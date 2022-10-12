Global hotel chain citizenM opens its first Chicago property and its fifth of the year

Read full article on original website
Jewel shoppers on Chicago's South Side wonder what Mariano's merger will mean for them
Kroger is the nation's No. 2 grocer, operating 44 Mariano's stores in the Chicago area. Jewel has closer to 200 stores in the city and suburbs.
Wintrust Business Minute: Two major Chicago grocery chains could be merging
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Two of the major grocery store chains serving Chicago could be merging. Bloomberg reports Kroger is in talks about a merger with Albertsons and an agreement could be reached as soon as this week. Locally, that would mean Jewel and Mariano’s would be co-owned. There are no details available about the possible deal and any merger would face antitrust scrutiny. Kroger and Albertsons directly compete in much of the country.
Downtown Chicago hotel near Mag Mile - $119
During the chilly winter months, do as Chicagoans do and hop between the city's trendiest restaurants and shops, cozy cafes and world-class museums. Just steps from the Magnificent Mile, this member-favorite downtown hotel is ideal for doing just that. Stay in the Windy City and save up to 50% with this deal on winter stays. Travelzoo members score daily parking (reg. $53), too.
Chicago Commuters Once Had an Easy, Affordable Way To Beat Traffic: Helicopters
Bob Proctor - WikipediaFor mostly the cost of cab fare, well-to-do businessmen could take a helicopter into the city or to the airport in Chicago. The view was probably unbeatable too.
Supply chain mess continues to frustrate Chicago furniture store owner
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago small business owner is taking on a global problem. He's struggling with shipping delays thanks to supply chain issues.Those troubles hit a new high when his merchandise from China finally arrived in Illinois, only to get stuck in a stack of containers.CBS 2's Lauren Victory explained how the Andersonville company is handling this hurdle.Many people want to feel their furniture before buying. In the HTMarket.com showroom, you can take a seat and put your feet up. The owner wishes he could relax too, but he recently got word he'll be charged to hurry up and...
Report: Banana Republic to Leave Magnificent Mile
Banana Republic has become the latest retail casualty of the Magnificent Mile, as the chain decided against renewing their lease for the store at 744 North Michigan Avenue, according to Crain's Chicago Business. The renowned retail strip has seen numerous high-profile exits in recent years, including Gap, Macy's and Timberland.
Extremely Local News: Will Walgreens in Wicker Park be closing its doors?
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Is Walgreens Closing Its Flagship Wicker Park Store Inside Old Bank? Neighbors Told Yes, But Company Says No Decision Made: A Walgreens representative said the branch was closing at a community meeting Wednesday — but the company said Thursday it has not made any decision regarding the location.
Tyson Takes Corporate Employees to See Sunlight One Last Time Before Slaughterhouse
Loop, Chicago — Tyson announced last week that they’re closing their corporate office and relocating to Arkansas. As a final act of mercy, they are leading all of their Chicago employees to see some sunlight one last time before being sent to the slaughterhouse. Citing their rich history...
Chicago Neighborhood Ranks on List of '51 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World'
If you're a Chicago resident, you might just be living in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world. As part of their fifth annual index survey, Time Out Magazine canvassed 20,000 "city-dwellers" around the globe to find out what they each love (or hate) about their chosen city. And while the word "cool" is of course subjective, the list says, rankings were based on accessibility, culture and nightlife, and wide variety of affordable food and drink along with "lively street life and big community vibes."
Lightfoot proposal may end natural gas hookups for new Chicago homes
CHICAGO - New home and businesses in Chicago may find it hard and nearly impossible to get natural gas hookups under a new proposal. Mayor Lori Lightfoot's climate-fighting plan includes more than two-dozen recommendations, including the end of fossil fuel hookups. This means new construction would be built without gas...
Walter E. Smithe Jr., Founder of Popular Chicago-Area Furniture Company, Dies at 86
The founder of well-known Chicago-area furniture company Walter E. Smithe has died, his family announced Wednesday. The 86-year-old patriarch of the Smithe family, Walter Edward Smithe Jr., "died peacefully with his beloved wife of 64 years, Florence Flynn Smithe, by his side," his family wrote in an obituary. "Walt is...
Downtown Chicago struggling with low Friday foot traffic
👋 Hey, Monica here. Last Friday I ventured downtown and learned that the rumors are true. Traffic is easy, street parking is plentiful, and you can eat lunch pretty much anywhere without a reservation. Why it matters: Thousands of businesses rely on downtown workers' foot traffic, but those workers...
Stay Café to Open on Chicago’s Near Northwest Side
Chef “Taco” Jesse Martinez has created a menu of American fare with a wide range of dishes for breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon snacking and dinner
New 17-acre eco-park opening near Chicago's Goose Island neighborhood
A 17-acre eco-park will open to Chicago Wednesday in an effort to redevelop a portion of the Chicago River.
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
Peach’s Restaurant, Lula Cafe And Marisol Collaborating For Weekend Brunch, Panel On ‘Impactful’ Restaurants
DOWNTOWN — A Logan Square and Bronzeville restaurant are converging this weekend at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art to celebrate food culture while sharing how restaurants can nourish their communities. Peach’s Restaurant, Lula Cafe and the museum’s flagship restaurant, Marisol, will serve brunch dishes from their own menus...
Kendall Coyne Dream Big Park grand opening set for Oct. 17
Palos Heights and the Schofield Family Foundation will host a grand opening next week for the Kendall Coyne Dream Big Park. Ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Monday, October 17, at 8140 Misty Meadows Drive. The grand opening celebration includes a ceremonial ribbon cutting event with Palos Heights...
How Safe is Chicago, IL?
Chicago, Illinois, is a big city with a lot of crime. However, it is also a city full of opportunity. There are many things to do in Chicago, and it's a great place to live. So, is it safe to live in or visit Chicago?
The push to have ‘tiny homes’ in Chicago
Brien Cron, the president and founder of Chicago Tiny House joins Lisa Dent to discuss his organization’s pilot project to construct affordable, 500 square-feet homes around the city. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Auburn Gresham Native Joins Retreat At Currency Exchange Cafe As Its Newest Chef-In-Residence
WASHINGTON PARK — For Ariya Taylor, food has always been an adventure. From experimenting with Food Network recipes to creating her own supply of spices, the Auburn Gresham native has always risen to the challenge. As the new chef-in-residence at Retreat at Currency Exchange Cafe, 305 E. Garfield Blvd.,...
