Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 tips to help you prepare for riding the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
What is the Palisade Plunge and why is it a big deal?Morgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Where to eat when you ride the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
What to expect on the Palisade Plunge mountain bike routeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Related
When Can Grand Junction, Colorado Expect Snow in 2022-2023?
Contrary to popular belief, the Western Slope does receive snow, and we can even tell you when and how much to expect. Using data from the National Weather Service and the Farmer's Alamanac, we can tell you just what to expect this winter in Grand Junction, Colorado. No-Show Snow In...
KJCT8
Changes ahead for the southern portion of the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today has continued how the past few days have been, with clear skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-70s here in the Grand Valley. Other locations like Delta and Montrose also had temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. While we have had clear skies across the Western Slope, this has been the case across the state. The reasoning is due to a high-pressure system hovering over the state.
If You Drive in Montrose Colorado You Need to Know These Tips
When we asked the question, "What's one thing you hate about Montrose?" the response was almost overwhelmingly skewed to one particular topic: TRAFFIC. And if you've spent any time at all driving in Montrose, you certainly understand why. Maybe it's where Montrose falls in relation to other towns on the...
Where You’ll Find Western Colorado’s Most Amazing Chandelier
You're looking directly up at what has to be one of the most amazing chandeliers in Western Colorado. Where in the Grand Junction area will you find this?. Would you believe this unbelievable fixture can be found in what is pretty much a barn along the Colorado River?. Hanging Out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction Restaurants So Good They are Worth the Wait
Have you ever passed by a restaurant in Grand Junction that you've never been to and seen a line of people out the door who are waiting to be seated?. Chances are you are passing a pretty great place to enjoy a meal. Places with great food and excellent service are usually pretty busy. If they are really doing things right, many of us do not mind the wait.
nbc11news.com
Parking at Grand Junction Regional Airport is about to get more expensive
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - For the first time in seven years, parking costs at the Grand Junction Regional Airport will be raised. Starting November 1, the maximum daily rate will increase from $10 to $12, the free parking period will be reduced from 30 minutes to 20 minutes, and the short-term rate will increase from $1 every 30 minutes to $2 every 20 minutes.
nbc11news.com
Overnight accident on 5th Street hospitalizes one
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A three-car accident on 5th Street resulted in a rolled-over car and the hospitalization of at least one person, according to authorities. The Grand Junction Police Department reports that the accident occurred on the stretch of 5th Street near the Colorado River. The GJPD opened...
One of Grand Junction’s Most Illustrious Buildings Is Up For Sale
For those who grew up in Grand Junction, Colorado, this commercial building was perceived as having a touch of "class." After 57 years of ups and downs, this building is on the market. I was in this building barely a week ago, and let me tell you, following its remodel,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Most Haunted Places in Which Grand Junction Residents Have Been
Halloween is right around the corner, and for some people, that means a visit to a haunted house. Haunted houses can be a lot of fun, especially when they're just old stores in a strip mall converted into a maze with dark corners, people in creepy costumes jumping out at you, etc.
Mother Nature Dooms Grand Junction Couple’s Record Breaking Attempt
A Colorado Trail running record for a local couple will have to wait thanks in large part to Mother Nature. Grand Junction's Doug and Melinda McCaw were hoping to set a new FKT (Fastest Known Time) record on the Colorado Trail, but Mother Nature did not cooperate. After nearly 3 days of battling the elements, the running couple was forced to abandon their recent record-breaking attempt because of heavy rain that poured down as they started out on their 490-mile trek from Durango to Denver.
Here’s How You Can Make Grand Junction Colorado A Better Place To Live
Did you know you can make Grand Junction a better place to live?. How many times have you been driving down the street inGrand Junction and encountered a large pothole or a stoplight that isn't working properly? Maybe you've noticed a storm drain that's clogged or a tree that needs to be trimmed. Maybe you've discovered a piece of playground equipment that's broken. What can you do about it? By speaking up, you can help make Grand Junction a better place to live.
Small Business Owners oppose City Ballot Measures
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The City of Grand Junction believes increasing lodging tax and short-term rental taxes will increase affordable housing in Mesa County — but there’s a few who believe otherwise. Our Khira Isaacs spoke with two business owners who believe the tax increase will do the opposite and worry the measures will […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Red Truck at the Car Show
There will be nearly 80 cars at the Motors and Mimosas car show but one red Chevy Truck stands out from the rest.
Colorado town a 'best in the West' spot for fall foliage
It's hard to pick just one Colorado town to recommend when it comes to finding great fall foliage, making it no surprise that another local spot has been deemed one of the best places to see fall colors in the country. According to a recent ranking from Rocket Homes, Grand...
nbc11news.com
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Bodhi’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Bodhi!. Bodhi is a one-year-old male dog full of spunk. While he is on the smaller side weighing in at 32lbs he is full of muscle. Bodhi gets along well with other male dogs but can be a little pushy towards females. He does great around people and would make an excellent family dog.
This Is Who Grand Junction Would Give $30K Winnings To: Part II
We have your chance to win up to $30,000. I asked people in Grand Junction and Western Colorado, "If you won the $30,000 but had to spend it on someone else, who would you spend it on, and what would you buy them?" If you want to feel good about...
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction 911 Dispatch Supervisor wins prestigious award
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cindy Casteel is a Registered Public Safety Leader and Dispatch Administrative Supervisor for the Grand Junction Regional Communications Center (GJRCC). She was awarded the NICE 2022 Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) Finest Line Supervisor of the Year. PSAPs’ Finest winners are selected by an independent...
nbc11news.com
Denver-based anti-bullying group sues District 51 for negligence following severe beating
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two years ago, video of an altercation between two students at Orchard Mesa Middle School surfaced on social media. The video shows one student repeatedly punching a special needs student in the face. Now, two years later, the student’s parents are suing District 51 with the help of Bullying Recovery Resource Center, a Denver-based advocacy group.
27 'I'm So Grand Junction That I...' We All Know Are True
What Your Grand Junction Area Neighborhood Says About You. There is quite a variety of types of neighborhoods in the Grand Junction area and with them, naturally, come stereotypes. 25 Types of Drivers You'll Encounter in Colorado. You’ll encounter all kinds of drivers on Colorado roads – here are 25...
Go Fund Me Campaign Started For Grand Junction Mom In Car Accident
I never cease to be amazed at the kindness of the Grand Junction community and we were a witness to that again this week. A few days ago, Amber, a singe-mom in Grand Junction was involved in a serious car accident. She was taken to the hospital where doctors discovered severed nerves in her arm. Unfortunately, Amber is not a candidate for surgery and the damage might be permanent. She could possibly lose the use of her right arm.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0