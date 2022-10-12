Read full article on original website
Adoption Congratulations Messages and Quotes
Adoption Congratulations Messages: God is the kind being that can provide for a child without parents caring for parents and a childless family with a lovely baby through adoption. Adopting a kid is not a simple procedure, so when a couple or individual can finally welcome and love a child into their loving family, all the more reason to congratulate them. We are providing you with a decent selection of messages so you can send that happy family congratulation on adding the newest member. These sample messages can come in handy if you’re trying to decide what to say on an adoption card.
Deaf baby hears mom say 'I love you' for the first time and her reaction is priceless
The child was born with hearing impairment and was able to hear her parents for the first time when she was 2-months-old.
ABC reporter shares coming out story, pens letter to younger self: 'You're going to find true love'
'You deserve respect—both from straight Black people and gay white people.'
Scammers are pretending to be your family on social media
Scams on the internet are nothing new, but being scammed by your own grandmother can be quite shocking and humiliating. Of course, your grandmother is not the one scamming you, but rather someone pretending to be your grandmother that has gotten access into her account.
Musk has a 'super app' plan for Twitter. It's super vague
For months, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has expressed interest in creating his own version of China's WeChat — a "super app" that does video chats, messaging, streaming and payments — for the rest of the world
Daily Princetonian
In anticipation of love
Growing up, people would tell me I was (too) hyper and (too) excited, so I began to see myself as a sort of excessive personality. As the youngest of three, I learned a lot from my older sisters; from lessons on boys to old clothes, everything I know and own is a hand-me-down that I acquired through the art of anticipation. From my family’s semi-dysfunctionality, I quickly came to learn that “family” was something of a group of random people placed together by the hands of fate.
Women are taking pictures at this doctor's office for their Instagram feed
A healthcare practice, offering full patient care services, is changing the game to get Millenials and Gen Z excited about going to the doctor. Tia, a women’s healthcare network was founded in 2017. With a minimalist style and houseplants galore, it puts a peaceful aesthetic into action.
Why I Quit Facebook 'Cold Turkey'
After holding out a long time, I joined Facebook over two years ago and tried it out for about a year. Facebook web pagePhoto by Kon Karampelas on Unsplash. During my year on Facebook, I found some things I liked: reconnecting with old friends, staying up-to-date with what my friends and relatives were doing, and sharing photos. When I quit Facebook, I had a following of over 500 people. They included many new acquaintances from all walks of life and around the world.
