ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Darlene Love Records First Christmas Song In Nearly 30 Years, Reveals She Won’t Be in ‘Lethal Weapon 5’

Darlene Love was scrolling through Facebook earlier this year when she came across an interview with 23-year-old Fifties pop throwback singer Chris Ruggiero citing her as one of his favorite vocalists. “Very few people his age talk about our music,” says Love, 81. “I found it just mind-blowing.” The Facebook discovery ultimately led to them recording “Grown-Up Christmas List” together for Ruggiero’s new holiday LP Christmas With Chris Ruggiero. It’s the first time that Love has recorded a Christmas tune (discounting the 2005 SNL classic “Christmastime for the Jews”) since she teamed up with Luther Vandross in 1995 for “I...
MUSIC
People

Lauryn Hill Surprised on Stage by Son Zion and Grandkids After Performing Emotional Song: Photos

Lauryn Hill performed her song "To Zion," about her decision to have her first baby and was then surprised by Zion, 25, and his two kids Lauryn Hill shared a special moment with the oldest of her six kids. The "Ready or Not" singer, 47, performed over the weekend at ONE MusicFest in Atlanta, where she performed her emotional song "To Zion" as part of her setlist. The song discusses Hill's decision to go through with her pregnancy with Zion in 1997 as her career was picking up....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Angela Davis
Person
Michaela Angela Davis
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Star Willie Spence Passes Away at 23 Years Old

It’s a sad day for American Idol fans everywhere. Season 19 runner up Willie Spence, has reportedly passed away following a car accident in Tennessee. Here’s everything we know. Willie Spence Reportedly Passes Away At the Age of 23. According to various local sources, American Idol runner up...
TENNESSEE STATE
Vibe

Janet Jackson, Alex Vaughn, Joyce Wrice, And More Did What Needed To Be Done This New Music Friday

We’re turning this New Music Friday into ladies’ night. As Joyce Wrice and KAYTRANADA experiment on her new EP and storytelling reign on Alex Vaughn and Samaria’s new projects, Jazmine Sullivan drops an Oscar contender, and Janet Jackson celebrates the 25th anniversary of The Velvet Rope. Sprinkle in a bit of alt-R&B, and we’ve got ourselves our top new releases for this week.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Christmas Time#Storybook#Inner Child
The FADER

Sade is back in the studio

A new Sade album is reportedly in the works for the first time in over a decade. The news broke Monday (October 10), not via the Nigerian-born, Essex-bred soul superstar or her band, but in a Billboard cover interview with Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard on their reopening and renovation of the historic Miraval Studios. Sade had already been announced as a slated future resident of the room, but Pitt and Quintard have now confirmed that — less than a year after the rebuild was announced — recording is already underway, and that Sade and her backing band are the space’s first official guests.
MUSIC
BET

Sade Is Recording New Music

According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
talentrecap.com

Fans Divided Over John Legend’s Latest ‘The Voice’ Decision

The Battles continued on Tuesday’s new episode of The Voice Season 22 and fans are divided about the outcome of one matchup on John Legend’s team. Did Legend make the right decision in keeping Valarie Harding on his team instead of Dia Malai?. John Legend Chooses Valarie Harding...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

JoJo Siwa Debuts Pink Hair, Shares How She Achieved the Look

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 runner-up JoJo Siwa debuted a fun new hairstyle at an event on Wednesday. While attending the Industry Dance Awards, Siwa sported a bright pink style instead of her usual blonde. JoJo Siwa Debuts Pink Hair, Shares Process on TikTok. Siwa was attending the Industry...
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

Former ‘AGT’ Kid Singer Kaitlyn Maher Shares Original Love Song Snippet

Following on the news that America’s Got Talent alum Kaitlyn Maher is recording new music, the singer posted a new original song she wrote on Instagram. Known as the youngest singer in AGT history, her singing continued to age well along with her. On October 13, Maher shared an...
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

‘LEGO Masters’ Host Will Arnett to Narrate Netflix Wildlife Docuseries

Exploring the ocean extremes of Vancouver, Netflix is once again serving a wondrous wildlife documentary series. Island of the Sea Wolves is a visually fascinating film accompanied by LEGO Masters host Will Arnett’s exquisite voice. Netflix Launches Island of the Sea Wolves. Island of the Sea Wolves documents a...
TV SERIES
thehypemagazine.com

Cyrilia Releases New Single, ‘Angels Singing’ on All Platforms Now

Songstress, Cyrilia sang her spectacular version of the National Anthem at the Dodger Game on the 21st to a standing ovation! “It was both exhilarating and unbelievable to perform in the stadium and to that crowd!” Now the artist turns focus on her new single, “Singing Angels” out now on all platforms.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy