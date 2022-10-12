Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
Wind-Assisted Coal Carrier Begins Operations for Tokohu Electric
Japanese shipowner MOL and powerplant operator Tohoku Electric Power have begun commercial operations with a novel reduced-emissions vessel: a coal-carrying bulker with auxiliary wind power. The 100,000 dwt Shofu Maru is the world's first vessel equipped with the MOL / Oshima Shipbuilding "Wind Challenger" telescopic wing sail. She will transport...
torquenews.com
Australian Mine To Supply Lithium To Tesla, Ford and LG, Using Only Renewable Energy
The Kathleen Valley Lithium Project, from which more than 500,000 tons of lithium spodumene concentrate per year will be obtained to supply Tesla, Ford and LG, will be powered by 100 % green, renewable energies combined with battery packs. Australia is one of the main regions for the supply of...
Kobe Steel's U.S. unit signs technology deal with Sweden's H2 Green Steel
TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd (5406.T) said on Wednesday its U.S. unit, Midrex Technologies, has signed a contract with Swedish steel venture H2 Green Steel to supply its technology for a direct reduced iron (DRI) plant running on 100% hydrogen.
coingeek.com
Argentina’s state-owned energy firm enters block reward mining by using waste gas
A state-owned energy firm has thrown its hands in the ring to join the league of block reward miners operating in Argentina. YPF Luz, the renewable arm of YPF, has announced that it will be striking a partnership with an unnamed international mining company looking to set up shop in the South American company.
rigzone.com
USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record
'This boost in gas stocks, resulting from increased domestic supply amid easing demand, means storage levels are now just eight percent below the five-year average'. In a new North America gas and LNG market update report, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain highlighted that last week’s underground storage injection of 129 billion cubic feet was the second largest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) began reporting weekly storage data in January 2010.
Texas Startup Is Creating Clean Hydrogen From Microbes and Old Oil Wells
Charles Nelson, chief business officer at Cemvita, told Newsweek "the ground is our equipment, so we don't have to build anything new to be able to do this."
Westinghouse to be sold in $7.9-billion deal as interest in nuclear power grows
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Cameco Corp (CCO.TO) and Brookfield Renewable Partners said on Tuesday they would acquire nuclear power plant equipment maker Westinghouse Electric in a $7.9-billion deal including debt, amid renewed interest in nuclear energy.
Upworthy
A Scottish nightclub now runs on renewable energy generated from the body heat on its dancefloor
A few years ago, Andrew Fleming-Brown—the managing director of SWG3, a Glasgow arts venue—realized that his company wasn't doing enough to support sustainability. Then, a solution presented itself. "We realized that our audiences could be our source of energy," he told The Guardian. To make his vision a reality, Fleming-Brown got in touch with inventor David Townsend and his geothermal energy consultancy company, TownRock Energy. It took them a little over a year to come up with Bodyheat, a system that creates renewable energy from body heat generated on the dancefloor.
NBC San Diego
Inside the Only Lithium Producer in the U.S., Which Provides the Critical Mineral Used in Batteries by Tesla, EV Makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
Damon Motors Exceeds $90M Order Backlog; Company Eyes Potential $250M Signed Customers Globally
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Damon Motors, the premier EV motorbike company, today announced its order book has exceeded a $90M order backlog to date globally with the potential of exceeding $250M through international partnerships, like the one with Latin America’s Auteco. The makers of the first EV motorcycle capable of outperforming the best gas-powered superbikes, Damon’s products boast never-before-seen technology advancements including HyperDrive™, Co-Pilot™ and Shift™, designed to solve problems experienced across every other motorcycle in the world. Combined with its astonishing 200 hp / 200 mph / 200 miles of range, Damon motorcycles represent the first breed...
rigzone.com
Energy Aspects Says Shale Oil Output Threatens to Peak in 2024
Oil output from shale basins is at risk of peaking in just two years as drillers combat rising costs, analysts including Amrita Sen wrote in a note to clients dated Tuesday. — Don’t expect US shale producers to ride to the rescue as the world clamors for more oil, according to Energy Aspects.
rigzone.com
Contracts Awarded For Strategic Petroleum Reserve Crude Oil Sale
The U.S. Department of Energy announced contracts for the purchase of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced that contracts have been awarded for the purchase of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) following a Notice of Sale announced on September 19, 2022.
rigzone.com
Eni Starts Production Of Biorefining Oil In Kenya
The first cargo of vegetable oil for biorefining produced by Eni in Kenya has left the port of Mombasa, on its way to Gela's biorefinery. — The first cargo of vegetable oil for biorefining produced by Eni in Kenya has left the port of Mombasa, on its way to Gela’s biorefinery. This marks the start of the transport and logistic system that will support the value chain in the country, starting with a production of 2,500 tons by the end of 2022 to scale up rapidly to 20,000 tons in 2023.
NASDAQ
ExxonMobil Signs Deal With CF Industries to Make Blue Ammonia
Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM entered an agreement with fertilizer maker CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF to produce blue ammonia, which is expected to help decarbonize hard-to-abate industrial facilities. Illinois-based CF Industries is a leading producer of nitrogen fertilizer in North America. One of the company’s principal nitrogenous fertilizer products is...
Electricity gap: the Nigerian solar battery taking clean energy off grid
Tens of millions of people across the globe still lack basic access to electricity, affecting lives and livelihoods on a vast scale – but University of Toronto graduate Olugbenga Olubanjo is on a mission to change that
pgjonline.com
Chevron Sees LNG Growth Opportunity in Europe on Strong Demand
(Reuters) — U.S. oil major Chevron Corp. expects high European prices for LNG to attract a majority of U.S. LNG exports in the short term, a top executive told Reuters on Wednesday. Europe is determined to wean itself off Russian gas imports following its invasion of Ukraine, a move...
energynow.ca
Certified Natural Gas: More Canadian Companies Being Recognized for Responsible Production
A growing number of Canada’s oil and gas companies are receiving independent certification for their work in emissions reduction. Five producers at six sites in Alberta and B.C. are now certified by New York-based non-profit Equitable Origin for their progress in environmental and social performance. It’s part of a...
rigzone.com
Neptune To Triple Production From Romerberg Oil Field
German authorities have approved the increase of the production limit at Neptune Energy's Romerberg oil field. — The State Mining Authority for Rhineland-Palatinate has approved the increase of the production limit at Neptune Energy's Römerberg oil field in the Rhine Valley, south-western Germany. Oil and gas company Neptune...
altenergymag.com
Hydrogen Generation Market: Possibilities And New Developments In The Production Of Hydrogen
The hydrogen generation market is driven by rising demand for cleaner fuel and escalating regulatory restrictions for the desulfurization of petroleum products. The global hydrogen generation market is expected to drive growth at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030. The Environmental Protection Agency of the United States has...
rigzone.com
Diamondback Energy to Buy Permian Driller for $1.6B
Diamondback Energy Inc. agreed to buy closely held FireBird Energy LLC in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $1.6 billion, enabling the US shale oil producer to grow in the Permian Basin. Diamondback will pay 5.86 million shares and $775 million in cash, it said Tuesday in a statement. The...
