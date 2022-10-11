Wall Street Analysts Predict an 84% Upside in American Public Education (APEI): Here's What You Should Know

Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Dow Scores Best Day Since November 2020 Amid Massive Rally
The major benchmarks scored big wins on Thursday, though earlier in the session, all three slipped to their lowest levels since 2020 due to September's hotter-than-expected consumer price index (CPI), which revealed inflation is up 8.2% year-over-year. The Dow added 827 points and logged its best day since November 2020, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq scored solid gains of their own, with all three major indexes nabbing their first win in seven sessions.
NASDAQ
2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
One good thing about this bear market is that it's giving you opportunities to buy stocks at lower prices than they've been trading at in years. And if you're picking dividend-paying stocks, that generally will mean their yields will be much higher than normal, too. For example, Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY)...
NASDAQ
Is There An Opportunity With Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SNCY) 46% Undervaluation?
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
NASDAQ
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
Why Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Could Be Worth Watching
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$47.60 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$33.65. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Montrose Environmental Group's current trading price of US$33.86 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Montrose Environmental Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.
NASDAQ
Is Enovix Corporation Stock a Buy?
Finding a company that could produce a breakthrough in lithium-ion battery technology is the quest for the holy grail in energy circles today. While lithium-ion batteries have been shown to be effective enough today to electrify segments of the energy market previously dominated by fossil fuels, they are still a higher-cost option with limitations. If a company can change the equation in regard to lithium's capacity, then it could be poised to capture an incredible market opportunity.
NASDAQ
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession
Investors are hyper-concerned about the country falling into a recession in the next year or so. That worry is the key reason why markets are down so sharply in 2022 despite some encouraging unemployment and wage numbers through midyear. Given this concern, it's likely that the best returns will go to investors who can extend their time horizons further than most of Wall Street. That superpower is more valuable during a bear market like this when concerns over the short-term dominate headlines.
NASDAQ
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 35%+ You'll Likely Regret Not Buying
The Nasdaq Composite Index has tumbled more than 35% from its recent peak, putting it in a deep bear market. Given the current economic uncertainty, there's no telling how much lower it could go. However, amid all the current challenges, many companies continue to grow their business despite the uncertainty....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
There's no question that 2022 has been a rough year for growth stocks so far. The Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 34%, even worse than the S&P 500's 24% loss, as higher interest rates, fears of a recession, and bloated valuations during the pandemic have combined to send the sector spiraling.
NASDAQ
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stock Moves -1.37%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Digital Realty Trust (DLR) closed at $90.84, marking a -1.37% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares...
NASDAQ
Mercer International (MERC) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Mercer International (MERC) closed at $14.33, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
EPR Properties (EPR) Stock Moves -1.4%: What You Should Know
EPR Properties (EPR) closed the most recent trading day at $36.69, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
V.F. (VFC) Stock Moves -0.75%: What You Should Know
V.F. (VFC) closed at $28.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.75% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of...
NASDAQ
BorgWarner (BWA) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BorgWarner (BWA) closed at $33.21, marking a -0.78% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the auto parts...
NASDAQ
Dominion Energy (D) Stock Moves -1.12%: What You Should Know
Dominion Energy (D) closed the most recent trading day at $64.31, moving -1.12% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the energy company had...
NASDAQ
Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) Stock Moves -1.45%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) closed at $31.01, marking a -1.45% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
$5,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 10 Years
The new inflation numbers that just dropped certainly have the markets worried about the depth of the recession we could be facing. With the S&P 500 index firmly in bear market territory, down 25% year-to-date, investors are rightly nervous about what it means for stocks. Yet, history shows that bull...
NASDAQ
Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Moves -1.48%: What You Should Know
Las Vegas Sands (LVS) closed at $35.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares...
NASDAQ
Illumina (ILMN) Stock Moves -1.64%: What You Should Know
Illumina (ILMN) closed the most recent trading day at $199.32, moving -1.64% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Moves -1.42%: What You Should Know
Global Partners LP (GLP) closed the most recent trading day at $26.33, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
Comments / 0