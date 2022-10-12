ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Fayette Township, PA

actapgh.org

PA Turnpike Reminder: Weekend Closure on Northeastern Extension (I-476)

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is warning motorists to change travel plans or prepare for a lengthy detour due to a continuous, 55-hour weekend closure planned between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74, on the PA Turnpike’s Northeastern Extension (I-476) from Friday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Oct. 17 as workers replace a bridge. The roadway will be closed in both directions starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 until 4 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

One Taken To Hospital After Rt. 356 Crash

One person was taken to the hospital following a three car chain reaction crash yesterday in Jefferson Township. The accident happened yesterday around 9:45 a.m. on Route 356 near the intersection with Marwood Road. Police say 68-year-old Michael Korczynski of Harmony was driving his pickup truck northbound when he approached...
HARMONY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Trick or Treat 2022: Halloween celebrations in Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Trick or treat! Do you have a costume picked out yet? It's time to get out there and get some candy.Here is our growing list of trick or treating times and community celebrations across Western Pennsylvania. Keep checking back for more community times and celebrations.ALLEGHENY COUNTY:Aspinwall: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Avalon Borough: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Baldwin Borough: Bell Acres: Bellevue: Ben Avon: Bethel Park: Blawnox: Brackenridge: Braddock: Braddock Hills: Bradford Woods: Brentwood: Bridgeville: Carnegie: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. TBA - Halloween Promenade noon to 2 p.m.Castle Shannon: Sunday, Oct. 30 - Vegan Trunk...
CBS Pittsburgh

21-year-old killed in Hempfield Township motorcycle crash

HEMPFIELD, Pa. (KDKA) - A 21-year-old is dead after crashing a motorcycle in Hempfield Township. The Westmoreland County coroner said Ethan Nicastro from Penn Township lost control of the 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide on Route 130 near Weber Road Monday night. Nicastro was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the coroner said. The cause of death was ruled multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was ruled accidental.The coroner said speed is believed to be a factor and Nicastro wasn't wearing a helmet. Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg also helped investigate the crash.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

How Do Sobriety Checkpoints Work in Pittsburgh

At certain times of the year, Pennsylvania law enforcement likes to set up DUI checkpoints and roadblocks to catch suspected drunk drivers. You may find their methods dubious, but if you are arrested as a result of a lawful stop, you can be in serious legal jeopardy. For more information on how sobriety checkpoints work in Pittsburgh, please read on, then contact The Law Offices of George Heym today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Peak time for drivers to hit deer; Pennsylvania ranks No. 1

October through December are the months mostly likely to see drivers involved in vehicle-animal collision, according to State Farm, which earlier this year released its annual animal/deer collision research report. According to the statistics, November is the top month, followed by October and then December. A perfect storm of natural...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Best Pasta Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you're wondering where to find the best pasta restaurants in Pennsylvania, look no further. From the famous Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg to the artisanal and authentic farm-to-table restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a wide range of options for pasta lovers. Here are a few recommendations:. Ristorante Pesto...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
975thefanatic.com

Burger Chain to Expand in Pennsylvania

There’s always room for another burger joint in Pennsylvania, because, hey, who doesn’t love a good burger? That could be a regular, juicy meat burger or vegetarian burger, to boot. Now, a Southern California burger chain is looking to expand across America. They’re eyeing more franchise locations in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Offers Three Bear Hunting Seasons

Pennsylvania is not offering a bear hunting season in 2022, as was the case last year, the state is essentially offering three. Properly licensed hunters can take black bears in multiple ways, with bows, muzzleloaders and, in cases, even rifles, in what can be considered the early bear season. There's...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

