Berks County, PA

Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading Project Receives Top Honor

Service Project Supporting Youth Mental Health Named National Project of the Year. A Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading service project developed to support youth mental health was named the 2022 Project of the Year across the international Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC) network. YVC has more than 30 affiliates throughout the U.S. and Canada, with over 4,000 projects taking place each year, and only one receives this top honor. The Project of the Year was awarded at the YVC Leadership Summit in Kansas City, MO., on Oct. 8.
READING, PA
MONTCO.Today

Giving Away the Green: How a Center at Norristown Farm Park Serves the Community

The Green Resource Center is locate at Norristown Farm Park and is open to the public. A green resource center is opening its space to the Montgomery County community. Its ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday, headed by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS). The center is in Norristown Farm Park and will continue to support various organizations with its fresh produce, writes Marilyn Johnson for Newsbreak.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County shoe factory renovation to be completed soon

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – The former Gerberich Payne Shoe Factory renovation is set to be completed by Feb. 1, 2022 and will now be Mount Joy Senior Apartments. The new complex will provide assisted housing for senior citizens with cost adjusted rent dependent on the individuals Area Median Income (AMI).
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
philasun.com

Many Pennsylvanians who are currently or were incarcerated can vote, according to advocates, leaders

ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia City Commissioner Omar Sabir speaks about voting rights of current and former inmates in Pennsylvania in front of the Catto statue, October 11. (Photo/Susan Segal) Advocates, community leaders and formerly incarcerated Pennsylvanians held a press conference at the memorial of civil rights champion Octavius V. Catto on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

First Energy/Met Ed Energy Efficiency Programs 10-11-22

Learn about First Energy/Met Ed Energy Efficiency Programs with Amanda Hanbury, Operations Supervisor, Clear Result; and Bethany Ayres-Fisher, Sustainability Manager, City of Reading, on Building Green. Hosted by Bill Vitale. From the program: Building Green.
READING, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg woman sentenced for straw purchasing firearm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that a Harrisburg woman was sentenced to two years probation for straw purchasing a weapon for her brother. On March 10, 2019, Maricely Corona, 34, purchased a 9mm...
HARRISBURG, PA
pa.gov

Wolf Administration Highlights $8.65 Million Investment in 3,105 Central PA Manufacturing Jobs at Fresh Roasted Coffee, Sivana Converting Tours in Sunbury

Sunbury, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Mike Hanna toured Fresh Roasted Coffee and Sivana Converting in Northumberland County to see firsthand operations supported by Governor Tom Wolf’s investments to create good paying manufacturing jobs in the commonwealth during Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania.
SUNBURY, PA
bctv.org

Berks History Center, Berks Photographic Society Reimagine Historic Berks County Imagery

Berks History Center (BHC), in collaboration with the Berks Photographic Society (BPS), are pleased to present a second phase opening and display to the original exhibition, A Snapshot in Time: The Photography Collection of Dr. William A. Haman. Phase II of the exhibit will be open to the public on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, and be on display inside the Palmer Gallery at the BHC Museum, located at 940 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19601.
READING, PA
WHYY

Delco court temporarily stopping closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital

The Delaware County Court of Common Pleas is temporarily halting the closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital. Visiting Judge Robert Shenkin, who comes from Chester County, granted the nonprofit Foundation for Delaware County a preliminary injunction Tuesday in its petition against Crozer Health, the four-hospital system in Delco, and its parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Latino voters across Pa. are ignored until right before an election. How are Philly-area agencies filling the gap?

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Lea esta historia en español aquí. This time last year, Berks County was dealing with the fallout of election misinformation. Officials sent out instructions for voting via mail ballot to some 17,000 households that falsely advertised the date of the election as Nov. 18, two weeks after votes should’ve been cast and tabulated.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Berks Weekly

Reading, PA
ABOUT

Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

 https://berksweekly.com

