MLB

FOX Sports

MLB Division Series top plays: Padres edge Dodgers; Braves top Phillies

While the American League took a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moved forward with a pair of NLDS Game 2s on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the San Diego Padres tied things up with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Philly

Best photos from Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 3

The Phillies' first postseason game in 11 years was a sellout (45,538). Phillies legend Shane Victorino waves to the crowd before throwing out the first pitch. Victorino, a member of the 2008 World Series champions, throws out the first pitch. Pat Burrell will throw out Saturday's first pitch. Bryson Stott celebrates after hitting an RBI double, his first postseason hit, in the third inning. The hit gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead. Rhys Hoskins slams his bat after hitting a three-run moonshot off Braves starter Spencer Strider. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin to Start Game 3 of NLDS

According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Friday’s Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Gonsolin returned from a right forearm strain on October 3, allowing one run over two innings versus the Colorado Rockies in what was a final postseason tuneup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series: Padres, Phillies, Guardians win

MLB action continued Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolled on!. The San Diego Padres put forth a commanding pitching effort as they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1, while the Philadelphia Phillies dominated the Atlanta Braves 9-1 in Friday's first NLDS game. Earlier, the Cleveland Guardians outlasted the New...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Reveals Latest White Sox Managerial Update

The search for a new manager has begun for the Chicago White Sox. After falling short of the postseason on the heels of a 93-win season in 2021, Tony La Russa announced that he would not be returning to the team in 2023. And thus began the process of trying...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 14 Schedule

Friday could turn out to be a vital day in the Major League Baseball postseason. The two NLDS series change venues with the matchups tied at one game apiece. The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres hold the edges in the pitching matchups and appear to be in good spots to go up 2-1 on home soil.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Early Predictions for the 2022 MLB Offseason

Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason isn't even finished yet, so by definition, it's still too early to be talking about the offseason. But since it is right around the corner, we're going to risk making some predictions anyway. These concern which six free agents will sign the most lucrative contracts,...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Jacob deGrom, Mets Had 'Good Conversation' About Free Agency, GM Billy Eppler Says

New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler said Friday that he recently had a positive discussion with starting pitcher Jacob deGrom about free agency. According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, Eppler said the talk occurred after the Mets were eliminated by the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card Round of the playoffs on Sunday, noting, "He knows how we feel. I know how he feels. It was a good conversation."
QUEENS, NY
CBS Philly

"Nobody wants to go back to Atlanta:" Phillies fans get ready for Game 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies could clinch this series Saturday at home. That means there's a lot of excitement heading into Game 4 Saturday afternoon.Phillies fans waited 11 years to witness playoff baseball again at Citizens Bank Park and did not leave disappointed Friday night.They'll get to pack the ballpark again Saturday--This time, the team has a chance to eliminate the Atlanta Braves and move on to the National League Championship Series.With more than 45,000 fans in attendance, it was a sellout at Citizens Bank Park for Game 3.Whether in the stands or at a sports bar, there's a good...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Yankees' Aaron Judge Addresses Boos from Fans in Game 2: 'I Gotta Play Better'

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has gone 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts through two American League Division Series games against the Cleveland Guardians. On Friday, he went hitless in five at-bats, four of which ended in strikeouts. The Yankees offense sputtered, and the defense made critical mistakes en route to...
CLEVELAND, OH

