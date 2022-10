Diamond Trail Feed employees shown are Rodney Verwers, owner Byron Eekhoff, manager Mitchell Eekhoff, and Arie Scholten. "We found a wonderful sign on the side of the mill from days gone by when the business was Tice Feed," Byron said. The mural, visible on the mill in the photo, has been hidden by a grain bin for many years.

LYNNVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO