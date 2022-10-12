Read full article on original website
The power of painting: Juvenile Detention Center youth get new outlook on life
23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann checked out a mural at the Juvenile Detention Center. Youth living in the center created it with the nonprofit Creative Crossing, giving them a new outlook on life.
‘It’s fall y’all’: celebrate Halloween around Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you are wondering what to do during this Halloween season here is a list of events and activities you can do during the month of October. Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch The Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch opened Oct. 3 and will be running until Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The pumpkin […]
ridgeviewpacknews.net
Fair Goers Come out to Join the Party
The big Kern County Fair is coming up and you know what that means! The fair brings a lot of fun and entertaining experiences for anyone that attends and it’s a good place to enjoy yourself with friends and family. Quite a few people are excited for the fair, especially at Ridgeview High School, so we decided to interview a couple of people and see what their thoughts are on the fair.
Bakersfield Californian
It will be all smiles for free movie screening
Local business OrthoArts wants to bring smiles to the community with a free movie screening and celebration on Saturday. Founded by Bakersfield native Dr. Jared Gianquinto (aka Dr. G), the orthodontic practice is celebrating a decade of helping local children and adults enhance their smiles using a customized braces treatment.
Tehechapi News
Sage Ranch given 3-month extension for next step in development
A request from the developer of Sage Ranch for a three-month extension to the time required for submission of a precise development plan was approved by the Tehachapi Planning Commission at its meeting Oct. 10. With member Charles White absent, the commission approved the extension by a 4-0 vote.
Bakersfield Californian
City of Bakersfield announces road closures
The city of Bakersfield announced several temporary road closures scheduled to take place over the next week. A night closure has been scheduled from 9 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday for the westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 connector.
Bakersfield, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Bakersfield. The Frontier High School football team will have a game with Stockdale High School on October 14, 2022, 17:00:00. The Centennial High School - Bakersfield football team will have a game with Liberty High School on October 14, 2022, 17:00:00.
18 students graduate from KCSO academy class
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 18 students graduating POST Academy class Thursday afternoon. The acronym POST stands for Peace Officer Standard Training. The graduation took place at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame in Downtown Bakersfield. The basic law enforcement graduates received a badge from Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood […]
kernvalleysun.com
Protesters march to Shine the Light on Domestic Violence
Last Friday, just before sunset, Shine the Light on Domestic Violence Walk participants gathered with their flashlights along Lake Isabella Boulevard. They marched, 20 to 30 strong, from True Value Hardware Store all the way to Erskine Creek Road. Their mission was to mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Organizer Christy...
KGET 17
Aerospace Valley hybrid show coming to Edwards Air Force Base
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The United States Air Force is celebrating it’s 75th birthday for the United States Air Force this year, and to commemorate, the Open House, Air Show, & STEM Expo will be the first open house at Edwards Air Force Base in 13 years taking place this weekend.
High school athletics events in McFarland, Delano, Wasco canceled over fears of potential violence
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Amid ongoing fears of potential violence, multiple school districts have canceled scheduled athletics events on Thursday and Friday night. The communities of Delano, McFarland and Wasco are grappling with the threat of gang violence. At Wasco High School, head football coach Chad Martinez’s team will be on the sidelines Thursday as […]
Bakersfield Californian
Jury awards nearly $8.1M to Rosamond couple after State Farm rejects $100K settlement offer
The civil dispute started with a car crash in eastern Kern County in 2017. It ended Tuesday in Kern County Superior Court when a jury awarded more than $8 million to a Rosamond woman and her husband.
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Thursday Kern County another warm day ahead with temperatures holding in the eighties.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Everyone, the weekend is almost here. And it will be a cool one as temperatures are finally coming down into the low eighties. Tropical Moisture South of us has kept us on the warmer side of things as well as bringing chances of rain to all of Southern California.
Concerns about violence in northside Kern communities cause disruptions, fears
Wasco, McFarland, and Delano school districts have canceled or moved after-school activities due to concerns about gang-related violence.
Pet of the Week: Sharky
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Sharky! Sharky is a friendly chihuahua mix who is about 4 years old, according to Chuck Nordstrom with the Bakersfield SPCA. Sharky likes people a lot and he is playful with other dogs. Nordstrom said since Sharky is 4 years old anyone 60 years […]
Death notices for Oct. 7-8
Zonk Thompson, age 71, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Zonk was born on Sept. 17, 1951. William Ratliff, age 90, of Bakersfield, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. William was born on Oct. 23, 1931. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries...
Bakersfield police searching for suspect who stole from a Goodwill store
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a woman wanted for stealing from the Goodwill store in the 3000 block of Coffee Road.
Road closures coming up around Bakersfield
The City of Bakersfield and the Thomas Roads Improvement Program have announced multiple road closures around Bakersfield for this weekend and into next week.
Bakersfield Californian
McFarland Unified cancels this week’s athletic events for safety reasons
The McFarland Unified School District announced Tuesday evening that it was canceling its remaining athletic events for the week, citing a "rash of violence in and around the city, including Monday's shooting in Delano." Tulare County sheriff's deputies went to the area of County Line Road and Road 136 in...
Kern County Supervisors approves housing stipend for some LEOs
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a one million dollar agreement with Kern County law enforcement to provide a monthly housing allowance for deputies assigned to remote substations.
