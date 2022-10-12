ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USDA.gov (press release)

Biden-Harris Administration Invests $80 Million to Improve Nutrition in School Meals

Grants support equipment purchases to prepare nutritious meals for children. Washington, D.C., Oct. 11, 2022 – The Biden-Harris Administration today provided $50 million in grants for schools to invest in new food service equipment that will allow them to continue serving nutritious meals. Today’s funding adds to the $30 million in equipment grants that the administration gave schools earlier this year. This announcement comes as USDA stands with partners and advocates in the child nutrition community to celebrate National School Lunch Week (October 10-14), a time to recognize the critical nutrition that school meals provide to tens of millions of children every school day.
Food Navigator

USDA uses school meal changes to prompt healthier children’s food in grocery stores

The US Department of Agriculture is indirectly pressuring children’s food manufacturers to elevate the healthfulness of their products sold at retail by incentivizing schools to improve the quality of the food they serve and prioritizing the reinstatement of universal free school meals, according to the agency’s recently appointed director of nutrition security and health equity.
Thrillist

More Than 43 Tons of Meat Have Been Recalled, Including Bacon, Sausage, Pork, & More

Behrmann Meat and Processing has recalled more than 87,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat products that could be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement shared by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). That's a lot of meat already, but FSIS says it expects even more food to be added to the list "in the near future."
BGR.com

Urgent beef recall: 22,000 pounds were recalled so check your fridge now

Milk is generally very nutritional, as long as the person drinking it doesn’t suffer from milk allergies or lactose sensitivities. That’s why products with a milk-based ingredient not listed on the label will be recalled once buyers or manufacturers discover the mistake. Such is the case with a brand new beef recall concerning more than 22,000 pounds of frozen Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef products.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

64 meat products recalled over listeria threat

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Over 60 ready-to-eat meat products sold by one company in Illinois are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday that 64 products sold by Behrmann Meat and Processing, Inc. are affected by the recall.
The Daily South

Ground Beef Packaging: What's The Difference?

You've likely noticed that ground beef is sold in several types of packaging at your local grocer depending on the brand. Does it matter what type of packaging is used for ground beef for safety and preservation? We asked Lisa Robinson, VP of global food safety at public health, Ecolab, who says that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves all food packaging materials, all of which must be formulated in compliance with the agency's requirements. She says manufacturers of new packaging materials have to petition the FDA and provide data showing the material is safe to use if it hasn't already been regulated for its proposed use. That means any type of ground beef packaging you come across has gone through rigorous approval and research to ensure it is safe.
foodsafetynews.com

USDA has future plans to consider whether Salmonella in chicken should be dealt with

The USDA is beginning to consider whether or not to consider if Salmonella in poultry should be considered a problem. The department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) today announced that it is “considering a regulatory framework” for a new strategy that would allow the agency to consider controlling Salmonella in poultry products. The goal, if things move forward, is to reduce human illnesses.
UPI News

USDA proposes new framework to control Salmonella

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Department of Agriculture introduced on Friday new proposed regulatory framework for a new strategy to control Salmonella contamination in poultry and to reduce foodborne illnesses connected to the products. The proposed framework rolled out by the department's Food Safety and Inspection Service consists of three...
Consumer Reports.org

USDA Proposes Declaring Salmonella an Adulterant in Chicken

The Department of Agriculture released a proposal on Friday to lower the number of people who become ill with salmonella from eating chicken, turkey, or other poultry. One major step the agency suggests is to label salmonella as an adulterant in poultry in certain cases, which are still to be determined. That would mean contaminated meat could not be legally sold and it would make it easier for the agency to order recalls of contaminated products.
food-safety.com

FAO, WHO Report on STEC Controls for Meat and Dairy, Listeria in RTE Foods

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) recently published two reports: “Control Measures for Shiga Toxin-Producing Escherichia Coli (STEC) Associated with Meat and Dairy Products” and “Listeria monocytogenes in Ready-to-Eat (RTE) Foods: Attribution, Characterization, and Monitoring.” The reports summarize the key takeaways from two Joint FAO and World Health Organization (WHO) Expert Meetings on Microbiological Risk Assessment (JERMA) sessions.
Popculture

Ground Beef Health Alert Issued for Meat You May Have Already Bought

Health officials are once again urging consumers to check their freezers for certain ground beef products. Following a string of similar recalls in recent months, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Oct. 13 issued a public health alert for ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.
swineweb.com

Farmers and feed mills advised to safeguard feed quality

Part of ‘battening down the hatches’ in the face of global disruptions, rising costs. Taking steps to mitigate mycotoxins and other contaminants in feed is a top priority post-harvest 2022, as feed mills and livestock farmers seek to get the most value out of every feed dollar, say grain management experts.
WITF

Nearly a quarter of all food in the U.S. is wasted — why, and what can be done to stop it?

It’s estimated that 54 million tons of food or almost a quarter of all food in the U.S. is wasted. That translates to 90 billion meals. Food waste is not just an issue of food that could go to those who are food insecure or hungry, but it is an environmental issue as well. it’s estimated that wasted food makes up about 4% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, food that goes uneaten, accounts for 14% of freshwater use, 18% of cropland use. In the US it’s a quarter of landfill by volume. (Source: ReFed)
Next City

For Local Food Systems To Thrive, Farm Tax Breaks Must Be Harder To Get

For local and regional food systems to work, the land around cities has to grow food. It sounds obvious, but that’s rarely what actually happens. Most U.S. cities’ perimeters are occupied with industrial feed crops like corn and soy; low-density sprawl housing with 10-acre lawns; and leisure farms, funded by day jobs in the city, that grow little food even for their owners.
