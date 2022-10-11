Read full article on original website
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Oct. 14, 2022
SMITH, MELISSA RENEE – POSS CS PG 1 <1G. RAPER, MATTHEW HENRY – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMB. COFFIN, RICHARD DWIGHT – CCC/ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICL. BROWN, LATOYA LOLITA – CCC/MTR-ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ. ATKINSON, JEWELIA STAR MARIE – PD EVADING ARREST DETENTION.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Body of Missing Cooke County Man Found Under a Tree
The body of a missing man was found Thursday in Cooke County. According to the Cooke County Sheriff's Office Keith Edward Glover was reported missing on Oct. 12 after his family said he'd not been in touch for nearly a week. At about 10 a.m. Thursday, Gainesville Police notified the...
bowienewsonline.com
Montague County Grand Jury indicts six
A total of six indictments were returned by the Montague County Grand Jury during its October session Monday. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
KXII.com
Domestic dispute in Bells lands one man in jail
BELLS, Texas (KXII) -One man in custody after a domestic dispute. Tuesday around 1 p.m., Bells Police said a couple stopped in the middle of Highway 56. Jason Russel Mayes being the passenger who assaulted the female driver. The driver sustained injuries to her face and eye. Mayes resides in...
KHOU
North Texas officer arrested for allegedly bringing phone into inmate's cell
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A North Texas officer has been placed under arrest after bringing a cell phone into an inmate's cell, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, a detention officer discovered a cell phone and charger in an inmate’s cell in the Collin County jail. Detention Officer Tyler Moody, an employee since October 2019, confessed to sheriff’s investigators that he brought the contraband into the jail and provided it to the inmate.
KXII.com
Kingston mom accused of starving baby to have non-jury trial in November
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Marshall County woman accused of starving her own infant has decided to let a judge decide if she’s guilty, rather than a jury, according to court records. Mckayla Ramsey and her boyfriend Kevin Henry were arrested in June of last year for child...
KXII.com
Missing Gainesville man found dead
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Gainesville man reported missing was found dead. The Gainesville Police Department contacted the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and advised them that they had discovered the body of 47-year-old Keith Edward Glover at a location off of south Weaver street, commonly referred to as Cooper’s Crossing. The body was discovered under a tree.
A 28-Year-Old Texas Man is a Person of Interest in the Death of His Parents, Officials Say
Mike Scarlett and his 68-year-old wife were found dead in their Joshua, Tex., home. Scarlett was a well-known actor and writer in the independent film scene Mike Scarlett was a well-known writer and actor in the indie film industry in Texas. Over the years, he entered half a dozen short films in the Rack Focus Film Competition. Scarlett, 66, had plans to debut his latest 10-minute film, "The Cabin," at Rack Focus Film Competition at Richardson's Studio Movie Grill on Oct. 9. But he never got the chance. Three days...
easttexasradio.com
Fannin County Man Dies In Alabama Crash
A Fannin County man has died of injuries he received in a motorcycle crash last week in Alabama. It critically injured 89-year-old Don G. June of Bonham when the motorcycle he was driving ran off the road and hit a guardrail. The Alabama Highway Patrol is investigating.
fox4news.com
SPCA of Texas gets custody of 34 cats recovered from North Texas property
GREENVILLE, Texas - The SPCA of Texas was awarded custody of 34 cats recovered from a property in Hunt County last week. The decision was made during a civil custody hearing Thursday. A judge also awarded the SPCA $8,539.50 in restitution. This case started to be investigated on October 3,...
KTEN.com
Love Co. Sheriff named to OK. Sheriff's Association board
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) -- The Love County Sheriff's office has been working to expand its network over the last week. Sheriff Andy Cumberledge and Undersheriff Trent Daniel made a trip to represent Love County at the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association training expo. Sheriff Cumberledge was also named to OSA's board...
KTEN.com
Sherman Police looking for suspect in drive by shooting
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) - The Sherman Police Department says they responded to a call of a drive by shooting at a house on South Austin Street on Wednesday around 4:30 pm. Police says the suspect fired several rounds from a vehicle at a home located at 715 South Austin Street. The suspect then fled the scene and was not located by officers.
KXII.com
3 arrested, 1 wanted for methamphetamine trafficking
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested and a woman is wanted for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said that Cody Joel, Maegan Turley, and Lyndell White were arrested, but there is still an outstanding warrant for Teresa Jones for the drug charges. According...
KTEN.com
Fannin County Justice Center moving forward
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) - The Fannin County Commissioners continue to take steps forward with the construction process of the justice center. According to Fannin County Judge Randy Moore architects are meeting with county departments for designing purposes. The county also seeking proposals for a Construction Manager at Risk. "We...
KLTV
Murray County Deputies seize 3,000 fentanyl pills in routine traffic stop
MURRARY CO., Okla. (KXII) - A routine traffic stop on highway 177 just north of Sulphur, turns out to be much more. Murray County Deputies said they found 3,000 fentanyl pills, meth, and 4 guns, which police said were stolen, in William Parker Gray’s car. After finding the drugs,...
KTEN.com
Texas hunters must report deer kills
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department now requires any buck or antlerless white-tailed deer harvested in Grayson County to be reported. TPWD white-tailed deer program director Alan Cain said the report is helpful, specifically with all the housing developments going into the county. "An...
A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
KTEN.com
Fatal crash takes one life in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- A Madill man died in a car crash on Highway 199 on Tuesday evening. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jesse Patino was traveling East when he suddenly left the road, hit a fence, and was ejected from the car. Patino was pronounced dead on...
KXII.com
Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
KTEN.com
Sherman teacher selected for national fellowship
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN)—Sherman High School AP Geography teacher Grace Dewald was chosen by the American Geographical Society for their 2022 fellowship. The fellowship includes a visit to a national symposium at Columbia University in November, discussing the future of the global food supply. I'm excited about the topic this...
