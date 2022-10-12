Tuning into her feelings. Sister Wives star Christine Brown revealed what her breakup playlist included before leaving former husband Kody Brown. “Car confessions!” the TLC personality, 50, began in a selfie video she shared via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 8. “So, the last couple years before I left Kody, every time the radio would come on, [it was] always songs, like, love and forever love and everything like that. So, I made this empowering playlist — definitely Kelly Clarkson, ‘Since you Been Gone,’ ‘Stronger.’ I think that played several times on the playlist. Of course, Pink, Lady Gaga. Incredible, incredible playlist.”

