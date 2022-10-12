Read full article on original website
Look: Basketball World Reacts To The Patrick Ewing Video
Patrick Ewing couldn't believe that so many of his players didn't recognize some former NBA players in a recent video. Ewing, who's the men's head basketball coach at Georgetown, was reacting to a video where his players were asked to guess the name of a former NBA player by just looking at a picture.
NBA・
This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Features Derrick Rose
Every hero needs a sidekick. Every main course needs a side dish. No man is an island. Pick a cliche. The point is that everyone and everything needs someone or something to complement them. Even the most powerful force on earth doesn’t exist on its own such as NBA superstars.
4x NBA All-Star Reportedly Going To Be Waived
According to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, "the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time All-Star Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set regular season roster." Over the offseason, Walker was traded from the New York Knicks to the Pistons.
This Knicks-Wizards Trade Features Kristaps Porzingis
Sometimes, NBA teams reunite with their former players as well. Everyone loves a reunion, right? Well, no. Sometimes, a reunion can be awkward. Suppose you just got divorced. You don’t need everyone at your high school reunion asking “how’s Judy”, do you? Let’s be honest – you probably won’t even go.
NBA・
Mitchell Robinson, Knicks lord over Wizards for 3-1 preseason record
New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau labeled Mitchell Robinson as the league’s best offensive rebounder. Robinson is showing he’s got what it takes. Last season’s second-best offensive rebounder, Robinson put up a monster effort on the glass to fuel the Knicks’ 105-89 win against the Washington Wizards Friday night at Madison Square Garden to wrap up their preseason with a 3-1 record.
theScore
Report: Pistons likely to waive Kemba Walker
The Detroit Pistons will likely waive former All-Star point guard Kemba Walker before Monday’s league deadline to set regular-season rosters, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and James Edwards III. Cutting Walker would bring the Pistons' roster to 15 guaranteed spots. Walker didn't attend training camp or play in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Clippers All-Star Offers Support To Russell Westbrook Following “Huddlegate”
Chatter of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook's supposed "Huddlegate"incidents Wednesday night was so prevalent that it has apparently spurred a reaction from Los Angeles Clippers All-Star forward Paul George, a former colleague of Westbrook's on the Oklahoma City Thunder from from 2017-19. View the original article to see...
Knicks Sign James Akinjo To Exhibit 10 Deal
The Knicks have signed free agent guard James Akinjo to a contract, the team announced today in a press release. It’s an Exhibit 10 deal, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic (Twitter link). Akinjo, 21, went undrafted this June after finishing up his college career at Baylor. He...
Yardbarker
East Notes: Nets, Ben Simmons, Sixers, Heat
Nets guard Ben Simmons said he is looking forward to his return to Philadelphia to play the 76ers on Nov. 22. “I can’t wait to go there, yeah. But for me, everything’s an experience and a learning situation,” Simmons said, via Nick Friedell of ESPN. “So for me I’m able to learn something that I’ve never been through before. I’ve never been traded and played against a team that I got traded from. (Kevin Durant) has, (Kyrie Irving) has, a lot of guys have, but I’ve never been in that situation so — you have to go through it. Ky went back to Boston, and he didn’t play well, but it’s a lot. We’re people, too. We want to go out there and prove everyone wrong.”
Scarlet Nation
Girls Team Preview : Christ the King
Christ the King brings back a roster of loaded talent after having a successful 21-22 season. Although they graduated some high-profile seniors in Saniyah Glenn, who is set to star at Harvard this ...
Documentary about Detroit martial arts academy to air Sunday on ESPN
An ESPN documentary featuring a Detroit-based martial arts academy will air at 5 p.m. Sunday. "The Cave of Adullam" will profile Jason Wilson's Cave of Adullam Transformational Training Academy, which was founded in 2008 and aims to help young boys learn emotional stability rather than discipline. His academy has garnered national attention. It...
Yardbarker
Knicks fall to Pacers in endgame meltdown
The New York Knicks were cruising to what was supposed to be their third straight win in the preseason. All they needed was to protect a 10-point lead midway through the final quarter. But they couldn’t. The Indiana Pacers came storming back to avenge their earlier loss in New...
