NFL Analysis Network
This 49ers-Browns Trade Sends Kareem Hunt To San Francisco
The San Francisco 49ers are 3-2 on the season after they thrashed the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, giving them two wins in a row. The team’s offense is being afforded a real chance to jell and develop as the 49ers have arguably the best defense in the NFL. Could a trade with the Cleveland Browns be on the horizon to improve the offense?
Sean Salisbury: Browns are reeling looking for a reason; shocked it took this long to figure out defensive issues
Sean Salisbury talks about to talk about the Browns’ continual struggles on defense, the importance of this upcoming matchup against the Patriots, the overall outlook for this team in the AFC right now and more.
Browns’ Clowney, Ward injured, will miss game vs Patriots
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting defense end Jadeveon Clowney and top cornerback Denzel Ward will miss Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with injuries. Clowney has been dealing with ankle, knee and elbow issues this week and was limited in practice. He came back after missing two games with an ankle injury […]
Deshaun Watson providing valuable input in the QB room; Cade York will be ‘just fine’: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson, who returned to the Browns facility on Monday on a limited basis, is a welcome presence in the quarterback room, where he can help out with game planning and share his input. “Our quarterback room is awesome,” offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said Thursday....
NFL responds to I-Team regarding new Deshaun Watson lawsuit
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned yet another woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson claiming he pressured her into a sex act when she met him to give him a massage.
Deion Jones excited for 'fresh start' with Browns, hopes to play; Denzel Ward missing,Greedy Williams trending
BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns defense has been bruised and battered the last two games, especially in the run game. After playing respectable against the run in the first three games, the the Browns have given up 440 yards in just the last two games. Overall, the Browns are...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/13/22)
It is Thursday, October 13, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for the New England Patriots to come to town on Sunday afternoon for a Week 6 game at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium. News about the Week 6 injury report headlines the Thursday edition of Browns Nation...
Browns Morning Roundup: More Deion Jones news, Ethan Pocic excelling, and the Patriots on the way
Welcome back to another Thursday edition of Browns Morning Roundup. The Cleveland Browns continue to stay busy and on top of roster moves, as they continue to navigate through their intake with new linebacker Deion Jones. We also are to the point in the week where injury reports are beginning...
Browns Morning Roundup: A new lawsuit, unfair Myles Garrett slander, and Joe Woods
Another day, another busy day in the life of the Cleveland Browns. We had coaches speaking in press conferences, a great deal of Myles Garrett discourse throughout the fanbase, another Deshaun Watson lawsuit, and more from Thursday. Today we will get more injury news, some more quotes to comb through,...
Giants vs. Ravens: NFL experts make Week 6 picks
The New York Giants (4-1) will host the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 5.5-point home underdogs and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
Browns will have to find a way to win without Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns will be without two of their best defensive players on Sunday when they welcome the Patriots to FirstEnergy Stadium for a matchup between a pair of 2-3 teams in need of a victory. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward will both miss the...
New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns.
FOX Sports
Belichick, Patriots look to slow Chubb, Browns' running game
NEW ENGLAND (2-3) at CLEVELAND (2-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Browns by 3 according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Patriots 2-2-1, Browns 2-3. SERIES RECORD: Series tied 13-13. LAST MEETING: Patriots beat Browns 45-7, on Nov. 24, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. LAST WEEK: Patriots beat Lions...
NFL・
‘It’s very frustrating’: Myles Garrett appears to show discord with Browns D Coordinator
Myles Garrett didn’t hide his frustration with his role with the Cleveland Browns as he struggles to make his impact felt by the team. Garrett hasn’t been the usual Defensive Player of the Year candidate that he was in years past, and he expressed belief that their playmaking is the problem and the one limiting what he can do. He emphasized his “lack of opportunities” as the reason for his subpar performance so far, a message that implies there is some sort of discord between him and the Browns coaching.
Browns rule out Pro Bowl defenders Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward for Patriots game
FOXBOROUGH — Life just got a little easier for the Patriots offense. The Browns have already ruled Pro Bowl defenders Jadeveon Clowney and Denzel Ward out for Sunday’s game in Cleveland. Clowney had been nursing ankle, knee and elbow injuries, while Ward remains in the concussion protocol. In...
Browns vs Patriots: 3 things to watch and game picks
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns host the Patriots on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. Both teams are 2-3 coming into the game and in need of a victory to get to .500. The Browns will be without two of their best defensive players in cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, both ruled out on Friday.
Game 3 of the ALDS is sold out Saturday, but will fans have to fight off midges?
Midges can be very gross, but they do have benefits and represent a healthy Lake Erie. Thankfully, the cold front should keep them at bay for Saturday's Guardians game.
