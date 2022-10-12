PennDOT District 11 is announcing Boyce Road (Route 3006) and Mayview Road (Route 3005) in South Fayette Township, Allegheny County has reopened to traffic. All legs of Boyce Road and Mayview Road have reopened to traffic. The eastern leg of Boyce Road and the northern leg of Mayview Road have been closed since July 18 as part of the improvement project. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur as needed weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in various locations as improvement work continues through December 2022.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO