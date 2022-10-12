ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

ohmymag.co.uk

Crocodile-like creatures seen swarming the shore of this island (VIDEO)

Did crocodiles get together to invade a Brazilian beach? That's what one Twitter user implied, sharing a video in which hundreds of reptilescan actually be seen sunning themselves near the water. The rather scary tweet indicates that the local population is frightened and that the presence of the reptiles could be explained by an impending earthquake. However, this is not the case.
#Genome Research#Reference Genome#Genetic Diversity#The University Of Zurich
The Independent

Zoo shares rare sighting of first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history

A zoo has shared rare footage of the first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history.The 12-week-old triplets were spotted for the first time by keepers as they emerged from their den at Chester Zoo in Cheshire.The tiny trio, born to the zoo’s five-year-old adult fossas named Shala and Isalo in July, have been identified as one male and two females but zookeepers are yet to decide on names for the youngsters.Zookeeper Rachael Boatwright said: “While it’s still early days, the three pups are doing great and are now full of confidence as they learn to climb trees...
TheConversationAU

A large cockroach thought extinct since the 1930s was just rediscovered on a small island in Australia

In 1887, Australian Museum scientists undertook a pioneering expedition to Lord Howe Island, a tiny patch of land off the east coast of Australia. Among their many discoveries, they recorded “a large Blatta” – a type of cockroach – under a decaying log. This was later described as Panesthia lata, the Lord Howe Island wood-feeding cockroach. P. lata was noted as being highly abundant, playing a key role in nutrient recycling, and presumably a food source for the many birds on the island. Alas, in 1918 rats arrived on the island from a shipwreck. By the late 20th century, P. lata could...
IFLScience

Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish

Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Interesting Engineering

Giant four-legged kangaroo survived until 20,000 years ago, study reveals

A four-legged giant kangaroo that formerly roamed Papua New Guinea (PNG) may have lived as recently as 20,000 years ago, a press release announced on Friday. The fresh analysis indicates the kangaroo lived long after other large-bodied 'megafauna' on mainland Australia went extinct and underscores the significance of the use of modern analytical techniques to confirm timelines of life on Earth.
Dr. Mozelle Martin

Meet the First Human Mammals: Australopithecines

The prehistory of humans dates back a minimum of 5 million years ago. That's when the first humanlike mammals - the Australopithecines - appeared in Central Africa. The prehistoric people likely had leaders - a hierarchy of some kind - but we know nothing about them. From around 10,000 B.C., humans started farming and began settling in fertile areas. They built towns and cities and began trading. This is what led to powerful leaders and rulers that soon after morphed into the world's first great civilizations.
GreenMatters

Lemurs and Monkeys Are Being Driven Out From the Treetops, All Thanks to Climate Change

Global warming wreaks havoc on planet Earth's abundant and incredibly diverse ecosystems — rising sea temperatures are decimating coral reefs, melting ice caps are robbing Arctic animals of their homes, and floods are sweeping animals directly from their habitats, en masse. And according to a recent study, rising temperatures, deforestation, and wildfires are also driving tree-dwelling primates from their homes.
Smithonian

Scientists Uncover the Story of Donkey Domestication

For thousands of years, donkeys have been critical for propelling human civilizations forward. They’ve helped pull wheeled vehicles, carry travelers and move goods across the world. But where and when these animals first became intertwined with humans has been a mystery. Now, researchers have used the genomes of over...
