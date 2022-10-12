Read full article on original website
Science Focus
Genome-sequencing project may save one of the world’s last surviving species of giant tortoise
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Madagascar’s Aldabra giant tortoise is currently classified as vulnerable, meaning the species is at high risk of extinction in the wild. Fossil records show that giant tortoises were once commonly found scattered throughout Madagascar...
ohmymag.co.uk
Crocodile-like creatures seen swarming the shore of this island (VIDEO)
Did crocodiles get together to invade a Brazilian beach? That's what one Twitter user implied, sharing a video in which hundreds of reptilescan actually be seen sunning themselves near the water. The rather scary tweet indicates that the local population is frightened and that the presence of the reptiles could be explained by an impending earthquake. However, this is not the case.
Some scientists claim that the first humans may not have evolved from Africa after all
Reconstruction of an early humanCredit: Mauricio Antón; CC-BY-3.0 Scientists have always claimed that the first humans emerged in Africa 2 million years ago before the advent of modern humans. This means that pre-humans developed in Africa.
Huge 'Snakey Crocodile-Face' Sea Monster Discovered in Wyoming
A new species of prehistoric marine reptile has been identified in the Wyoming badlands.
Hobbit-Like Human Species Approximately the Size of a 3-Year-Old Modern Child Discovered in 2004
On the tiny island of Flores, near Bali, Indonesia, scientists discovered the bones of a miniature human species that used to live there 18,000 years ago. This human species, named Homo floresiensis, are described as having a grapefruit-size brain and the size of a 3-year-old modern child.
Zoo shares rare sighting of first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history
A zoo has shared rare footage of the first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history.The 12-week-old triplets were spotted for the first time by keepers as they emerged from their den at Chester Zoo in Cheshire.The tiny trio, born to the zoo’s five-year-old adult fossas named Shala and Isalo in July, have been identified as one male and two females but zookeepers are yet to decide on names for the youngsters.Zookeeper Rachael Boatwright said: “While it’s still early days, the three pups are doing great and are now full of confidence as they learn to climb trees...
A large cockroach thought extinct since the 1930s was just rediscovered on a small island in Australia
In 1887, Australian Museum scientists undertook a pioneering expedition to Lord Howe Island, a tiny patch of land off the east coast of Australia. Among their many discoveries, they recorded “a large Blatta” – a type of cockroach – under a decaying log. This was later described as Panesthia lata, the Lord Howe Island wood-feeding cockroach. P. lata was noted as being highly abundant, playing a key role in nutrient recycling, and presumably a food source for the many birds on the island. Alas, in 1918 rats arrived on the island from a shipwreck. By the late 20th century, P. lata could...
IFLScience
Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish
Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
Giant four-legged kangaroo survived until 20,000 years ago, study reveals
A four-legged giant kangaroo that formerly roamed Papua New Guinea (PNG) may have lived as recently as 20,000 years ago, a press release announced on Friday. The fresh analysis indicates the kangaroo lived long after other large-bodied 'megafauna' on mainland Australia went extinct and underscores the significance of the use of modern analytical techniques to confirm timelines of life on Earth.
Massive Carved Stones Made By Prehistoric People is the Oldest Structure on Earth
Göbekli Tepe, which means "belly hill" in Turkish, is located in South Eastern Turkey and is considered to be the oldest structure in the world. Carbon dating points to the fact that Göbekli Tepe is not only older than the pyramids but also predates Stonehenge.
Meet the First Human Mammals: Australopithecines
The prehistory of humans dates back a minimum of 5 million years ago. That's when the first humanlike mammals - the Australopithecines - appeared in Central Africa. The prehistoric people likely had leaders - a hierarchy of some kind - but we know nothing about them. From around 10,000 B.C., humans started farming and began settling in fertile areas. They built towns and cities and began trading. This is what led to powerful leaders and rulers that soon after morphed into the world's first great civilizations.
Dinosaur-Like Reptile That Was Discovered In Arizona Now Has A New Name
The reptile was originally discovered in 2014 and now has a new name.
Lemurs and Monkeys Are Being Driven Out From the Treetops, All Thanks to Climate Change
Global warming wreaks havoc on planet Earth's abundant and incredibly diverse ecosystems — rising sea temperatures are decimating coral reefs, melting ice caps are robbing Arctic animals of their homes, and floods are sweeping animals directly from their habitats, en masse. And according to a recent study, rising temperatures, deforestation, and wildfires are also driving tree-dwelling primates from their homes.
natureworldnews.com
New Found Fossil in Australia Could be the World's Largest Bird Species to Ever Walked the Earth
The world's largest bird species to ever roam the Earth could have been found already following the discovery of a new fossil in Australia. The fossil contains unique remains of the ancient bird's pair of legs during an excavation site in Central Australia, holding potential remains could still be in the area waiting to be unearthed.
Extinct Reptile That Roamed Earth When Dinosaurs Did Unearthed in U.S.
Named Opisthiamimus gregori, its fossilized remains were entombed in rocks from a river floodplain dating back to the Late Jurassic in present-day Wyoming.
natureworldnews.com
'Hell Fish Species' That Died Alongside the Dinosaurs 66 Million Years Ago Unearthed in North Dakota
The dinosaur-killing asteroid that struck an area on what is now the Chicxulub crater in Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico, could have also led to the extinction of an ancient "hell fish" 66 million years ago. This is according to a new study, wherein paleontologists unearthed fossils of two newfound ancient species...
Squalicorax Was Known as the Dinosaur Devouring Shark
Squalicorax, also known as the crow shark, was a prehistoric shark that live 70-80 million years ago during the middle to the late Cretaceous period. Its most distinctive feature was its formidable teeth which are described as finely serrated blades.
Smithonian
Scientists Uncover the Story of Donkey Domestication
For thousands of years, donkeys have been critical for propelling human civilizations forward. They’ve helped pull wheeled vehicles, carry travelers and move goods across the world. But where and when these animals first became intertwined with humans has been a mystery. Now, researchers have used the genomes of over...
