The book is out on how to contain the once explosive Cincinnati Bengals’ offense. For five weeks, the Bengals have seen a lot of different looks on defense but struggled mostly against the soft zone coverage. It’s obvious by now, opposing defensive coordinators are starting with eliminating explosive plays down the field, especially to Ja’Marr Chase, and betting on the Bengals to beat them by dinking and dunking down the field.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO