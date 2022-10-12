Read full article on original website
Google Pixel 7 Pro Users Suffering From Lag While Scrolling
Now that an increasing number of folks have the Pixel 7 Pro (and Pixel 7) of their palms, we’re beginning to see some extra points with the cellphone. There’s a couple of threads over on r/GooglePixel now from customers indicating their models are affected by scrolling lag. One...
After 10,000 miles, Apple’s latest AirPods Pro are my new go-to for travel
That was the query I requested myself after watching the tech giant’s “Far Out” keynote event in September. While the most important information from the particular occasion was arguably the new iPhone 14 lineup and the launch of an all-new Apple Watch Ultra mannequin, Apple additionally debuted the much-anticipated second-generation AirPods Pro.
Android phone users warned when microphone and camera are in use
Ever questioned in case your cellphone is watching you or listening in?. A tiny signal hidden in plain sight can ease your worries by alerting you when apps are utilizing your Android digicam or microphone. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Parents warned about common apps. Watch the most recent News on...
Pixel 7 Pro Reviews, Galaxy S23 Details Leak, Surface Duo’s Brand New Look
Taking a glance again at seven days of stories and headlines internationally of Android, this week’s Android Circuit contains the primary critiques of the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel Watch, a better have a look at the Tensor Mobile G2 chip within the Pixels, the newest particulars on the Galaxy S23, HMD Global searching for a brand new CEO, OnePlus Nord N300 particulars, Android 12L on the Surface Duo, and Microsoft’s newest help for the Android open supply venture.
Display specs leak for Google’s foldable phone, but be skeptical
New particulars concerning the show on Google’s upcoming foldable telephone have leaked. Sources declare the inner display could assist a decision of 1,840 x 2,208. The inner show can also assist a 120Hz refresh fee. It’s been some time since we final heard any information concerning the foldable telephone...
Is Apple actually turning iMessage into AIM or is this sketchy redesign rumor for laughs?
An extremely sketchy rumor as we speak says Apple is engaged on a serious replace to the Messages app… and it sounds horrible. The rumor is that Apple’s large ambitions for Messages embody a brand new house display design, “chat rooms,” new augmented actuality options, and extra. Will this truly come to fruition?
Apple and the Metaverse: Everything We Know So Far
Tech giants see enormous alternative within the metaverse—the identify given to a future, extra immersive imaginative and prescient of the web with potential real-world ties. Facebook guardian Meta has bet big on the prospect, as its rebrand suggests, whereas Microsoft has each teamed with Meta and acquired a major game publisher because it builds momentum within the area.
Android’s Design Leaks Some VPN Traffic Data, Google Calls It “Intended Behavior”
Android units with a VPN purposefully leak some visitors, together with IP addresses and DNS/HTTP(S) requests, when connecting to a wi-fi community. According to a safety audit by Mullvad VPN, leaking a small quantity of knowledge is inherent to the cell working system, one thing that third-party VPNs can’t stop or management.
Someone Has, Once Again, Put Windows 11 On A Surface Duo
Who says {that a} cellphone can’t run a desktop working system? A Twitter consumer was capable of load Windows 11 onto a Microsoft Surface Duo 2. This is one thing that’s occurred earlier than. Clever tech fans have been capable of load completely different working techniques onto completely...
Users of Android phones, worry of tiny on-screen dot
An icon seems within the higher proper nook of an Android machine’s display screen when its digital camera or microphone is being utilized by an app. This Google performance was first made accessible on cell units all over the world in October 2021. It has Android 12 software program...
Mophie’s new powerstation plus will charge three devices, simultaneously
AppleInsider could earn an affiliate fee on purchases made by hyperlinks on our web site. Mophie’s new powerstation plus is a conveyable battery financial institution incorporating two kinds of built-in cables for Apple gadgets, and a 3rd USB-C port. The powerstation plus has each a built-in Lightning and a...
