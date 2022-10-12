ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Bengals QB Joe Burrow drops the NFL quote of the week

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow dropped the NFL quote of the week on Wednesday during a media session with reporters. A reporter asked Burrow if the matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday is a “must-win” game for the Bengals. Burrow said he views every week as...
Watch: Tyrann Mathieu pays up bet with Saints teammate Alvin Kamara

Matthieu, an LSU Tiger from 2010-2011, donned an orange Tennessee hoodie as Kamara filmed following Tennessee's 40-13 victory over LSU. The Saints running back played for Tennessee from 2015-2016. The Saints appear to be in a better mood following Sunday's 39-32 win over Seattle. Despite the 2-3 start, there's still...
Saints’ Alvin Kamara puts fan in his place after dropping racial slur in his DMs

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara recently posted screenshots of a DM conversation he had with a fan who used a racial slur towards him. The fan later told Kamara that he did not think the running back would see the message. Alvin Kamara was sending laughing emojis in response to the fan but threatened to post the screen shot. The fan apologized after Kamara followed through and posted the images to his social media.
New Orleans Saints injury report has Taysom Hill, Marshon Lattimore, Olave, Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints have some key personnel - including leading rusher Taysom Hill and leading receiver Chris Olave - on their injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in addition to starting quarterback Jameis Winston. Receivers Deonte Harty (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Michael Thomas (foot), cornerback Marshon Lattimore...
Joe Burrow, Bengals’ offense learning how to adapt on the fly

The book is out on how to contain the once explosive Cincinnati Bengals’ offense. For five weeks, the Bengals have seen a lot of different looks on defense but struggled mostly against the soft zone coverage. It’s obvious by now, opposing defensive coordinators are starting with eliminating explosive plays down the field, especially to Ja’Marr Chase, and betting on the Bengals to beat them by dinking and dunking down the field.
Cincinnati Bengals

