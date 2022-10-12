Read full article on original website
hendersonville.com
Bearfootin’ Bear Auction Countdown Concludes on Saturday, October 15th
After a successful pivot from a traditional live auction to a virtual auction which raised more than $84,000 in 2020 and $100,000 in 2021, the Friends of Downtown Hendersonville continued the virtual bidding format in 2022, with 7 bears already purchased and the total raised over $96,000 with a week remaining.
Smoky Mountain News
River cleanup to honor Cherokee’s Long Man
Honor Long Man with a river cleanup event 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in Cherokee. The Cherokee have always viewed the river as Long Man, Ganvhidv Asgaya, whose head lay in the mountains and feet in the sea. A revered figure among the Cherokee, Long Man provided water for drinking, cleanliness, food and numerous cultural rituals tied to medicine and washing away bad thoughts and sadness.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Cider, Pumpkin Patches, Scarecrows, and Views Are All on These 5 Upstate, SC Fall Driving Routes!
If you’re overwhelmed by all the awesome things to do during fall in the Upstate, SC we’ve narrowed down five routes that include short hikes with amazing views, spots to get coffee and lunch, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes. Fall is an insanely busy time of year for...
Pick your own apples at these regional orchards
(WJHL) — Fall is in the air, pumpkins line the patches and apples hang from trees just waiting to get picked. News Channel 11 compiled a list of regional orchards that encourage autumn and apple enthusiasts alike to flock to the farm to pick a peck or two of regionally grown apples. Most regional orchards […]
my40.tv
First Code Purple of fall 2022 called for Oct. 17-19 as below freezing temps forecasted
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The first Code Purple of fall 2022 was announced Thursday, Oct. 13. Code Purple is an emergency services activation for homeless shelters and county paramedics when the outdoor temperature drops to around 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below -- or the equivalent with the wind-chill factor.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Artist capturing beauty of the mountains as leaf season peaks
BOONE, N.C. — Visitors feel called to the mountains of N.C. this time of year to see the painting Mother Nature is making with all the fall leaves. Meanwhile, an area artist is using his brush and talents to capture the imagine on his canvas. What You Need To...
my40.tv
Defunding police: Candidates for Asheville mayor discuss their visions for the department
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For more than two years, calls to cut police budgets have been made across the country. The polarizing defund the police movement unfolded following the death of George Floyd in 2020, when then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, resulting in Floyd’s death.
Ober Gatlinburg sold to group of Sevier County natives
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ober Gatlinburg has been sold to a group of Sevier County natives, according to an announcement from the company. The group is led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards. Baker is known for starting Ole Smoky Moonshine and Yee-Haw Brewing. “Gatlinburg...
WATE
Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud brings the Axe
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud is so much more than a show, it celebrates the competitors that make lumberjack games such an exciting pastime. SeeMoreSmokies.com has great deals on attractions like this everyday, experience the adventure of the Smokies with SeeMoreSmokies.com. If you have...
carolinaepicurean.com
Not a stretch – Tall John’s, Asheville’s next Best Restaurant?
To be sure, I’ll have to go to Tall John’s a few more times to make the proclaimation – “Asheville’s next Best Restaurant” permanent. If last night’s preview is any indication, there’s no question about it!. Food hasn’t surprised me in quite...
my40.tv
Nearby residents say history being torn down as demolition on Charlotte St. continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The demolition of several homes along Charlotte Street in Asheville has raised the concern of local residents. The homes, located in the 100 block, were all built in the early 20th century and represented the architecture of the period. In recent years, the homes had...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Macon County deputies are investigating after two bodies were found in a home by deputies responding to a welfare check. Authorities were dispatched to the home on Mack Branch Road on Monday night after a request by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have not released any other details about the cause of death or the identities of the individuals.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In North Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in North Carolina.
Smoky Mountain News
Livestock Hall of Fame gets new members
Two Buncombe County men have been added to the N.C. Mountain State Fair Livestock Hall of Fame in recognition of their longtime support to the fair and livestock industry in Western North Carolina. Jerry Plemmons, of Leicester, spent his career as a teacher and principal while also raising beef cattle...
Mountain Xpress
72-unit townhome development coming to West Asheville
There’s a saying that the perfect is the enemy of the good. A majority of Asheville City Council members may have had that aphorism in mind as they voted to approve a conditional zoning request Oct. 11. The new zoning, approved 6-1 with Kim Roney opposed, allows for the construction of a townhome development in West Asheville despite some reservations about the project’s design.
WYFF4.com
Middle school student arrested after bringing gun to Asheville school, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A student was arrested Friday afternoon after police said he had a gun at school. Aaron Sarver, with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, said officers confiscated the gun from a student at Clyde A. Erwin Middle School, at 20 Erwin Hills Road, in Asheville. Sarver said...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Haywood County Schools to review home-school sport rule
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — The Haywood County Public School Board Policy Committee will review their current restrictions on home-schooled students participating in sports next week. The current policy requires students to attend school for a full day of classes to play on a sports team. But the North Carolina...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Brevard NC & Transylvania County
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. In the two years since we launched this site, we’ve visited more than 30 Blue Ridge Mountain towns in the search for our future mountain home. From Blue Ridge and Blairsville GA...
my40.tv
Henderson County Public Schools makes calendar change for 2023-24 year
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County school leaders vote to start the next school year two weeks earlier than state law allows. They voted to create a calendar that starts Aug. 14, 2023. "To have staff tell DPI that we are going to have a calendar that starts...
my40.tv
'Doesn't seem like good development:' 120 townhome units greenlit in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal involving the construction of 120 townhome units in southern Buncombe County has been given the green light, despite pushback from some neighbors. The Buncombe County Board of Adjustment approved an application for a Special Use Permit to establish a Planned Unit Development called...
