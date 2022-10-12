Read full article on original website
Does ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Have a New Boyfriend? What We Know
Sister Wives star Kody Brown suspected Christine Brown had a secret boyfriend — thus sparking her quick relocation back to Utah — but did the mother of six really move on to a new partner following her split from the patriarch? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Christine’s current relationship status.
‘Sister Wives’: Inside Christine Brown’s $1.1 Million Home in Utah Post-Divorce From Kody
Here's everything we know about 'Sister Wives' star, Christine Brown's new $1.1 million home in Murray, Utah, after her divorce from Kody Brown.
Kody Brown Looks Visibly Upset After Ex 'Independent Woman' Christine Snubs 27th Anniversary Celebration
It looks like reality has hit Kody Brown quite hard. During the Sunday, September 25, episode of Sister Wives, the patriarch began to really see how unhappy now-ex-wife Christine was in their marriage. The TLC episode was filmed when the former flames would have been celebrating 27 years together, though...
’Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Is Renting New House After Spending Summer at Coyote Pass
Making moves. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is renting a new house after she spent the summer of 2021 at Coyote Pass, In Touch has exclusively learned. Janelle, 53, is currently living in the Flagstaff, Arizona home, which boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, according to the listing obtained by In Touch. The spacious home is 2,598 square feet and is settled on a 0.32-acre lot.
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Admits She’s ‘Crossing a Line’ With Kody Brown Amid Parenting Disagreements
Serious tension. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown admitted that she was “crossing a line” with her husband, Kody Brown, as they struggled with parenting disagreements due to COVID-19 guidelines. During the Sunday, September 25, episode of the TLC show, Kody, 53, organized a Zoom call with Janelle, 53,...
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown’s Son Paedon Seemingly Shades Dad Kody: ‘No True Man of the House’
Gabriel Brown and Garrison Brown may not be the only sons Sister Wives star Kody Brown is feuding with at the moment. His only son with former wife Christine Brown, Paedon Brown, seemingly threw major shade at his father in a recent TikTok video. “Any king that has to say,...
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama
Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
‘Sister Wives’: Inside Robyn and Kody Brown’s $900,000 Flagstaff House
Take a look inside 'Sister Wives' stars, Kody and Robyn's massive 4,400-square-foot woodland cabin in Flagstaff, Arizona. See how it compares to the other wives' homes.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Calls Janelle and Christine ‘Snotty’ Amid Heated COVID-19 Discussion
Boiling point. Sister Wives star Kody Brown and his wives sat down to discuss the family’s COVID-19 rules amid their children’s return to school, but the conversation quickly turned tense with Kody calling out Janelle Brown and Christine Brown’s attitudes. “I’m kind of wanting everyone to make...
Popculture
'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Admits She'll 'Always Love' One Fellow Wife Amid Kody Brown Split
Sister Wives star Christine Brown has been opening up about her split from Kody Brown, and she recently admitted that she'll "always love" one of her fellow wives, regardless of the separation. "Robyn and Mykelti have a very, very special bond," Christine said in a clip, shared by In Touch, from the most recent episode. "When Robyn came into the family she immediately just embraced Mykelti, and I'll always, always love and respect Robyn for her relationship with Mykelti."
‘GMA’s Rob Marciano cuddles with his kids amid divorce from wife Eryn
“Good Morning America” meteorologist Rob Marciano has reunited with his kids after reporting on Hurricane Ian in Florida. Marciano posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday of his two kids piled on top of him on their couch with grins glued to their faces and captioned it, “Happy to be home 🥰🥰🙏 #smushparty.”
This Could Be It! 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Jets Off On Family Vacation Without Husband Kody, Sparking Rumors She's Left Him For Good
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown went to Hawaii without her husband, Kody Brown, sparking speculations that their relationship could be on the rocks. Janelle, 54, posted the update on Instagram — a weekend selfie with her daughter Savannah, 17. "I'm in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savannah and my sister," she captioned the post. "So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly."
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown says Telling Truely About Divorcing Kody was ‘The Worst Conversation’ of Her Life
'Sister Wives' star, Christine Brown says telling her daughter, Truely, about her decision to separate from Kody was the 'worst conversation' of her life.
Grace Gummer Is Pregnant, Meryl Streep’s Daughter Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Mark Ronson
Congrats are in order for Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer and her husband, Mark Ronson! The actress is pregnant with her first child with the music producer. She showed off her growing baby bump at W Magazine’s 50th-anniversary party in New York City on Tuesday, October 11. The pair posed for photos together on the red carpet with joy written all over their faces.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown’s Parowan Bed-and-Breakfast Won an Award: Tour of Lizzie’s Heritage Inn!
Proud business owner! Meri Brown is the owner of Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in Parowan, Utah — the purchase of which was a big storyline previously on Sister Wives. Thankfully, her persistence in buying the property that once belonged to her great-great-grandparents paid off. The bed-and-breakfast has won several...
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Reveals Her ‘Empowering’ Breakup Playlist After Leaving Kody
Tuning into her feelings. Sister Wives star Christine Brown revealed what her breakup playlist included before leaving former husband Kody Brown. “Car confessions!” the TLC personality, 50, began in a selfie video she shared via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 8. “So, the last couple years before I left Kody, every time the radio would come on, [it was] always songs, like, love and forever love and everything like that. So, I made this empowering playlist — definitely Kelly Clarkson, ‘Since you Been Gone,’ ‘Stronger.’ I think that played several times on the playlist. Of course, Pink, Lady Gaga. Incredible, incredible playlist.”
Sister Wives’ Janelle, Christine Brown Jet Off to Hawaii With Their Kids Amid Kody Drama: See Photos!
Aloha, sisters! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Christine Brown jetted off to Hawaii with several of their kids amid the ongoing drama with Kody Brown. “I’m in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savanah and my sister,” Janelle, 53, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, September 17. “So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly.”
Mother-Daughter Day! Inside ‘LPBW’ Star Tori Roloff’s Daughter Lilah’s 1st Tea Party: Photos
Making memories! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff took her daughter, Lilah, to her first tea party. Tori, 31, shared photos from the mother-daughter day via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, October 5. “Our first tea party,” the TV personality wrote alongside an adorable solo shot of Lilah, 2,...
See Inside Erin and Ben Napier's New Country House: 'I Was in Love Immediately'
Erin and Ben Napier are showing off their newly renovated country home!. The Home Town hosts gave Southern Living a look into the house they've been lovingly restoring in the magazine's November cover story. Not far from the HGTV star's primary residence in the town of Laurel, Mississippi, their new...
Who Is Rachel Clark From 'Winter House'?
Much has changed since the first season of Winter House for our favorite New Yorkers and Charlestonians: Amanda and Kyle are married, Paige and Craig are together, Carl and Lindsay are engaged, just to name a few. It's bound to be an exciting season to watch with all of these new relationship dynamics unfolding before our eyes.
