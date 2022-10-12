ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback's Son Turned Himself In Wednesday

The son of a former NFL quarterback who backed up John Elway in two Super Bowls has turned himself in following a fatal hit-and-run this month. Walter Andrew Brister IV, the son of former NFL quarterback Walter Andrew "Bubby" Brister III, has been arrested for a hit and run incident that took place in Baton Rouge near LSU. He reportedly struck a pedestrian on Saturday and turned himself in on Wednesday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Dolphins#Concussions#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Miami Dolphins Playing#The Minnesota Vikings#Rankings Projections
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Names His Heisman Trophy Frontrunner

ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III has named his frontrunner for this year's Heisman Trophy winner. The former Heisman quarterback has Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker as his No. 1 option to claim this year's award. In his sixth-year senior season, Hooker has come into his own as one of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Ian Rapoport Has Important Update On Dolphins Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater

Teddy Bridgewater is taking a noteworthy step toward returning to action. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins quarterback will return to Thursday's practice "on a limited and non-contact basis." He still must clear the league's concussion protocol. Starting in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who remains sidelined with a...
NFL
overtimeheroics.net

NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6

This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Clayton News Daily

Falcons get banged up version of 49ers defense

The Atlanta Falcons might be catching the San Francisco 49ers at the opportune time, as their top-ranked defense will likely be without several standouts when it takes the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. San Francisco ranks first in total defense, allowing just 249.2 yards per game,...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Jerry Jones Reacts to Appearance in Latest Dan Snyder Report

Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson published a story for ESPN earlier this week detailing the issues continuing to plague the Commanders and specifically owner Dan Snyder. Within the story published by ESPN, sources said that Snyder allegedly hired private investigators to follow owners around the NFL....
NFL
Clayton News Daily

Cowboys’ Jason Peters Discusses ’Nasty, Vulgar’ Philadelphia Fans

Jason Peters didn’t mince his words when sharing his opinion on Philadelphia fans ahead of the Cowboys-Eagles matchup on Sunday night. “I just know the Philly fans are f------ idiots when it comes to camaraderie, the Cowboys—any team really,” the offensive lineman told the media Wednesday, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “....They know that. They pride themselves on being nasty, vulgar. They’re going to cuss at you.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Clayton News Daily

Report: Pistons Set to Waive Kemba Walker Ahead of Season

View the original article to see embedded media. Kemba Walker’s very brief stint in Detroit seems to be approaching its end. The Pistons are likely to waive the four-time All-Star guard prior to the start of the 2022–23 season next week, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III. The move would bring Detroit’s roster down to 15 guaranteed spots.
DETROIT, MI
Clayton News Daily

Lakers Coach Addresses Russell Westbrook Coming Off the Bench

Ahead of the Lakers’ final NBA preseason game against the Kings on Friday, coach Darvin Ham made the decision to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench. Ham is exploring the idea of having Westbrook play in L.A.’s second unit as part of being the anchor of the offense instead of playing in the lineup with stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It is move that the first-year head coach hopes will allow Westbrook to maximize his talents while allowing him to keep the ball in his hands more frequently.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy