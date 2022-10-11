Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
10 times fans played guitar onstage with their heroes – and absolutely killed it
These fans were plucked from the crowd by their guitar idols, and answered the call in roof-raising style. What guitarist hasn't stood in front of their bedroom mirror, imagining the unlikely scenario of playing onstage with their guitar heroes?. For most players, it's nothing more than a pipe dream, but...
Guitar World Magazine
Flea's 10 Greatest bass playing moments
On the eve of his 60th birthday and the release of a new Red Hot Chili Peppers album, we look at his best bits. Born Michael Peter Balzary, Flea (nicknamed for his small stature as well as his onstage antics) is one of those rare bassists who you can recognise from a single note. From his early days as a sock-wearing punk funk in LA to the uncluttered global thump of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, he remains one of the most iconic bassists of all time.
Guitar World Magazine
This unearthed 1960 prototype reveals what the Gibson SG Special nearly looked like
This 1960 SG Special prototype, currently in the possession of New York’s Well Strung Guitars, is notable for having a slab body without the SG’s familiar edge bevel. Without its familiar edge-bevels this prototype SG Special has a more blocky look that was rejected in favour of continuity with the rest of the Gibson SG range – though the classic P-90 pickup configuration stayed.
Guitar World Magazine
Ritchie Blackmore based Smoke on the Water on a classical masterpiece – and the riff’s roots might surprise you
The Deep Purple legend divulged the origin of the riff in an interview back in 2007. But was he telling the truth?. It’s a fact of life that few four-note riffs are as legendary as Deep Purple’s Smoke on the Water. Heck, hardly any riff full-stop has had anywhere near the same cultural and musical impact the iconic 1972 track has had over the past five decades.
Guitar World Magazine
Download and stream the audio from Total Guitar 364
Total Guitar is one of Europe's biggest guitar magazines. With lessons to suit players of all levels, TG's world-class tuition is friendly, accessible and jargon-free, whether you want to brush up on your technique or improve your music theory knowledge. We also talk to the biggest names in the world of guitar – from interviews with all-time greats like Brian May and Eddie Van Halen to our behind the scenes Rig Tour features, we get you up close with the guitarists that matter to you.
Guitar World Magazine
This guitar-toting, metal-themed puppet act brings circle pits to the youth
We're not talking about a hypothetical scene involving brave parents at a metal gig, we're, of course, talking about the scene at a typical Bullicio Puppets show. Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
Guitar World Magazine
Is a new DigiTech Whammy on the way?
Now under new management, DigiTech/DOD have teased their return on Instagram. DigiTech appears to be set to make an imminent return, following the posting of a teaser clip on the effects brand’s social media channels. While remarkable news in itself, what has particularly caught our eye is that cheeky...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Kacey Musgraves pause her ACL set to clip her nails – all in the name of guitar technique
“You're like, ‘I want my nails done,’ And then, when you try to play guitar, you sound like absolute s**t…” she tells the crowd. Country star Kacey Musgraves paused her set at Austin City Limits festival on Sunday (October 9) in order to clip her fingernails in front of a gigantic crowd – telling them that an ambitious nail job had impeded her guitar playing and she’d had enough.
Guitar World Magazine
Solar Guitars partners with Darkthrone's Nocturno Culto for a metal-ready signature model, the GC1.6NC
Specs include high-output Seymour Duncan SH6 Distortion humbuckers and glow-in-the-dark Luminlay side fret markers. After launching a new signature model for Crowbar/Down guitarist Kirk Windstein just last week, Solar Guitars has further expanded its Artist Series with a new model for Darkthrone’s Nocturno Culto, the GC1.6NC. Boasting a single...
Guitar World Magazine
Queen share “lost” track featuring Freddie Mercury, Face It Alone, recorded over 30 years ago
The rediscovered single was committed to record during the band's 1988 sessions for their 13th studio album, The Miracle, but never made the cut. During this year’s Royal Jubilee Concert in London, England, Queen icons Brian May and Roger Taylor revealed the existence of a “lost” song from the band, which featured the vocals of the late Freddie Mercury.
