Service Project Supporting Youth Mental Health Named National Project of the Year. A Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading service project developed to support youth mental health was named the 2022 Project of the Year across the international Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC) network. YVC has more than 30 affiliates throughout the U.S. and Canada, with over 4,000 projects taking place each year, and only one receives this top honor. The Project of the Year was awarded at the YVC Leadership Summit in Kansas City, MO., on Oct. 8.

READING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO