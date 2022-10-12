Read full article on original website
Marketers Utilize Just 42% of Their Martech Stack Capabilities
Despite Significant Investments in Marketing Technologies, Utilization of Existing Capabilities Has Decreased Since 2020. Marketers report utilizing just 42% of the breadth of capabilities available in their martech stack overall, down from 58% in 2020, according to a new survey by Gartner, Inc. Gartner surveyed 324 marketers in May and...
Meta Announces New Privacy-Focused Ad Targeting Solutions
With Apple’s ATT data privacy update changing the game for app-based advertisers, Meta has been one of the biggest losers, with the company projecting up to $10 billion in revenue loss this year alone based on the amount of users opting out of data tracking in its apps. Of...
