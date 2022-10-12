ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

theregistrysocal.com

Construction Underway at 391,558 SQFT Development in Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita, Calif. –– A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate developer, and leading real estate investment manager Clarion Partners announced that vertical construction on the final subphase of development at the Center at Needham Ranch (CANR) in Santa Clarita, Calif. is underway. The final phase of the project’s development pipeline includes 391,588 square feet of speculative industrial space across three buildings. The final phase also includes a 278,670-square-foot build-to-suit (BTS) cross-dock facility for a global ecommerce tenant. Construction on the final phase is slated to be completed by year-end 2023.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

200-Unit Bolsa Row Apartments Completed in Orange County

WESTMINSTER, Calif. –– R.D. Olson, an award-winning general contracting firm and KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm, today announced the completion of the Bolsa Row Apartments. The 234,234 square-foot mixed-use building will serve as the gateway to the vibrant and culturally significant Little Saigon District, home to the nation’s largest Vietnamese-American population.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Eater

Dinah’s Family Restaurant to Vacate Iconic Westside Googie Location — Possibly Forever

A plan to demolish the commercial buildings surrounding Dinah’s Family Restaurant at 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard moved forward in late September with Los Angeles City Council support. The restaurant and some of its signage will be preserved and renovated, given its iconic Googie architecture, which dates back to 1957, but the rest of the site fronting Sepulveda Boulevard will be cleared to allow for the development of an eight-story, 362-unit multi-family residential building (41 set aside as affordable). The entire project spans nearly 365,000 square feet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

City to Purchase Southern California Edison Company Building in Downtown

LONG BEACH, CA – During the Long Beach City Council meeting held on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, the City Council unanimously approved the City’s purchase of a Southern California Edison Company property in Downtown Long Beach. The building, located at 125 Elm Ave., will host the Long Beach Police Department’s (LBPD) crime lab, administrative office and training space for the Department of Energy Resources, and serve as the new location for a revitalized Long Beach Senior Center.
LONG BEACH, CA
theregistrysocal.com

222-Unit Apartment Project Planned for Inglewood

The growing Inglewood community could soon be gaining additional housing, with one application seeking to construct 222 residential units in the southwest portion of Greater Los Angeles. Most recently, the project team – consisting of Allied Urban as the developer and TCA Architects as the lead architect – received approval during a design review hearing which took place earlier this month.
INGLEWOOD, CA
daytrippen.com

San Clemente State Park Camping Reservations

San Clemente State Park is famous for its daily and overnight beach camping trips. The beach is located about a mile south of San Clemente Pier. Locals would like to keep this place to themselves, but the state of California has provided plenty of parking space so we can all enjoy this wonderful beach.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
InsideHook

Behind the Scenes at the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach

It’s golden hour, and I’m flying 1,200 feet over Huntington Beach in the backseat of a T-33 Shooting Star subsonic jet trainer. Former commanding officer and team lead for the Canadian Snowbirds Air Demonstration Squadron Rob “Scratch” Mitchell is in the cockpit. “Sorry I’m not very chatty, but there is a lot going on at the moment,” he says over the headset. Alongside our fellow Ace Maker T-33, a B-25 Mitchell Bomber is in lead, and there are five aircraft to our right, including a jet-powered Waco biplane. As Thursday evenings go, this one is far from average.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Washington Examiner

Orange County desal plant approved months after Huntington Beach denial

(The Center Square) – Less than six months after the denial of a massive desalination project in Huntington Beach, the California Coastal Commission unanimously approved a $140 million desalination project in Orange County on Thursday. The desalination project, which will be located in Dana Point, is expected to produce...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

City of Long Beach approves $36 million construction project for 3 miles of Artesia Blvd.

One of the longest and busiest streets in Long Beach is getting a long overdue upgrade. Three miles of Artesia Boulevard from Harbor Boulevard through Downey Avenue will get upgrades to the sidewalks, crosswalks, landscaping, roadways, street lighting and more. The Long Beach City Council approved the Artesia Great Boulevard Project on Tuesday. It will cost taxpayers $36 million. "The Artesia Great Boulevard Project has been many many years in the making," Long Beach Public Works Director Eric Lopez told CBSLA Reporter Rina Nakano. "When we're doing one side of the roadway, the other side will have access.  But there will be impacts....
LONG BEACH, CA
highlandernews.org

The best, and worst, live music venues in Southern California

Southern California is full of glamorous and charming concert venues. From Riverside County to Los Angeles County, there is a setting for every music lover. Determining a venue’s ranking comes upon a multitude of factors: acoustics, parking, a perspective from a short person, seating and the atmosphere. Before buying tickets to your next concert, take a look at the list below.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Secret LA

This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track

Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California

When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theregistrysocal.com

Hackman Capital Partners Closes on $1.4B Studio Fund, Including Investment in Los Angeles Market

LOS ANGELES – Hackman Capital Partners (“HCP”), a privately held, real estate investment and operating company focused on acquiring and actively managing studio, media and commercial real estate properties, announced today the final close of HCP Studio Fund (the “Fund”). The Fund closed on $1.4 billion of commitments, exceeding its initial target of $1 billion and its initial cap of $1.25 billion. HCP also closed on the Fund’s co-investment commitments of $200 million in equity capital bringing the total committed equity capital to $1.6 billion. Investors in the Fund comprise a diverse mix of global institutions including sovereign wealth funds, public and corporate pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, and family offices, among others.
LOS ANGELES, CA

