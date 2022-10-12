Microsoft has been steadily updating its Seeing AI app since its launch in 2017, expanding language support and general functionality over time. Today, the corporate is saying a brand new function that may let Seeing AI learn out detailed info when customers scan the barcodes of merchandise by healthcare firm Haleon. The function is rolling out at present for US and UK customers on the free app, which is barely out there on iOS. The firm says an Android model might be out there “sooner or later.”

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO