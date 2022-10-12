ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, IN

wbiw.com

Traffic change on 7 1/2 Street coming in Bedford

BEDFORD – Bedford Police Chief Terry Moore shared a concern with the Board of Works and Safety, and the City Council on Monday about a roadway that needs to be adjusted due to safety concerns. 7 1/2 Street, between Lincoln Avenue and O Street, has proven to be an...
BEDFORD, IN
korncountry.com

North Vernon conducts controlled water system flushing

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — The City of North Vernon is conducting routine, controlled flushing of the distribution water system during overnight hours, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., from Monday, October 17, through Friday, October 28. North Vernon Water Superintendent William Spencer says the flushing may cause some water discoloration....
NORTH VERNON, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Boone County Residents Divided On Future Of County Development Project

A Boone County Preservation group was formed in response to the State of Indiana wanting to build the large development In rural Boone County. The group along with Attorney Mike Andreoli held a meeting Monday October 10th at the Boone County Fairground. The meeting was held to update the community...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Deadly crash closes I-69 south of Bloomington

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A person died on I-69 south of Bloomington after a Tuesday morning crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi truck. A witness said the car had hit a deer right before it happened. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to southbound I-69 near mile marker 111 just […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning

Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow?. The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs...
INDIANA STATE
korncountry.com

Elevated fire danger today in south central Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ind. — There will be elevated fire danger today, Monday, October 17, due to the combination of high gusts and low humidity, per Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). Northwesterly wind gusts up to 30 mph will combine with low humidity and dry ground conditions to create elevated fire...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Deadly scooter crash under investigation in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Air Care Called to Quad Accident in Ripley Co.

One person was injured in the crash. (Ripley County, Ind.) - One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident in Ripley County. Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at a property near CR 350 west and CR 350 south on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. The initial investigations shows...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WTHR

2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Fortville

FORTVILLE, Ind. — Two people died and a third was injured in a multi-car crash in Fortville on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called just before 3 p.m. to a serious personal injury crash that happened in the 800 block of East Broadway Street. Fortville police told 13News it was...
FORTVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelby County Commissioners approve burn ban

Temperatures are expected to plummet below freezing Monday and Tuesday nights. However, it's the dry conditions that are prompting more concerns. Tuesday through Sunday, with continued dry conditions, an elevated fire weather danger remains possible. It's for that reason that Shelby County Commissioners ordered a burn ban at their meeting Monday morning.
wbiw.com

Stabbing takes place in Kroger parking lot

BLOOMINGTON – A man was detained after Bloomington police say he stabbed another man in the abdomen on Monday, October 11, 2022, outside of a Kroger on Liberty Drive on the west side of Bloomington. The victim was transported by ambulance to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment. Curtis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Carmel neighbors oppose development of 6-story apartment complex next to their homes

CARMEL, Ind. — Their message is in plain sight. "We're under attack by the city of Carmel, basically," said Charles Demler, who bought and distributed yard signs opposing the construction of a six-story apartment building next to his neighborhood. "Johnson Addition is the second oldest neighborhood in Carmel and there are affordable homes. There's not affordable homes in Carmel. We want to try and preserve our neighborhood."
CARMEL, IN

