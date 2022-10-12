ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Bel-Air’ Changes Showrunners As Carla Banks Waddles Replaces TJ Brady & Rasheed Newson For Season 2 Of Peacock Reboot

Peacock’s breakout hit Bel-Air is making a change at the helm for Season 2, which is currently in production. Carla Banks Waddles has been promoted to showrunner. She takes over for TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson who have stepped down from the role over creative differences. The duo remain executive producers on the series, from Westbrrok Studios and Universal Television. The series is taking a brief hiatus as the showrunner transition is taking place. Former Good Girls EP Banks Waddles, who is under an overall deal at Universal Television, was a co-executive producer on Season 1 of Bel-Air. She is...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
IndieWire

Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’ Is Already on Its Fourth Showrunner

“Bel-Air,” Peacock’s dramatic reimagining of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” began production on its upcoming Season 2 last month. But the show is already being forced to take a hiatus, as showrunners TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson have exited the series due to creative differences, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Carla Banks Waddles, who previously served as a co-executive producer on the show and an executive producer of “Good Girls” on NBC, has been promoted to showrunner and will also serve as an executive producer for Season 2. Banks Waddles has an overall deal with Universal...
TV SERIES
E! News

Watch Angela Lansbury’s Final Pre-Recorded Interview Following Her Death

Angela Lansbury's legacy lives on. The legendary actress died on Oct. 11 at age 96. But, in 2010, she sat down with the New York Times for what she intended to be her final interview. "She spoke with us with the understanding the interview would be published only after her death," the NYT tweeted Oct. 11. Twelve years later, per her wishes, the outlet has released the video.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy