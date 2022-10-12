Ahead of the Lakers’ final NBA preseason game against the Kings on Friday, coach Darvin Ham made the decision to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench. Ham is exploring the idea of having Westbrook play in L.A.’s second unit as part of being the anchor of the offense instead of playing in the lineup with stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It is move that the first-year head coach hopes will allow Westbrook to maximize his talents while allowing him to keep the ball in his hands more frequently.

