Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
LA Coffee Shops Making Awesome and Unique Versions of Pumpkin Spice LatteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
theregistrysocal.com
GLP Capital Partners Acquires 406,000 SQFT Industrial Property in Fullerton for $156MM
While acquisitions across many sectors in Southern California have been slowing down, the region continues to see significant investor interest in industrial space. In one recent deal, GLP Capital Partners acquired a 406,000 square foot industrial building in Fullerton for $156 million, or approximately $384 per square foot. The property was sold by Zurich-based reinsurance provider Swiss Re Group, according to public records.
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing development
Sun Commons, located at 6329 N. Clybourn Avenue in the Los Angeles community of North Hollywood, is a newly constructed affordable housing development. Of its 103 units, 50 will be available for rent starting at $629 a month for families meeting income and household size requirements. Eligible applicants will be selected by a lottery.
Out-of-state mall owner suing beloved South Bay theater for parking violations
Once upon a time, Danny Ryan was a 6-year-old boy, who found his passion in theater. "It makes me feel more confident and indestructible," Ryan said. Four times a week, he takes lessons at the Norris Pavillion, right across the street from the Norris Theatre. But now, Ryan's worried there won't be any more shows after the owners of the neighboring Promenade Mall filed a $1 million lawsuit against Norris Theater regarding their shared parking space. "They're classic bully tactics," said Danny Ryan's mother Gabi. According to the City of Rolling Hills Estates, in 1981, the Norris Theatre and the mall owners at that...
theregistrysocal.com
Construction Underway at 391,558 SQFT Development in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, Calif. –– A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate developer, and leading real estate investment manager Clarion Partners announced that vertical construction on the final subphase of development at the Center at Needham Ranch (CANR) in Santa Clarita, Calif. is underway. The final phase of the project’s development pipeline includes 391,588 square feet of speculative industrial space across three buildings. The final phase also includes a 278,670-square-foot build-to-suit (BTS) cross-dock facility for a global ecommerce tenant. Construction on the final phase is slated to be completed by year-end 2023.
theregistrysocal.com
222-Unit Apartment Project Planned for Inglewood
The growing Inglewood community could soon be gaining additional housing, with one application seeking to construct 222 residential units in the southwest portion of Greater Los Angeles. Most recently, the project team – consisting of Allied Urban as the developer and TCA Architects as the lead architect – received approval during a design review hearing which took place earlier this month.
Eater
Dinah’s Family Restaurant to Vacate Iconic Westside Googie Location — Possibly Forever
A plan to demolish the commercial buildings surrounding Dinah’s Family Restaurant at 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard moved forward in late September with Los Angeles City Council support. The restaurant and some of its signage will be preserved and renovated, given its iconic Googie architecture, which dates back to 1957, but the rest of the site fronting Sepulveda Boulevard will be cleared to allow for the development of an eight-story, 362-unit multi-family residential building (41 set aside as affordable). The entire project spans nearly 365,000 square feet.
LPC Withdraws From Carousel Mall Project
The City Council had voted to add LPC West to the partnership developing the 43-acre site through an exclusive negotiating agreement on August 3rd. LPC West Vice President Rob Kane sent a letter to the city, stating that LPC will no longer be going forward with the demolition as they could not successfully negotiate a DDA.
City of Long Beach approves $36 million construction project for 3 miles of Artesia Blvd.
One of the longest and busiest streets in Long Beach is getting a long overdue upgrade. Three miles of Artesia Boulevard from Harbor Boulevard through Downey Avenue will get upgrades to the sidewalks, crosswalks, landscaping, roadways, street lighting and more. The Long Beach City Council approved the Artesia Great Boulevard Project on Tuesday. It will cost taxpayers $36 million. "The Artesia Great Boulevard Project has been many many years in the making," Long Beach Public Works Director Eric Lopez told CBSLA Reporter Rina Nakano. "When we're doing one side of the roadway, the other side will have access. But there will be impacts....
sbcity.org
Pepper Avenue Groundbreaking
The Cities of San Bernardino and Rialto are inviting the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the Pepper Avenue Improvement Project. Join elected officials from San Bernardino and Rialto, city staff, neighbors, and other community stakeholders to commemorate the multi-jurisdictional collaboration on a public works project that encompasses both cities.
ca.gov
Your check’s mailed, Hwy 101 closures, SFV $ winner & MORE
As I hope readers have noticed, Team Hertzberg is constantly striving to connect San Fernando Valley residents to as many resources as possible, whether it be through promoting free upcoming events or providing a heads up about new government programs. This goal is especially critical now as record high inflation...
LACC Swap Meet Owner Installs Unauthorized Fence and Fake ‘No Vending’ Signs, Blocking Off Street Vendors From Sidewalk
Street vendors outside Los Angeles Community College Swap Meet were shocked Wednesday morning when they showed up to their usual vending spot on Vermont Avenue and Monroe Street only to find fencing going up with green signs that read: “Street and Sidewalk Sale of Goods Prohibited.”. “We were confused,”...
KTLA.com
San Bernardino Amazon workers walk off job in protest of pay, working conditions, retaliation
More than 100 workers walked out of a San Bernardino Amazon facility Friday, the company’s largest air freight location on the West Coast. “I’m just fighting for all the employees that feel like the pay is not enough. Honestly, the pay isn’t enough,” said Amazon employee Shaquille Combs.
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
Three California Neighborhoods Ranked As 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
Pacific Surfliner train travel halted in southern California. When will service be restored?
Amtrak crews are making emergency repairs to stabilize the hillside next to railroad tracks in San Clemente.
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank Halts New Drive-Thrus
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank City Council voted unanimously this Tuesday to impose an immediate moratorium on applications for new business drive-thrus for 45 days. The measure, which went into effect immediately, comes just a month after the council installed speedbumps,...
This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California
When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los Angeles
If you crave a good Chinese food meal, then you've probably heard of these five best Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles. Los Angeles has a rich history with Chinese food, so it's no surprise that there are so many excellent spots to get some here.
ladowntownnews.com
Section 8 Waiting List Lottery opens amid housing crisis
Los Angeles is in a housing crisis. In the past year alone, the cost of housing throughout the city has increased by over 8.8% while the homeless population has increased by nearly 3,000 people since the start of the pandemic. To help combat the rise in housing insecurity, the Housing...
