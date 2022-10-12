Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
Police Search for Missing Pittsburgh Area Woman; Vehicle Found in Crawford County
Castle Shannon Police are searching for a missing endangered adult female. Emily Slater was last seen Monday, October 10th at 12:30 p.m. in Collier, Pennsylvania. Slater has health issues and that has her family concerned for her well-being. On Friday, October 14th, police found Slater's vehicle (a Red Toyota Solara...
actapgh.org
PA Turnpike Reminder: Weekend Closure on Northeastern Extension (I-476)
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is warning motorists to change travel plans or prepare for a lengthy detour due to a continuous, 55-hour weekend closure planned between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74, on the PA Turnpike’s Northeastern Extension (I-476) from Friday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Oct. 17 as workers replace a bridge. The roadway will be closed in both directions starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 until 4 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.
pghcitypaper.com
Shell ordered to pay $670K for releasing sediment pollution in southwestern Pa.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has ordered that the Shell Pipeline Company and its construction contractor pay $670,000 in fines for releasing sediment pollution into state waterways. The department announced the federal court ruling in an Oct. 13 press release, which said the verdict resulted from a series of...
butlerradio.com
One Taken To Hospital After Rt. 356 Crash
One person was taken to the hospital following a three car chain reaction crash yesterday in Jefferson Township. The accident happened yesterday around 9:45 a.m. on Route 356 near the intersection with Marwood Road. Police say 68-year-old Michael Korczynski of Harmony was driving his pickup truck northbound when he approached...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trick or Treat 2022: Halloween celebrations in Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Trick or treat! Do you have a costume picked out yet? It's time to get out there and get some candy.Here is our growing list of trick or treating times and community celebrations across Western Pennsylvania. Keep checking back for more community times and celebrations.ALLEGHENY COUNTY:Aspinwall: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Avalon Borough: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Baldwin Borough: Bell Acres: Bellevue: Ben Avon: Bethel Park: Blawnox: Brackenridge: Braddock: Braddock Hills: Bradford Woods: Brentwood: Bridgeville: Carnegie: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. TBA - Halloween Promenade noon to 2 p.m.Castle Shannon: Sunday, Oct. 30 - Vegan Trunk...
21-year-old killed in Hempfield Township motorcycle crash
HEMPFIELD, Pa. (KDKA) - A 21-year-old is dead after crashing a motorcycle in Hempfield Township. The Westmoreland County coroner said Ethan Nicastro from Penn Township lost control of the 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide on Route 130 near Weber Road Monday night. Nicastro was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the coroner said. The cause of death was ruled multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was ruled accidental.The coroner said speed is believed to be a factor and Nicastro wasn't wearing a helmet. Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg also helped investigate the crash.
1 hurt in Rostraver motorcycle crash
One person was being flown by medical helicopter from the scene of a motorcycle crash on Route 51 in Rostraver, according to a Westmoreland 911 dispatch supervisor. The crash was reported just before 8:30 a.m. No other vehicles were involved.
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
How Do Sobriety Checkpoints Work in Pittsburgh
At certain times of the year, Pennsylvania law enforcement likes to set up DUI checkpoints and roadblocks to catch suspected drunk drivers. You may find their methods dubious, but if you are arrested as a result of a lawful stop, you can be in serious legal jeopardy. For more information on how sobriety checkpoints work in Pittsburgh, please read on, then contact The Law Offices of George Heym today.
OSHA investigating after Pennsylvania Sam's Club worker dies in workplace incident
A 20-year-old Sam's Club employee in Pennsylvania has died as a result of a workplace incident.
Peak time for drivers to hit deer; Pennsylvania ranks No. 1
October through December are the months mostly likely to see drivers involved in vehicle-animal collision, according to State Farm, which earlier this year released its annual animal/deer collision research report. According to the statistics, November is the top month, followed by October and then December. A perfect storm of natural...
PhillyBite
Best Pasta Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you're wondering where to find the best pasta restaurants in Pennsylvania, look no further. From the famous Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg to the artisanal and authentic farm-to-table restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a wide range of options for pasta lovers. Here are a few recommendations:. Ristorante Pesto...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit PA accounts
The payments, that were originally slated to go out in September were delayed by a “system data error”.
Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano holds meet and greet in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — With less than a month until election day, candidates are making a sprint toward the finish line and making their pitch to voters. Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor Doug Mastriano held a meet and greet in Butler County on Wednesday. Guests gathered at Hangar 3...
975thefanatic.com
Burger Chain to Expand in Pennsylvania
There’s always room for another burger joint in Pennsylvania, because, hey, who doesn’t love a good burger? That could be a regular, juicy meat burger or vegetarian burger, to boot. Now, a Southern California burger chain is looking to expand across America. They’re eyeing more franchise locations in...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Offers Three Bear Hunting Seasons
Pennsylvania is not offering a bear hunting season in 2022, as was the case last year, the state is essentially offering three. Properly licensed hunters can take black bears in multiple ways, with bows, muzzleloaders and, in cases, even rifles, in what can be considered the early bear season. There's...
4 maps show where Pa. governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro are getting big cash
HARRISBURG — Tens of millions of dollars from out-of-state donors and political action committees have poured into Pennsylvania to influence outcome of the critical race for governor, much of it in support of Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro, a new Spotlight PA analysis shows. Between January 2021 and mid-September of...
Pennsylvania high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 8, 2022
Get the latest PA high school football scores on SBLive as Week 8 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
Ads target Mastriano for using social media site where Tree of Life shooter posted manifesto
Gun violence matters to Pennsylvania voters, a gun law reform group said as it announced a $2.1 million media buy targeting Republican nominees for U.S. Senate and governor in the midterm elections. The post Ads target Mastriano for using social media site where Tree of Life shooter posted manifesto appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Pennsylvania residents
As we all know, residents of Pennsylvania are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis, and high inflation, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Pennsylvania residents will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
Comments / 0