April 29, 2022 // Ceremony and Reception at the home of a family friend. When Mary Frances and Bailey got engaged, they knew exactly how they wanted to celebrate their wedding. A relaxed, intimate ceremony and reception attended by family, friends and their golden retriever on the Bay in Fairhope was the ideal setting for tying the knot. The home of a family friend provided a perfect backdrop for the day and rain during the ceremony gave way to a stunning sunset just in time for the reception. Guests, many coming from out of town for the occasion, enjoyed a low country boil and fresh oysters as a highlight of local cuisine, followed by cake cutting, music and dancing.

FAIRHOPE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO