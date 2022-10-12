ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayview Road/Boyce Road Intersection Reopened in South Fayette Township

PennDOT District 11 is announcing Boyce Road (Route 3006) and Mayview Road (Route 3005) in South Fayette Township, Allegheny County has reopened to traffic. All legs of Boyce Road and Mayview Road have reopened to traffic. The eastern leg of Boyce Road and the northern leg of Mayview Road have been closed since July 18 as part of the improvement project. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur as needed weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in various locations as improvement work continues through December 2022.
Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is low

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared that Allegheny County’s level of transmission of COVID-19 is currently in the low range. COVID-19 vaccine providers across Allegheny County have begun providing bivalent booster shots, which are designed to protect against the two most prevalent strains of the virus.  The CDC recommends Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent booster shot for people […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is low appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
