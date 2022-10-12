ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET

‘It’s fall y’all’: celebrate Halloween around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you are wondering what to do during this Halloween season here is a list of events and activities you can do during the month of October. Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch The Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch opened Oct. 3 and will be running until Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The pumpkin […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
ridgeviewpacknews.net

Fair Goers Come out to Join the Party

The big Kern County Fair is coming up and you know what that means! The fair brings a lot of fun and entertaining experiences for anyone that attends and it’s a good place to enjoy yourself with friends and family. Quite a few people are excited for the fair, especially at Ridgeview High School, so we decided to interview a couple of people and see what their thoughts are on the fair.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

It will be all smiles for free movie screening

Local business OrthoArts wants to bring smiles to the community with a free movie screening and celebration on Saturday. Founded by Bakersfield native Dr. Jared Gianquinto (aka Dr. G), the orthodontic practice is celebrating a decade of helping local children and adults enhance their smiles using a customized braces treatment.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehechapi News

Sage Ranch given 3-month extension for next step in development

A request from the developer of Sage Ranch for a three-month extension to the time required for submission of a precise development plan was approved by the Tehachapi Planning Commission at its meeting Oct. 10. With member Charles White absent, the commission approved the extension by a 4-0 vote.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City of Bakersfield announces road closures

The city of Bakersfield announced several temporary road closures scheduled to take place over the next week. A night closure has been scheduled from 9 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday for the westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 connector.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

18 students graduate from KCSO academy class

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 18 students graduating POST Academy class Thursday afternoon. The acronym POST stands for Peace Officer Standard Training. The graduation took place at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame in Downtown Bakersfield. The basic law enforcement graduates received a badge from Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Protesters march to Shine the Light on Domestic Violence

Last Friday, just before sunset, Shine the Light on Domestic Violence Walk participants gathered with their flashlights along Lake Isabella Boulevard. They marched, 20 to 30 strong, from True Value Hardware Store all the way to Erskine Creek Road. Their mission was to mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Organizer Christy...
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET 17

Aerospace Valley hybrid show coming to Edwards Air Force Base

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The United States Air Force is celebrating it’s 75th birthday for the United States Air Force this year, and to commemorate, the Open House, Air Show, & STEM Expo will be the first open house at Edwards Air Force Base in 13 years taking place this weekend.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

High school athletics events in McFarland, Delano, Wasco canceled over fears of potential violence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Amid ongoing fears of potential violence, multiple school districts have canceled scheduled athletics events on Thursday and Friday night. The communities of Delano, McFarland and Wasco are grappling with the threat of gang violence. At Wasco High School, head football coach Chad Martinez’s team will be on the sidelines Thursday as […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Pet of the Week: Sharky

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Sharky! Sharky is a friendly chihuahua mix who is about 4 years old, according to Chuck Nordstrom with the Bakersfield SPCA. Sharky likes people a lot and he is playful with other dogs. Nordstrom said since Sharky is 4 years old anyone 60 years […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 7-8

Zonk Thompson, age 71, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Zonk was born on Sept. 17, 1951. William Ratliff, age 90, of Bakersfield, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. William was born on Oct. 23, 1931. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries...
ATASCADERO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

McFarland Unified cancels this week’s athletic events for safety reasons

The McFarland Unified School District announced Tuesday evening that it was canceling its remaining athletic events for the week, citing a "rash of violence in and around the city, including Monday's shooting in Delano." Tulare County sheriff's deputies went to the area of County Line Road and Road 136 in...
MCFARLAND, CA

