ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings County, IN

Comments / 6

Nunn Yuhs
2d ago

stealing out of a mailbox makes it a Federal Offense. And the guy gets a bond of $605. So walks free for $60.50. What a joke

Reply(1)
10
robert Moore
2d ago

give him life and this show ones like here comes in here from where they from and think they can get by with anything and not do no time out of it

Reply
6
Related
Wave 3

Man charged with posting his abuse of toddler on social media

CARROLLTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Carroll County man has been arrested on charges that he abused a two-year-old child and posted a recording of the abuse on a social media platform. Benjamin J. Franklin, 23, of Carrollton, Kentucky, was arrested October 13 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for criminal abuse of a child under 12 and strangulation. He is scheduled to be arraigned October 19.
CARROLLTON, KY
korncountry.com

State police investigating death of Greensburg man in police custody

GREENSBURG, Ind. – The Indiana State Police (ISP) is conducting an investigation into the death of a man who became unresponsive and later died after being in the custody of the Greensburg Police Department (GPD). GPD requested ISP conduct an investigation on October 10. At around 9:15 p.m. on...
GREENSBURG, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Vernon, IN
County
Jennings County, IN
North Vernon, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Jennings County, IN
Crime & Safety
WLKY.com

Man sentenced for killing girlfriend at Clarksville home

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A man who killed his girlfriend at her Clarksville home is heading to prison. On Thursday, a Clark County circuit judge sentenced Thomas Smith to 25 years. Under the terms of a plea deal, Smith will serve just 20 of those on an amended charge of...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thief#County Jail#Taser
WTHR

Greensburg man dies shortly after being taken into custody

GREENSBURG, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers in Greensburg. The incident happened Monday night, when officers were called to a home in the 300 block of West 11th Street. They were called to the area at around...
GREENSBURG, IN
WISH-TV

Mooresville police bust woman with nearly a half-pound of cocaine

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Mooresville police arrested a woman on multiple drug charges after a search of her vehicle turned up various drugs, including almost a half-pound of cocaine. Laura Solgot, 47, of Mooresville, faces charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession...
MOORESVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wave 3

Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house

Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
LOUISVILLE, KY
korncountry.com

Greenwood I-65 accident claims life

GREENWOOD, Ind. – The Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a Thursday crash involving a fatality. Dispatchers began receiving emergency calls at around 11:30 a.m. about a serious one-vehicle accident on northbound I-65 at the exit ramp to County Line Road. Personnel from the Greenwood Police and Greenwood Fire Departments were the first responders.
GREENWOOD, IN
1017thepoint.com

MAN CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY COLD-COCKING VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTER

(Brookville, IN)--In Brookville, probable cause was found Wednesday in the case of a man accused of violently attacking a retired Brookville Volunteer Fire Department firefighter at a recent community event. Witnesses say Tyler Wilson simply cold-cocked Matt Robenstine with no provocation and knocked him unconscious. Robenstine had to be revived. Wilson is now charged with Battery Causing Permanent Disfigurement. The incident happened at the fire department’s reverse raffle two weeks ago.
BROOKVILLE, IN
953wiki.com

Indiana State Police Conducting Death Investigation

The final autopsy and toxicology results are still pending at this time. Greensburg-On Monday, October 10, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post were contacted by the Greensburg Police Department and requested to conduct a death investigation after a Greensburg, Indiana man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers with the police department.
GREENSBURG, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy