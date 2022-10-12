Read full article on original website
Can NFL fine Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott for swearing in interviews?
What is the NFL’s policy for players who curse in media interviews, like Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott did?
Why Troy Aikman says Dallas Cowboys may consider staying with Cooper Rush as QB1
Cooper Rush has won four straight games in place of the injured Dak Prescott. A win against the Eagles puts them in first place in the NFC East.
Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision Before Cowboys-Eagles
Dak Prescott may have taken another step in his recovery, but the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly moving forward as if Cooper Rush will be the starter for Sunday night's game at Philadelphia. Per ESPN's Todd Archer:. "Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott will 'do some light throwing after practice,' and the...
Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott on the verge of joining exclusive club
The Dallas Cowboys have rushed for over 160 yards in two of their last three games behind the one-two punch of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Elliott, now in year seven, hasn’t cracked the 100-yard mark yet this season, but he’s run with conviction and looked fresh. Elliott...
Dallas Cowboys Reveal Dak Prescott's Status For Game vs. Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys have listed quarterback Dak Prescott as questionable for Sunday's primetime game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Earlier this afternoon, head coach Mike McCarthy said Dak is expected to throw before Sunday...
CeeDee Lamb, Dalton Schultz get mixed bag of injury updates ahead of Eagles game
The Dallas Cowboys are heading into a heated Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles with several question marks on both sides of the ball. While the team has cleared Dalton Shultz, CeeDee Lamb remains on the injury report. When the Cowboys take on the undefeated Eagles on Sunday night...
Troy Aikman Addresses The Cowboys' Potential Quarterback Controversy
The 4-1 Dallas Cowboys are set to face the 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles this weekend on Sunday Night Football. While the winner of this early-season NFC East battle will gain the inside track to the divisional crown, the Dallas Cowboys will also receive critical insight on who their starting ...
Troy Aikman: Cowboys Quarterback Will Become "Real Question" If Cooper Rush Beats Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys have now won four straight games with quarterback Cooper Rush at the helm. Rush took over for Dak Prescott after he suffered a broken thumb in the Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers. He was initially viewed as desperation placeholder, but has since proved himself as a more-than-proficient backup.
Cowboys News: Lamb questionable, Dak due date, Moore & Quinn get odds for Panthers job
All eyes were on the Friday practice report as the Cowboys prepare to travel to Philadelphia for the biggest game yet of this young season. While Dak Prescott is not expected to play, he technically still has a shot (even if it exists only as a gambit to keep the Eagles on their toes). Jason Peters looks like he’ll line up against his old teammates, and CeeDee Lamb was a late add with a hip issue, though this has happened before without him missing time.
Cowboys Official Move Up on Dak Prescott on Practice Injury List
The Dallas Cowboys are listing Dak Prescott as a "limited'' participant in the Thursday practice here at The Star.
