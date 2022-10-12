You've likely noticed that ground beef is sold in several types of packaging at your local grocer depending on the brand. Does it matter what type of packaging is used for ground beef for safety and preservation? We asked Lisa Robinson, VP of global food safety at public health, Ecolab, who says that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves all food packaging materials, all of which must be formulated in compliance with the agency's requirements. She says manufacturers of new packaging materials have to petition the FDA and provide data showing the material is safe to use if it hasn't already been regulated for its proposed use. That means any type of ground beef packaging you come across has gone through rigorous approval and research to ensure it is safe.

