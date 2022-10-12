ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Smoky Mountain News

River cleanup to honor Cherokee’s Long Man

Honor Long Man with a river cleanup event 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in Cherokee. The Cherokee have always viewed the river as Long Man, Ganvhidv Asgaya, whose head lay in the mountains and feet in the sea. A revered figure among the Cherokee, Long Man provided water for drinking, cleanliness, food and numerous cultural rituals tied to medicine and washing away bad thoughts and sadness.
CHEROKEE, NC
WJHL

Pick your own apples at these regional orchards

(WJHL) — Fall is in the air, pumpkins line the patches and apples hang from trees just waiting to get picked. News Channel 11 compiled a list of regional orchards that encourage autumn and apple enthusiasts alike to flock to the farm to pick a peck or two of regionally grown apples. Most regional orchards […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Franklin, NC
Franklin, NC
Government
spectrumlocalnews.com

Artist capturing beauty of the mountains as leaf season peaks

BOONE, N.C. — Visitors feel called to the mountains of N.C. this time of year to see the painting Mother Nature is making with all the fall leaves. Meanwhile, an area artist is using his brush and talents to capture the imagine on his canvas. What You Need To...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
WBIR

Ober Gatlinburg sold to group of Sevier County natives

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ober Gatlinburg has been sold to a group of Sevier County natives, according to an announcement from the company. The group is led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards. Baker is known for starting Ole Smoky Moonshine and Yee-Haw Brewing. “Gatlinburg...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Pumpkin Pie#Arts And Crafts#Pumpkin Roll#Parade#Pumpkinfest#Franklin Town Hall
WATE

Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud brings the Axe

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud is so much more than a show, it celebrates the competitors that make lumberjack games such an exciting pastime. SeeMoreSmokies.com has great deals on attractions like this everyday, experience the adventure of the Smokies with SeeMoreSmokies.com. If you have...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Macon County deputies are investigating after two bodies were found in a home by deputies responding to a welfare check. Authorities were dispatched to the home on Mack Branch Road on Monday night after a request by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have not released any other details about the cause of death or the identities of the individuals.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Smoky Mountain News

Livestock Hall of Fame gets new members

Two Buncombe County men have been added to the N.C. Mountain State Fair Livestock Hall of Fame in recognition of their longtime support to the fair and livestock industry in Western North Carolina. Jerry Plemmons, of Leicester, spent his career as a teacher and principal while also raising beef cattle...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

72-unit townhome development coming to West Asheville

There’s a saying that the perfect is the enemy of the good. A majority of Asheville City Council members may have had that aphorism in mind as they voted to approve a conditional zoning request Oct. 11. The new zoning, approved 6-1 with Kim Roney opposed, allows for the construction of a townhome development in West Asheville despite some reservations about the project’s design.
ASHEVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Haywood County Schools to review home-school sport rule

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — The Haywood County Public School Board Policy Committee will review their current restrictions on home-schooled students participating in sports next week. The current policy requires students to attend school for a full day of classes to play on a sports team. But the North Carolina...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Brevard NC & Transylvania County

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. In the two years since we launched this site, we’ve visited more than 30 Blue Ridge Mountain towns in the search for our future mountain home. From Blue Ridge and Blairsville GA...
BREVARD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy