ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mixonline.com

Inside Spotify At Mateo Studios

Los Angeles, CA (October 13, 2022)—The new recording studio at the Spotify At Mateo campus in downtown Los Angeles, jam-packed with an inspiring collection of vintage and new instruments and production equipment, is all about the vibe. “We wanted to build the un-corporate studio,” says Chris D’Angelo, Spotify’s head of production and studio facilities.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy