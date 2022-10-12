Many people will remember last year when the old Chevrolet location in Burnsville was taken over by movie stars and props as they used it as a hub for filming an Amazon original series. The series, “The Peripheral” is set to take you into an alternative reality, though we may recognize some of the landscape and some familial faces that were hired as extras in the film. On October 21st, “The Peripheral” will premiere on Prime Video streaming with a new episode released every Friday through December 9th. In September 2021, the production began filming in locations across the Blue Ridge Mountains. Most filming was in and around Marshall in Madison County and in Burnsville. Filming was also done in London, England.

BURNSVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO