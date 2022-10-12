Read full article on original website
Related
mmm-online.com
6 degrees of medical marketing: Connecting the dots between marketers, celebrities, athletes, and more
When MM+M introduced its “6 Degrees of Medical Marketing” feature back in 2019, nobody was entirely sure what to expect. Anecdotally, we knew that some of the industry’s most prominent people had professional networks that expanded well beyond the worlds of health and wellness. What we weren’t sure was whether these individuals would discuss those connections in a public forum.
mmm-online.com
Quantum Health taps John Hallock as chief communications officer
Quantum Health named John Hallock as chief communications officer Wednesday morning. Hallock most recently served as chief communications officer at Transcarent. Prior to that, he served as SVP of corporate communications at Livongo Health, leading their comms effort during the $18.5 billion merger with Teladoc Health in 2020. Before Livongo,...
mmm-online.com
Alvotech names Sarah Tanksley chief quality officer
Alvotech named Sarah Tanksley as chief quality officer Tuesday afternoon. Tanksley will start her new role on Friday, taking over for Reem Malki, who left due to personal reasons. Tanksley joins the global biotech with more than 20 years of experience at the National Institutes of Health, the Food and...
mmm-online.com
Decibel Therapeutics adds Kevin McLaughlin to board
Decibel Therapeutics added Kevin McLaughlin to its board of directors Wednesday morning. McLaughlin has more than four decades of industry experience, most recently serving as SVP, CFO and treasurer of Acceleron Pharma from 2010 to 2021. Before that he was CFO at Qteros and COO at Aptius Education. He also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmm-online.com
Royalty Pharma expands leadership team
Royalty Rhama expanded its leadership team this week, adding Art McGivern and George Lloyd to its C-suite. McGivern joins as EVP of investments and general counsel, while Lloyd was promoted to EVP of investments and chief legal officer. McGivern previously served in leadership roles at Goodwin Procter, where he was partner in the company’s Life Sciences Group. He also served as Royalty’s lead outside lawyer on “substantially all investment transactions” since 2012.
Comments / 0