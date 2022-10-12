Read full article on original website
bctv.org
Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading Project Receives Top Honor
Service Project Supporting Youth Mental Health Named National Project of the Year. A Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading service project developed to support youth mental health was named the 2022 Project of the Year across the international Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC) network. YVC has more than 30 affiliates throughout the U.S. and Canada, with over 4,000 projects taking place each year, and only one receives this top honor. The Project of the Year was awarded at the YVC Leadership Summit in Kansas City, MO., on Oct. 8.
Seven organizations across Berks County receive United Way LIVE UNITED grants
United Way LIVE UNITED Grants provide one-time small grants, up to $5,000, to local grassroots and community-based organizations for creative projects that bring people together and improve the quality of life for Berks Countians. These grants are in addition to the annual funding provided to programs delivered through United Way’s 33 agency partners.
One Lancaster County trans student finds space to be himself, despite backlash against LGBTQ issues in schools
Ollie said he came out as transgender before schools closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ollie Wenditz likes to play video games and hang out with his friends outside. He likes to make up songs and write them down on the Notes app on his phone so he can sing them to his parents and friends.
Speaker comforted by Oz at roundtable was paid staff, which campaign did not disclose
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz has done several events billed as “community roundtables” on public safety, but it turns out at least one participant was a paid campaign staffer, something the campaign never disclosed.
Chester County Judge Blocks Closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Delaware County Memorial Hospital.Image via Google Maps. Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill is staying open thanks to a Chester County judge, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
York woman sentenced for fraud related to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance
A woman from York was sentenced on Oct. 11 after fraudulently obtaining Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits using other people's information, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said on Friday.
Giving Away the Green: How a Center at Norristown Farm Park Serves the Community
The Green Resource Center is locate at Norristown Farm Park and is open to the public. A green resource center is opening its space to the Montgomery County community. Its ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday, headed by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS). The center is in Norristown Farm Park and will continue to support various organizations with its fresh produce, writes Marilyn Johnson for Newsbreak.
abc27.com
Lancaster County shoe factory renovation to be completed soon
MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – The former Gerberich Payne Shoe Factory renovation is set to be completed by Feb. 1, 2022 and will now be Mount Joy Senior Apartments. The new complex will provide assisted housing for senior citizens with cost adjusted rent dependent on the individuals Area Median Income (AMI).
WFMZ-TV Online
Beauty Systems Group cuts 57 jobs in Schuylkill, Pa. labor department says
Beauty Systems Group in Schuylkill County is eliminating 57 jobs, according to a Pennsylvania notice. The business is at 210 Industrial Park Road in East Norwegian Township, east of Route 61. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry posted a WARN notice Wednesday that the business will close as of...
philasun.com
Many Pennsylvanians who are currently or were incarcerated can vote, according to advocates, leaders
ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia City Commissioner Omar Sabir speaks about voting rights of current and former inmates in Pennsylvania in front of the Catto statue, October 11. (Photo/Susan Segal) Advocates, community leaders and formerly incarcerated Pennsylvanians held a press conference at the memorial of civil rights champion Octavius V. Catto on...
bctv.org
First Energy/Met Ed Energy Efficiency Programs 10-11-22
Learn about First Energy/Met Ed Energy Efficiency Programs with Amanda Hanbury, Operations Supervisor, Clear Result; and Bethany Ayres-Fisher, Sustainability Manager, City of Reading, on Building Green. Hosted by Bill Vitale. From the program: Building Green.
abc27.com
Harrisburg woman sentenced for straw purchasing firearm
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that a Harrisburg woman was sentenced to two years probation for straw purchasing a weapon for her brother. On March 10, 2019, Maricely Corona, 34, purchased a 9mm...
pa.gov
Wolf Administration Highlights $8.65 Million Investment in 3,105 Central PA Manufacturing Jobs at Fresh Roasted Coffee, Sivana Converting Tours in Sunbury
Sunbury, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Mike Hanna toured Fresh Roasted Coffee and Sivana Converting in Northumberland County to see firsthand operations supported by Governor Tom Wolf’s investments to create good paying manufacturing jobs in the commonwealth during Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania.
local21news.com
Manheim Township School Board expected to vote on policy regarding transgender athletes
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Manheim Township School Board is expected to cast a vote tonight that could change the district's athletics landscape. The Board will be deciding on whether to start a deeper dive into the policy to address transgender students. Currently, the Athletic Policy makes no...
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
bctv.org
Berks History Center, Berks Photographic Society Reimagine Historic Berks County Imagery
Berks History Center (BHC), in collaboration with the Berks Photographic Society (BPS), are pleased to present a second phase opening and display to the original exhibition, A Snapshot in Time: The Photography Collection of Dr. William A. Haman. Phase II of the exhibit will be open to the public on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, and be on display inside the Palmer Gallery at the BHC Museum, located at 940 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19601.
Delco court temporarily stopping closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital
The Delaware County Court of Common Pleas is temporarily halting the closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital. Visiting Judge Robert Shenkin, who comes from Chester County, granted the nonprofit Foundation for Delaware County a preliminary injunction Tuesday in its petition against Crozer Health, the four-hospital system in Delco, and its parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings.
Shamaine Daniels makes her case to replace Scott Perry during 45-minute PennLive interview
Editor’s note: For the latest on candidates, campaigns and voters, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts. Shamaine Daniels on Thursday fielded questions from PennLive staff as well as community members on topics impacting residents of the 10th U.S. House district.
Latino voters across Pa. are ignored until right before an election. How are Philly-area agencies filling the gap?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Lea esta historia en español aquí. This time last year, Berks County was dealing with the fallout of election misinformation. Officials sent out instructions for voting via mail ballot to some 17,000 households that falsely advertised the date of the election as Nov. 18, two weeks after votes should’ve been cast and tabulated.
NBC Philadelphia
Wawa to Close 2 Center City Stores, Citing ‘Safety and Security Challenges'
Two of Wawa's downtown Philadelphia stores will be shuttered as the Delaware County-based chain continues "to be focused on doing everything we can to monitor and work with local authorities to address challenges impacting operations in any other stores," the company announced. The convenience stores to be closed in Center...
