terre Haute and Indy - here's where
PUTNAM, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced upcoming lane restrictions for I-70 in Putnam County. It's in preparation for phase two of a box culvert installation. Lane restrictions on the interstate near Little Point start Tuesday. Restrictions will be between County Road South 650 and County Road...
korncountry.com
North Vernon conducts controlled water system flushing
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — The City of North Vernon is conducting routine, controlled flushing of the distribution water system during overnight hours, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., from Monday, October 17, through Friday, October 28. North Vernon Water Superintendent William Spencer says the flushing may cause some water discoloration....
clintoncountydailynews.com
Boone County Residents Divided On Future Of County Development Project
A Boone County Preservation group was formed in response to the State of Indiana wanting to build the large development In rural Boone County. The group along with Attorney Mike Andreoli held a meeting Monday October 10th at the Boone County Fairground. The meeting was held to update the community...
Driver dies in crash with semi in Monroe County after deer jump onto interstate
A driver died in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday on Interstate 69 to the south of Bloomington, police say.
Deadly crash closes I-69 south of Bloomington
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A person died on I-69 south of Bloomington after a Tuesday morning crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi truck. A witness said the car had hit a deer right before it happened. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to southbound I-69 near mile marker 111 just […]
Store closes in Indianapolis food desert, community leaders cite safety concerns
Community leaders believe crime is playing a factor in the Dollar General closing at 38th and College.
cbs4indy.com
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow?. The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs...
korncountry.com
Elevated fire danger today in south central Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ind. — There will be elevated fire danger today, Monday, October 17, due to the combination of high gusts and low humidity, per Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). Northwesterly wind gusts up to 30 mph will combine with low humidity and dry ground conditions to create elevated fire...
Deadly scooter crash under investigation in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved […]
indyschild.com
All Aboard the Sullivan Express to the North Pole – Tickets on Sale Nov. 1
All aboard to visit Santa at the North Pole! The Sullivan Express train ride has been a family favorite for years. Here is what you need to know about this Indianapolis holiday tradition!. What to Expect. The Santa Express to the North Pole takes place at Sullivan Hardware & Garden’s...
eaglecountryonline.com
Air Care Called to Quad Accident in Ripley Co.
One person was injured in the crash. (Ripley County, Ind.) - One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident in Ripley County. Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at a property near CR 350 west and CR 350 south on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. The initial investigations shows...
2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Fortville
FORTVILLE, Ind. — Two people died and a third was injured in a multi-car crash in Fortville on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called just before 3 p.m. to a serious personal injury crash that happened in the 800 block of East Broadway Street. Fortville police told 13News it was...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelby County Commissioners approve burn ban
Temperatures are expected to plummet below freezing Monday and Tuesday nights. However, it's the dry conditions that are prompting more concerns. Tuesday through Sunday, with continued dry conditions, an elevated fire weather danger remains possible. It's for that reason that Shelby County Commissioners ordered a burn ban at their meeting Monday morning.
wbiw.com
Burr, it’s chilly outside, with possible snow in the forecast
INDIANA – A moderate freeze warning is in effect for Lawrence and surrounding counties for this evening. The freeze warning is in effect from 10 p.m. on Monday until 10 a.m. on Tuesday. In some cases, a hard freeze may take place. We could have a chance to see...
wbiw.com
Stabbing takes place in Kroger parking lot
BLOOMINGTON – A man was detained after Bloomington police say he stabbed another man in the abdomen on Monday, October 11, 2022, outside of a Kroger on Liberty Drive on the west side of Bloomington. The victim was transported by ambulance to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment. Curtis...
Neighbors express concern over future of former prison site on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors on the east side of Indianapolis are asking the state to listen to their concerns on the future of a former women's prison. The property on Randolph Street has been vacant since 2017, with neighbors saying that's far too long. "Whatever happens here is going to...
3 taken to hospital after Greenfield apartment fire
Three people were taken to a local hospital after a fire started in an apartment building early Monday in Greenfield, an official says.
korncountry.com
County approves first reading of regulatory standards for solar facilities
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Commissioners on Monday afternoon approved by a 2-1 vote the first reading of an ordinance that will regulate commercial, utility-scale solar facilities in Bartholomew County. Chairman Carl Lienhoop was the dissenting vote with Larry Kleinhenz and Tony London voting in favor. The decision...
Carmel neighbors oppose development of 6-story apartment complex next to their homes
CARMEL, Ind. — Their message is in plain sight. "We're under attack by the city of Carmel, basically," said Charles Demler, who bought and distributed yard signs opposing the construction of a six-story apartment building next to his neighborhood. "Johnson Addition is the second oldest neighborhood in Carmel and there are affordable homes. There's not affordable homes in Carmel. We want to try and preserve our neighborhood."
Comments / 2