Guitar World Magazine
SolidGoldFX unveils revamped 76 MKII octave fuzz with new JFET preamp
The Canadian pedal-maker has added new components and extra control to its gnarly vintage-style fuzz. The 76 MKII is the latest iteration of Canadian effects firm SolidGoldFX’s gritty retro fuzz pedal, with new upgrades including a JFET preamp and octave bypass switch. The original 76 Fuzz was, like this...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Jason Richardson shred in honor of Alexi Laiho after buying his signature ESP V
The prog phenom paid tribute to his six-string hero with a blistering cover of the solo from Children of Bodom's If You Want Peace... Prepare For War. On January 4, 2021, it was announced that Children of Bodom frontman and trailblazing electric guitar legend Alexi Laiho had passed away, sparking an outpouring of tributes from the music world.
Guitar World Magazine
G&L's new CLF Research S-500 is a fan-inspired “retro-futurist dream” that blends original designs with contemporary appointments
Highlights of the guitar's spec sheet include Leo Fender's Magnetic Pickup Design technology and a comprehensive suite of switching options. G&L has added a new CLF Research edition of its Strat-style S-500 to its lineup of electric guitars. In line with the ethos of G&L’s CLF Research line – which...
Guitar World Magazine
Ibanez teams up with viral fingerstyle virtuoso Marcin for his first-ever signature acoustic guitar
When Polish viral virtuoso Marcin Patrzalek sent guitar heroes into a frenzy with a mind-blowing fingerstyle rendition of Led Zeppelin’s Kashmir last year, the Ibanez artist could be seen wielding the brand’s AE acoustic guitar. Now, Marcin has been bestowed his first-ever signature guitar, the MRC10, which takes...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan and Nirvana's Krist Novoselic perform ‘Sweet Child O' Mine’
That time Duff and Novoselic buried the feud between their bands with an instrumental rendition of the Appetite for Destruction anthem. One day a film should be made about the story of Guns N’ Roses, perhaps the last and greatest hard-rock stars of the last century. The LA band built a reputation for their anthemic songs (and their relentless debauchery). You can get the gory details from the autobiography (opens in new tab) of bassist Michael ‘Duff’ McKagan, but for our purposes it suffices to say that much of GN’R’s drive and success can be attributed to the bass-playing ex-punk from Seattle who moved to Hollywood in the mid 80s, joined the band and became a huge star.
Guitar World Magazine
S.G. Goodman: “Music is healing for the listener and the writer... You don’t always know exactly what a song is trying to teach you while you’re writing it”
The Kentuckian's guitar-laden new album has plenty of six-string bite – courtesy of her unique perspective and vintage Guilds. “There’s power in owning things about yourself,” says Kentucky guitarist and songwriter S.G. Goodman. While creating her sophomore album, Teeth Marks, Goodman decided to take full control of the narrative and further embrace her identity as a queer artist. After coming out while promoting her 2020 Jim James-produced debut, Old Time Feeling, she found further empowerment in writing the follow-up.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Myles Kennedy shred like you've never seen him shred before in early '90s guitar contest
Dressed like (in his own words) "a freakin’ pirate," a confident young Kennedy shows off his formidable vocals and lead guitar chops in this vintage clip. When it comes to Alter Bridge, most people, it's fair to say, view Myles Kennedy as the band's frontman and Mark Tremonti as their electric guitar hero-in-chief.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Vito Bratta bring the house down at New York's Ritz club with White Lion in 1988
This pro-shot footage of the band's blistering performance of Fight To Survive shows why Bratta is considered by many to be one of the era's greatest guitarists. You know Eddie Van Halen, you know George Lynch, you know Warren DeMartini... One name you might not be quite as familiar with, though, is Vito Bratta.