Android 13’s Audio Picker Will Include Cast Devices
Stock Android picked up a function that’s been current on LG’s telephones for some time. This is the flexibility to rapidly swap between your linked Bluetooth units with a single faucet. Now, the Android 13 goes to take that function a step additional. The Android audio picker may even show your forged units, in accordance with Esper.
Microsoft’s Seeing AI app can scan the boxes of Advil, Theraflu and more to read out details
Microsoft has been steadily updating its Seeing AI app since its launch in 2017, expanding language support and general functionality over time. Today, the corporate is saying a brand new function that may let Seeing AI learn out detailed info when customers scan the barcodes of merchandise by healthcare firm Haleon. The function is rolling out at present for US and UK customers on the free app, which is barely out there on iOS. The firm says an Android model might be out there “sooner or later.”
2 days with a Pixel 7
The new collection of Pixel telephones from Google options Google {hardware} and Google software program – the trendy smartphone, as Google supposed it to be. The Pixel 7 has a pleasant heft to it – it’s snug within the hand, not too heavy, however weighty sufficient that the machine doesn’t really feel low finish. The case for the Pixel 7 (which isn’t included) is sort of slick, I did fear initially about it sliding proper out of my hand it was so clean.
iPhone VPN Security Issues Persist in iOS 16, Researchers Claim
Two years in the past, Proton VPN disclosed a vulnerability in Apple’s iOS that enables a consumer’s VPN visitors to leak exterior of the VPN tunnel, unencrypted. The vulnerability was initially stated to have an effect on iOS model 13.3.1. Mullvad VPN additionally warned of the issue in 2020. And this 12 months, researcher Michael Horowitz stated the vulnerability exists in iOS version 15.6.1.
Meta and Microsoft are teaming up to create the workplace from hell
The yr is 2077. You shuffle into your Amazon-brand open-plan work domicile. You grimace on the lukewarm Starbucks nutrient-infused espresso in hand, paid for with Bezocoins crypto. The markets are significantly unstable at the moment, so your obligatory nutri-coffee comes with an extra 3 hours of labor hours connected. You sigh in grim acceptance.
Tech News | Google Allows Donald Trump’s App Truth Social on Play Store
Washington [US], October 13 (ANI): Former President Donald Trump’s social media app Truth Social is now obtainable for obtain on the Google Play Store, as per The Verge. The outlet has shared that Truth Social, which was banned by Google over “inadequate” content material moderation insurance policies, affords a Twitter-like social expertise and markets itself as a platform that “encourages an open, free, and trustworthy international dialog.”
Tech Tracker: Pizza robots are so hot, even Jay-Z is investing in them
We’ve been following the rise of pizza robots — each as supply automobiles and as automated cooks within the kitchen — fairly intently, so the information that Stellar Pizza introduced a $16.5 million spherical of funding backed by Jay-Z’s enterprise capital agency, Marcy Venture Partners, got here as no shock. The automated pizza truck firm simply launched in Los Angeles this fall and affords a brand new, staffing-light strategy to serve pizza on wheels.
Opinion: Mark Zuckerberg’s massive bet on virtual reality is about to meet actual reality, and it won’t be pretty
Mark Zuckerberg is focusing on company customers with Meta Platforms Inc.’s pricey new virtual-reality headset, however even when the Meta Quest Pro did attraction to distant employees, the timing couldn’t be worse. In a keynote handle at Meta’s. META,. -0.73%. annual developer convention Tuesday, Zuckerberg unveiled the...
LOVE, The Next Gen Video Communication Platform, Launches on Android and Expands Across Asia
LOVE is offered in English, Bengali, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Urdu on iOS and Android from at this time. Partnership with American Artist Ian Cheng on Visual Expression. After our profitable launch on iPhone within the US, we’re excited to launch LOVE on Android and in Asia at this time. Thus we’re capable of now serve a consumer potential of two billion+ on the Asian continent.”
