Chris Colfer's Response To An Invitation To See Lea Michele In "Funny Girl" Is Absolutely Sending Me

By Natasha Jokic
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y62BK_0iW5RZgt00

You're likely plenty aware by now that Lea Michele was not exactly beloved by all on the Glee set. Samantha Marie Ware accused her of "traumatic microagressions." Heather Morris called her very "unpleasant to work with." In Lea's own words, she has an "edge."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2opEwD_0iW5RZgt00
Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for alice + olivia

Well, Chris Colfer (aka Kurt Hummel) was asked on The Michelle Collins Show if he'd want to go see his former costar in Funny Girl — and he did not hesitate in saying no.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17rC8O_0iW5RZgt00
Barry King / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"By the way, Chrissy, guess what I'm doing tonight. You should come," Michelle began, to which Chris replied, "Oh no, are you seeing Funny Girl ?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26nHZb_0iW5RZgt00
Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Getty Images

"Oh," Chris deadpanned when Michelle confirmed that she was. "My day suddenly just got so full."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A7iGd_0iW5RZgt00
20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

"Well, I saw Six last night and that was amazing," he continued, arguably trying to change the subject.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30RRPX_0iW5RZgt00
Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Getty Images

When asked again if he was planning to see it while he was in the city, Chris affirmed, "No, I can be triggered at home."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JmF1a_0iW5RZgt00
20thcentfox / Courtesy Everett Collection

Chris isn't the only Glee alum to have been asked about going to see the Broadway show — last month, Kevin McHale said that he "[hadn't] thought about" stopping by to watch Lea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MzrlE_0iW5RZgt00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Incredible.

@buzzfeednow

The shade I was not expecting today. BuzzFeed writer @Natasha Jokic talks about what Chris Colfer recently said about his old co-star, Lea Michelle, in ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway #leamichelle #funnygirl #glee #chriscolfer

♬ original sound - BuzzFeed Now

