Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
mobilebaymag.com
Caroline Parish Meacham & Vincent Wayne Cave, Jr.
April 9, 2022 // St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Reception at the Country Club of Mobile. Caroline and Vincent already had a long history before their classic and colorful spring wedding. The bride, a former Mardi Gras queen, and the groom, an avid golfer, were lifelong friends and even dated briefly in high school before getting back together in 2020. Following a church ceremony, the couple had their first dance under an array of colorful flowers hanging from the pergola at the country club, and guests soon joined them on the dance floor. After celebrating with close friends and family, the couple made their exit to the music of the Excelsior Band.
Foley woman celebrates 105th birthday with surprise party
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Audrey Ainsley was surprised in a big way this week and she knows she’s one lucky lady. “Here I am, no disease, healthy,” said Ainsley. The staff at Gulfside Medical Care in Foley threw her a party for her 105th birthday with cake, snacks and gifts to mark the occasion. Dr. […]
mobilebaymag.com
Mary Frances Cabaniss & Jodd Vincent Bailey Daniels
April 29, 2022 // Ceremony and Reception at the home of a family friend. When Mary Frances and Bailey got engaged, they knew exactly how they wanted to celebrate their wedding. A relaxed, intimate ceremony and reception attended by family, friends and their golden retriever on the Bay in Fairhope was the ideal setting for tying the knot. The home of a family friend provided a perfect backdrop for the day and rain during the ceremony gave way to a stunning sunset just in time for the reception. Guests, many coming from out of town for the occasion, enjoyed a low country boil and fresh oysters as a highlight of local cuisine, followed by cake cutting, music and dancing.
Andalusia Star News
Clayton Hugh Langford and Fletcher Hayes Langford
Andrew and Kennedy Langford of Rose Hill announce the birth of their twin boys, Clayton Hugh Langford and Fletcher Hayes Langford. They were born on Sept. 14, 2022, at Sacred Heart in Pensacola. Clayton Hugh weighed 5 pounds and 5 ounces and was 19 inches long. Fletcher Hayes weighed 4 pounds and 13 ounces and was 18.1 inches long.
WALA-TV FOX10
‘He’s a jewel to our family’; Buffalo Soldier veteran turns 104
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a very special day for a local WWII veteran. Taylor Howard, a Buffalo Soldier, is celebrating his 104th birthday. Streamers, red, white and blue balloons, and 20 cheerful senior citizens filled Parkway Senior Center to honor Howard;s life. There were tables that displayed Howard’s...
Vigil for former Daphne High soccer coach who died from rare form of cancer
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Trione Park in Daphne for 32-year-old former Daphne High School soccer coach, Adam Looney, who passed away Thursday morning during his fight against a rare form of cancer, according to someone close to the matter. Looney leaves behind a […]
Former Camp Baldwin director remembered for years of service
ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – Family and friends are remembering David Payne this week in Baldwin County. “There just aren’t any words. His impact was so profound and so far-reaching there’s no way to say. It’ll be felt forever,” said Payne’s daughter, Jenni Snell. His leadership helped Camp Baldwin’s ministry in Elberta grow during his 26 […]
WKRG
Take 5: Depression signs with Dr. Sandra Parker, M.D.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Today on Take 5 we are joined by AltaPointe Health Chief Medical Officer and Department Chair USA Health Dept. of Psychiatry Dr. Sandra Parker, MD. Depression affects millions of people and is the number one mental illness in America, but sometimes it’s difficult to know if we’re just experiencing sadness or something more. Dr. Sandra Parker is here to shed light on the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of depression.
With Cassie Carli’s cause of death unknown, charges against Marcus Spanevelo dropped
Charges against the ex-boyfriend of a Florida woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Alabama have been dropped. Marcus Spanevelo was charged with tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence in Santa Rosa County, but he had not been charged in Florida or Alabama with the death of Cassie Carli.
foodieflashpacker.com
Where to Find The Best Pizza In Orange Beach, Alabama
Renowned for its spectacular sunsets, fabulous beaches, and incredibly fresh seafood, Orange Beach is one of Alabama’s most beautiful holiday spots. However, you might start to yearn for some excellent pizza after all that tanning and strolling along the seaside. And, If you are a resident or a tourist...
Gulf Shores announces Winter Concert Series lineup
Lineup includes Billy Joel, Elton John tribute, legendary cowboy musicians Riders in the Sky. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores announced its lineup for the 2023 Winter Concert Series at the Erie Meyer Civic Center beginning on Jan. 30. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 18 and are $35 each.
The lure of Fairhope’s Storybook Castles and its characters
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a land not far away from the bustle of modern-day happenings is an enchanted place perfectly nestled and nearly hidden in Downtown Fairhope. The whimsy of these castles attracts the curious looking for the unexpected. A glass bottle, a saw blade, a crab, exquisite art and a dish can be […]
New haunted house terrifies guests in downtown Mobile
In tonight's What's Working, there's a new Haunted House in Downtown Mobile that is the stuff of nightmares.
Pumpkin Paddle kicks off slate of fall events in Orange Beach
Cookouts, festival and fun on the Backcountry Trail during the month. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A Pumpkin Paddle on Saturday, Oct. 15, will start off a full slate of fall events in the city of Orange Beach in October. This is a family-friendly Halloween-themed paddle and...
Alabama college announces first woman to serve as president in its 192-year history
Mobile-based Spring Hill College will start the next year by establishing a bit of school history. For the first time in the school’s 192-year history, a woman will serve as a president. Mary H. Van Brunt, the Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Gwynedd Mercy University in...
Florida prosecutors drop charges against Spanevelo in Cassie Carli case
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Alabama medical examiners reported in their autopsy that Cassie Carli’s cause and manner of death was “undetermined,” the case against her ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo has been closed, according to court records. Spanevelo’s trial was set to begin Monday, Oct. 17, but updated court records show prosecutors have filed […]
Alabama beach city to host first-ever food truck festival
An Alabama beach city will host its first-ever food truck festival next month. Stoughton, Massachusetts-based Food Truck Festivals of America will host the Coastal Alabama Food Truck and Craft Beef Festival on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, at the Town Green area of the Gulf Shores Public Beach.
WALA-TV FOX10
Williamson on-campus stadium construction hits a snag after site survey
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - High school stadiums at four Mobile County Public Schools are well on their way toward being finished. Williamson High School is the lone stadium that has yet to break ground. Which isn’t sitting well with the school’s alumni association. “We’re homeless. We want that...
Fishermen ‘lost at sea’ in life raft rescued from Gulf of Mexico off Dauphin Island
Two fishermen “lost at sea” in a raft for nearly three days were down to their last flare when a passing vessel saw the fading signal in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The “distressed” boaters were rescued 63 miles off Alabama’s Dauphin Island,...
Halloween events happening in Mobile County
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As Halloween is quickly approaching, celebratory events are happening all across the nation. Many events are happening now and will last through Halloween in Mobile County. Here is a list of events: Event Date/Time Location Woofstock Oct. 15 — 11 a.m. Government Street October LoDa Artwalk Oct. 14 — 6 p.m. […]
