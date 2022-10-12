Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Bengals QB Joe Burrow drops the NFL quote of the week
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow dropped the NFL quote of the week on Wednesday during a media session with reporters. A reporter asked Burrow if the matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday is a “must-win” game for the Bengals. Burrow said he views every week as...
Yardbarker
Watch: Tyrann Mathieu pays up bet with Saints teammate Alvin Kamara
Matthieu, an LSU Tiger from 2010-2011, donned an orange Tennessee hoodie as Kamara filmed following Tennessee's 40-13 victory over LSU. The Saints running back played for Tennessee from 2015-2016. The Saints appear to be in a better mood following Sunday's 39-32 win over Seattle. Despite the 2-3 start, there's still...
NFL Star Alvin Kamara Shares DMs From High Schooler Who Called Him The N-Word
It all goes down in the DM’s. And one high schooler found out the hard way that trying to make friends with a pro football player by using the N-word doesn’t go down well.
Sean Payton trade rumors: New Orleans Saints to ask for multiple 1st-round picks
Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton is currently working for Fox Sports as an studio analyst during the 2022 season
Saints’ Alvin Kamara puts fan in his place after dropping racial slur in his DMs
New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara recently posted screenshots of a DM conversation he had with a fan who used a racial slur towards him. The fan later told Kamara that he did not think the running back would see the message. Alvin Kamara was sending laughing emojis in response to the fan but threatened to post the screen shot. The fan apologized after Kamara followed through and posted the images to his social media.
New Orleans Saints injury report has Taysom Hill, Marshon Lattimore, Olave, Michael Thomas
The New Orleans Saints have some key personnel - including leading rusher Taysom Hill and leading receiver Chris Olave - on their injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in addition to starting quarterback Jameis Winston. Receivers Deonte Harty (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Michael Thomas (foot), cornerback Marshon Lattimore...
atozsports.com
A former Saints’ star is recruiting a former All-Pro player to New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints may be in the market for another wide receiver this season at some point. Unfortunately, a reunion with former Saints’ star wideout Lance Moore sounds unlikely. On the bright side, it sounds like Moore has joined the recruiting of Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham Jr. probably...
Williams: Prediction for Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome
I’m on a four-game winning streak with weekly Bengals predictions. Can I keep it rolling? Here is this week’s Bengals prediction: NFL prediction: Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) at New Orleans Saints (2-3), 1 p.m., CBS ...
Eli Apple, Vonn Bell looking forward to revenge game vs. Saints
Cincinnati Bengals defensive backs Eli Apple and Vonn Bell want a shot at the New Orleans Saints. They’re getting it this weekend too, as two players who at one point played for the Saints will line up and hope to stop the New Orleans offense in the Dome. Apple,...
Sean Payton Calls Panthers Head Coaching Job 'Attractive'
Sean Payton discussed the Panthers job in an interview. Could he be positioning himself for consideration?
Bengals prepare to solve Taysom Hill, the Saints’ Swiss Army Knife-type player
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The NFL is known to be a copycat league and the Seattle Seahawks laid out a perfect blueprint on how not to defend the Saints’ Taysom Hill last week for the Bengals. Hill had a career-best game with nine carries for 112 yards (12.4 yards...
Saints Add a Veteran Running Back to Their Roster
After auditioning several backs, New Orleans signs a rugged runner to add depth to the position.
‘Fight our balls off’: Bengals star Joe Burrow ready to do whatever it takes to beat Saints
The Cincinnati Bengals certainly didn’t envision a 2-3 start to the season after making the Super Bowl at the beginning of the year, but thankfully, it’s still early and this team is poised to bounce back this weekend against the New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Joe Burrow.
Joe Burrow, Bengals’ offense learning how to adapt on the fly
The book is out on how to contain the once explosive Cincinnati Bengals’ offense. For five weeks, the Bengals have seen a lot of different looks on defense but struggled mostly against the soft zone coverage. It’s obvious by now, opposing defensive coordinators are starting with eliminating explosive plays down the field, especially to Ja’Marr Chase, and betting on the Bengals to beat them by dinking and dunking down the field.
NOLA.com
Saints RB Alvin Kamara sued for $10 million over alleged Las Vegas beating
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was sued Friday by the man Kamara and three others are accused of assaulting in February outside of a Las Vegas nightclub during Pro Bowl weekend. In an Orleans Civil District Court lawsuit that seeks $10 million in damages, Darnell Greene Jr., of...
New Orleans Saints Get Concerning Injury News On Thursday
The New Orleans Saints have been hit hard by injuries all season. It appears that will continue to be the case when they host the Cincinnati Bengals this week. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints were without three big names during Thursday's practice: wide receivers Michael Thomas and ...
How Bengals stars Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase are getting ready for Superdome return
The last time Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase took the field at the Superdome, they won a national championship. Burrow and Chase led the LSU Tigers to a 42-25 win and to this day, football fans talk about that team as one of, if not, the best college football team in history.
Study: Cincinnati Among the Best NFL Tailgating Cities, Thanks to Bengals Fans
According to the study, Cincinnati knows how to throw a party.
WDSU
New Orleans Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton will start against Bengals
The New Orleans Saints have announced who will start at quarterback this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Head Coach Dennis Allen, Andy Dalton will start Sunday in the Dome against Joe Burrow's Bengals. New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston returned to practice Wednesday for the first time in...
