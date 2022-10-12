Read full article on original website
Former NFL Quarterback's Son Turned Himself In Wednesday
The son of a former NFL quarterback who backed up John Elway in two Super Bowls has turned himself in following a fatal hit-and-run this month. Walter Andrew Brister IV, the son of former NFL quarterback Walter Andrew "Bubby" Brister III, has been arrested for a hit and run incident that took place in Baton Rouge near LSU. He reportedly struck a pedestrian on Saturday and turned himself in on Wednesday.
Ryan Fitzpatrick Sends Clear Message To Bears Quarterback Justin Fields
Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is not impressed with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Fields and the Bears fell to the Commanders of Washington 12-7 on Thursday night. After the game, Fitzpatrick crushed Fields for not knowing what kind of quarterback he is. ...
Chiefs-Bills trade that landed Kansas City Patrick Mahomes paid major dividends for both teams
As the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are set to renew their rivalry in a clash between the AFC's best Sunday, both teams started the annual showdown with a famous trade in 2017. The Chiefs traded up in the first round in the 2017 draft with the Bills and selected Patrick Mahomes, forever changing the franchise and a city for the next decade.
Week 6 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options for Sunday
The Sportsnaut Week 6 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
Rookie NFL Quarterback, Seventh-Round Draft Pick Will Likely Make First Start This Sunday
A rookie quarterback and seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft will likely be making the first start of his NFL career this Sunday. Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will likely start for the AFC East franchise in Week 6. Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice on Wednesday, ...
Robert Griffin III Names His Heisman Trophy Frontrunner
ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III has named his frontrunner for this year's Heisman Trophy winner. The former Heisman quarterback has Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker as his No. 1 option to claim this year's award. In his sixth-year senior season, Hooker has come into his own as one of...
Ian Rapoport Has Important Update On Dolphins Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater
Teddy Bridgewater is taking a noteworthy step toward returning to action. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins quarterback will return to Thursday's practice "on a limited and non-contact basis." He still must clear the league's concussion protocol. Starting in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who remains sidelined with a...
NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6
This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
Teddy Bridgewater gets surprising designation ahead of game vs. Vikings
The Miami Dolphins received a boost at practice Friday as injured quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Tua Tagovailoa both were full participants as the team prepared for its Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings. While Tagovailoa has been designated as out for the game, Bridgewater may still be cleared to...
Falcons get banged up version of 49ers defense
The Atlanta Falcons might be catching the San Francisco 49ers at the opportune time, as their top-ranked defense will likely be without several standouts when it takes the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. San Francisco ranks first in total defense, allowing just 249.2 yards per game,...
Jerry Jones Reacts to Appearance in Latest Dan Snyder Report
Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson published a story for ESPN earlier this week detailing the issues continuing to plague the Commanders and specifically owner Dan Snyder. Within the story published by ESPN, sources said that Snyder allegedly hired private investigators to follow owners around the NFL....
Week 6 QB Index: Trevor Lawrence Slides After Loss to Texans
Trevor Lawrence tumbled down a big, big way in this week's rankings.
Cowboys’ Jason Peters Discusses ’Nasty, Vulgar’ Philadelphia Fans
Jason Peters didn’t mince his words when sharing his opinion on Philadelphia fans ahead of the Cowboys-Eagles matchup on Sunday night. “I just know the Philly fans are f------ idiots when it comes to camaraderie, the Cowboys—any team really,” the offensive lineman told the media Wednesday, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “....They know that. They pride themselves on being nasty, vulgar. They’re going to cuss at you.
Report: Pistons Set to Waive Kemba Walker Ahead of Season
View the original article to see embedded media. Kemba Walker’s very brief stint in Detroit seems to be approaching its end. The Pistons are likely to waive the four-time All-Star guard prior to the start of the 2022–23 season next week, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III. The move would bring Detroit’s roster down to 15 guaranteed spots.
Lakers Coach Addresses Russell Westbrook Coming Off the Bench
Ahead of the Lakers’ final NBA preseason game against the Kings on Friday, coach Darvin Ham made the decision to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench. Ham is exploring the idea of having Westbrook play in L.A.’s second unit as part of being the anchor of the offense instead of playing in the lineup with stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It is move that the first-year head coach hopes will allow Westbrook to maximize his talents while allowing him to keep the ball in his hands more frequently.
