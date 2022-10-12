ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Touch Weekly

​​’Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Is Renting New House After Spending Summer at Coyote Pass

Making moves. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is renting a new house after she spent the summer of 2021 at Coyote Pass, In Touch has exclusively learned. Janelle, 53, is currently living in the Flagstaff, Arizona home, which boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, according to the listing obtained by In Touch. The spacious home is 2,598 square feet and is settled on a 0.32-acre lot.
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama

Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
Popculture

'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Admits She'll 'Always Love' One Fellow Wife Amid Kody Brown Split

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has been opening up about her split from Kody Brown, and she recently admitted that she'll "always love" one of her fellow wives, regardless of the separation. "Robyn and Mykelti have a very, very special bond," Christine said in a clip, shared by In Touch, from the most recent episode. "When Robyn came into the family she immediately just embraced Mykelti, and I'll always, always love and respect Robyn for her relationship with Mykelti."
OK! Magazine

This Could Be It! 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Jets Off On Family Vacation Without Husband Kody, Sparking Rumors She's Left Him For Good

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown went to Hawaii without her husband, Kody Brown, sparking speculations that their relationship could be on the rocks. Janelle, 54, posted the update on Instagram — a weekend selfie with her daughter Savannah, 17. "I'm in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savannah and my sister," she captioned the post. "So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly."
Life and Style Weekly

Grace Gummer Is Pregnant, Meryl Streep’s Daughter Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Mark Ronson

Congrats are in order for Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer and her husband, Mark Ronson! The actress is pregnant with her first child with the music producer. She showed off her growing baby bump at W Magazine’s 50th-anniversary party in New York City on Tuesday, October 11. The pair posed for photos together on the red carpet with joy written all over their faces.
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Reveals Her ‘Empowering’ Breakup Playlist After Leaving Kody

Tuning into her feelings. Sister Wives star Christine Brown revealed what her breakup playlist included before leaving former husband Kody Brown. “Car confessions!” the TLC personality, 50, began in a selfie video she shared via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 8. “So, the last couple years before I left Kody, every time the radio would come on, [it was] always songs, like, love and forever love and everything like that. So, I made this empowering playlist — definitely Kelly Clarkson, ‘Since you Been Gone,’ ‘Stronger.’ I think that played several times on the playlist. Of course, Pink, Lady Gaga. Incredible, incredible playlist.”
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Janelle, Christine Brown Jet Off to Hawaii With Their Kids Amid Kody Drama: See Photos!

Aloha, sisters! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Christine Brown jetted off to Hawaii with several of their kids amid the ongoing drama with Kody Brown. “I’m in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savanah and my sister,” Janelle, 53, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, September 17. “So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly.”
Distractify

Who Is Rachel Clark From 'Winter House'?

Much has changed since the first season of Winter House for our favorite New Yorkers and Charlestonians: Amanda and Kyle are married, Paige and Craig are together, Carl and Lindsay are engaged, just to name a few. It's bound to be an exciting season to watch with all of these new relationship dynamics unfolding before our eyes.
