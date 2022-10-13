ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas officer Jacob Arellano dies after being hit by wrong way driver, police say

By Raegan Scharfetter
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ww7jN_0iW5C6ok00

Off-duty Dallas officer injured in wrong way crash has died 01:19

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas police officer has died after being hit by a wrong-way driver on his way to work Tuesday night, police said.

At 11:48 p.m. Oct. 11, officer Jacob Arellano, 25, was driving northbound on Spur 408 at West Kiest Boulevard when he was struck by a sedan going the wrong way.

Police said Arellano was driving in the middle of the three lanes when the sedan—going southbound in the northbound lanes—hit the front left side of his vehicle.

The crash caused Arellano's vehicle to go into the right lane where it was hit by a tractor-trailer, police said. His vehicle "rolled several times and stopped" on the right shoulder of Spur 408.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Arellano to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

The wrong-way driver was also taken to a hospital where they are in serious condition. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Police said the preliminary investigation has determined the wrong-way driver may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Arellano has been a member of the Dallas Police Department since June 2019. He was assigned to Northwest Patrol Division.

In a tweet posted by Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, he asks the public to keep Arellano's family in their prayers.

During college, Arellano played football for New Mexico State University.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of former Aggie football player Jacob Arellano," New Mexico State athletics said in a statement to CBS 11. "Jacob was an outstanding young man, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BzTJ5_0iW5C6ok00
Jacob Arellano New Mexico State University

Arellano is survived by his parents, girlfriend and infant child. He is also survived by his brother, who is also a Dallas police officer.

The Dallas Police Department's traffic unit is currently investigating the incident.

Comments / 14

Valerie
3d ago

very sad. why are there do many morons that drive the wrong way. now they killed s police officer and will go to jail for life now. my sympathy to his family

Reply(1)
7
Cheryl Spencer Connelly
3d ago

Condolences to the officer’s family and fellow officers. Prayers for all of the parties involved.

Reply
4
 

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Faces Intoxication Manslaughter in Wrong-Way Crash That Left Dallas Officer Dead

Dallas police say a woman faces charges in the death of a Dallas police officer who died after being hit during a crash on Spur 408 Tuesday night. Officer Jacob Arellano was on his way to work after police said a wrong-way driver hit him near Keist Boulevard just before midnight. He died Wednesday morning of unspecified injuries from the crash.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Mayra Rebollar charged with intoxication manslaughter in death of Dallas officer

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police have named the woman suspected of killing an off-duty officer in a wrong way car crash on Tuesday night.On Friday morning, Dallas police named Mayra Rebollar, 31, as the woman who killed Officer Jacob Arellano late on Oct. 11, 2022 in a fatal crash on Spur 408.Rebollar has been charged with intoxication manslaughter. She was hospitalized after the accident and as of Wednesday, was listed in serious condition. She has yet to be arraigned. At 11:48 p.m. on Oct. 11, Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano, 25, was driving northbound on Spur 408 at West Kiest Boulevard when he was struck by a sedan going the wrong way.Police said Arellano was driving in the middle of the three lanes when the sedan—going southbound in the northbound lanes—hit the front left side of his vehicle.The crash caused Arellano's vehicle to go into the right lane where it was hit by a tractor-trailer, police said. His vehicle "rolled several times and stopped" on the right shoulder of Spur 408. Dallas Fire-Rescue took Arellano to a local hospital where he later died, police said. His death will be classified as on duty since he was headed to work. 
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Family and friends gather to remember Dallas 8-year-old killed by drunk driver

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Family and friends of 8-year-old Kaden Rainwater gathered on Saturday to remember him.Rainwater was killed while riding his scooter last Monday when, police said, 30-year-old Miguel Martinez in east Dallas near 3600 Dilido Road. Martinez was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash."No parent should never want to hear that news at all," said Rodney Rainwater, Kaden's father, "It was devastating."Outside S.S. Conner Elementary, those who knew Kaden celebrated his young life with t-shirts bearing his name, balloons, and bubbles.Speakers reminisced about the kind of person he was. "He enjoyed helping with the morning announcements, he loved his...
DALLAS, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox4news.com

Multiple people critically injured in Haltom City crash

HALTOM CITY, Texas - Crews are on scene of a crash in Haltom City that left multiple people with critical injuries Saturday afternoon. According to MedStar, the wreck happened on the service road of eastbound Airport Freeway. Haltom City Fire Department and MedStar crews responded to the scene, where there...
HALTOM CITY, TX
Eddie Garcia
CBS DFW

TxDOT to start using technology to avoid wrong-way crashes on Dallas highways

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A spokesman with TXDOT tells CBS-11 that starting in the spring of 2024, the agency will use technology to detect wrong-way drivers in Dallas.One location is along Central Expressway between Knox-Henderson and Woodall Rogers Freeway and the second is the Woodall Rogers Freeway, which is between Central Expressway and I-35E.Tony Hartzel, Director of Northeast Texas Communications for TXDOT, said Friday they are still evaluating which technology to use. "We look at corridors where they may be more incidents and where there's been past incidents and so that's why we're looking at the U-S 75 Central Expressway corridor."Funding for...
DALLAS, TX
kwhi.com

DALLAS MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT

A Dallas man was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 9:25, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 500 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for defective equipment. The driver, Alfredo Juarez Ramirez, 47 of Dallas, was found to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Harris County for Failure to Stop and Give Information after an Accident. Ramirez was taken into custody on the warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
DALLAS, TX
#Dallas Police#New Mexico State#Northwest Patrol Division
CBS DFW

1 injured after Dallas ISD elementary student 'accidentally' fired gun, district says

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are investigating after a student at a local elementary school "accidentally" fired a gun, injuring another student, officials say.Dallas ISD said a student at John Carpenter Elementary brought a gun to campus and "accidentally discharged" it in the cafeteria Thursday morning.Another student was reportedly hit by the debris but was checked out by paramedics and shortly released to their parent.  The district said the weapon was taken by school staff and police were immediately contacted, and that the student who brought the gun will be disciplined according to the student code of conduct.
DALLAS, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Grapevine laundromat stabbing suspect arrested, 1 still at large

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One of the two men suspected of stabbing another man at a Grapevine laundromat on Monday has been arrested, police said this afternoon.According to Grapevine police, one of the two suspects, Isai Caleb Santa Cruz Rodriguez, 25, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on Wednesday, Oct. 12.The second suspect, Richard Jonathan De Los Reyes, 28, has not yet been taken into custody. He has an outstanding warrant out for his arrest.At about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2022, police responded to reports of a domestic dispute at the laundromat and quickly determined the two suspects were linked to an apartment near Mustang Panther Stadium. However, the unit was empty by the time they arrived.Detectives said they believe the stabbing was a targeted attack against the victim, but did not elaborate further. The victim is still recovering from his injuries.Anyone with information on De Los Reyes' whereabouts is being asked to call 911.
GRAPEVINE, TX
fox4news.com

Allen High School teacher on leave while under investigation

ALLEN, Texas - A teacher in Allen, in Collin County, is accused of having an inappropriate communication with a student. The Allen Independent School District told parents it placed the Allen High School teacher on administrative leave as it investigates the claims. Police are also looking into the case, but...
ALLEN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Man Shot While Protecting Neighbor

A Plano man who was reportedly shot while protecting his neighbor and her young child during a domestic dispute recently shared his experience. Steve Bolton, 54, explained to NBC DFW that the incident started with a frantic call from his neighbor, who claimed a man was in her garage and refusing to leave. The man, who police later identified as Caleb Thomas Humphrey, reportedly had a history with the woman and is the father of her child.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
