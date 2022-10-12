ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Spun

Braves Pitcher Undergoing Tommy John Surgery Today

Left-hander Tyler Matzek played such a pivotal role in the Atlanta Braves' World Series run last season. Unfortunately, he won't have the chance to make an impact this postseason. It was announced on Wednesday that Matzek will undergo Tommy John surgery. This will knock him out for a considerable amount...
MLB
FOX Sports

Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
SEATTLE, WA
Clayton News Daily

Padres take NLDS lead as Blake Snell, bullpen shackle Dodgers

SAN DIEGO -- During the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers won a franchise-record 111 games and dominated the San Diego Padres with 14 wins in 19 games. Now the Dodgers are on the precipice of being eliminated by the same Padres in the National League Division Series. Behind starter...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Pamplin Media Group

Scoresheet: Yordan Alvarez goes yard again as Mariners go down 2-0 to Houston.

Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Winterhawks, college notes and more. Astros 4, Mariners 2 — Yordan Alvarez 2, Seattle Mariners 0. For the second time in as many games, the Houston slugger launched a go-ahead home run as the Astros took a 2-0 lead In the best-of-5 American League Division Series.
SEATTLE, WA
Clayton News Daily

Mike Trout Shares Message for Albert Pujols After Final Game

View the original article to see embedded media. With the Cardinals officially eliminated from the playoffs, that means Albert Pujols’s career has officially come to an end. The legendary slugger said before the season that this would be his last year in the league, and he plans on sticking to that plan.
MLB
Clayton News Daily

Rams Rule RB Cam Akers Out for Sunday vs. Panthers

Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that running back Cam Akers will not play in the team’s game against the Panthers on Sunday. McVay, who also shared that the third year running back would not practice on Friday, did not disclose specifically why Akers would not play on Sunday but rather stated he is “working through some things” currently.
NFL
Clayton News Daily

Lakers Coach Addresses Russell Westbrook Coming Off the Bench

Ahead of the Lakers’ final NBA preseason game against the Kings on Friday, coach Darvin Ham made the decision to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench. Ham is exploring the idea of having Westbrook play in L.A.’s second unit as part of being the anchor of the offense instead of playing in the lineup with stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It is move that the first-year head coach hopes will allow Westbrook to maximize his talents while allowing him to keep the ball in his hands more frequently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule with Braves, Dodgers, Mariners facing elimination Saturday

Saturday brings a loaded four-game schedule in the 2022 MLB postseason, and three teams are in win-or-go-home situations, including the defending World Series champions and a 111-win juggernaut. The Braves, Dodgers and Mariners all need wins on Saturday to keep their seasons alive, while the Phillies, Padres and Astros, respectively, are looking to punch their tickets to the LCS round. The Yankees and Guardians, meanwhile, are meeting in a pivotal ALDS Game 3 with their series tied, 1-1.
MLB
Clayton News Daily

Report: Pistons Set to Waive Kemba Walker Ahead of Season

View the original article to see embedded media. Kemba Walker’s very brief stint in Detroit seems to be approaching its end. The Pistons are likely to waive the four-time All-Star guard prior to the start of the 2022–23 season next week, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III. The move would bring Detroit’s roster down to 15 guaranteed spots.
DETROIT, MI
Clayton News Daily

Jackson Says He’s Not Retired, Names Teams He’d Sign With

Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson hasn’t played in the NFL this season, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to play anymore. In fact, he is still looking to get back in the league. While appearing on the I AM ATHLETE podcast live show, Jackson shut down...
NFL
