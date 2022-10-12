ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracey Folly

Woman furious when 4-year-old daughter catches her husband kissing the nanny

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my mother had several friends who were like family. I thought of them as aunts, and I even called some of them auntie. One of my mother's closest friends was a woman who had been married to the same man for twenty years.
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Demands that Bride 'Return Gown' She Hates

How much say should an in-law have in a bride’s choice of wedding dress?. For a lot of women, they dream about their ideal wedding day many years before it takes place or they start planning it. People can get very wrapped up in the details of planning a wedding because they are so passionate about having the ‘perfect day’ realised.
Aabha Gopan

Woman blames daughter-in-law for not delivering a boy

Are mothers responsible for the gender of their babies?. Traditionally, women were blamed for the gender of the baby they delivered. However, with the advent of technology, it was brought to light that fathers determine the child’s gender.
The Kansas City Star

Pup with ‘heart of gold’, goofy smile steals millions of hearts on TikTok: Meet Anna

A pitbull mix with a quirky smile is pulling heartstrings on TikTok and is now aspiring to win the title of America’s Favorite Pet. Anna is a rescued pup from Oklahoma City and was adopted by her owner, only identified as Ava, in February, KFOR reported. The pup was abandoned along with her siblings by a man who was unable to care for them, the news outlet said.
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com

A Place Called Home: A Memoir

A poignant testament to the need for better foster care. In A Place Called Home, David Ambroz doesn’t really write much about a place he could call home. Instead, he writes about all the different places he ended up living: shelters, temporary apartments with his frequently incompetent mother, in the foster system, and in a juvenile facility because authorities couldn’t find anywhere else.
