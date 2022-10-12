Did you know you can make Grand Junction a better place to live?. How many times have you been driving down the street inGrand Junction and encountered a large pothole or a stoplight that isn't working properly? Maybe you've noticed a storm drain that's clogged or a tree that needs to be trimmed. Maybe you've discovered a piece of playground equipment that's broken. What can you do about it? By speaking up, you can help make Grand Junction a better place to live.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO