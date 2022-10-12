ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

AHA News: How Job Burnout Can Hurt Your Health – And What to Do About It

By American Heart Association News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uO3E9_0iW40u6L00

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 12, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Too many times, the realization comes too late.

"When people have a major medical event like a heart attack or stroke, they retrospectively go back and say, 'Oh, I was really stressed, maybe that's why this happened to me,'" said Dr. Ian Kronish, associate director of the Center for Behavioral Cardiovascular Health at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York. "But they don't think beforehand that they'd better take care of that stress for their health."

There are many causes of stress, but experts say one leading factor has increased significantly in recent years: work-related burnout.

"Burnout is real, and we're seeing a lot of it these days," said Dr. Tené Lewis, associate professor of epidemiology at the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University in Atlanta. "People are overwhelmed on all fronts. And we know it's bad for your heart, your blood pressure and your brain."

Recognition of the problem is growing. In 2019 the World Health Organization classified burnout as an occupational phenomenon "resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed."

The COVID-19 pandemic seems to have made it worse. A 2021 survey by Indeed.com found 52% of workers said they were experiencing burnout, 9 percentage points higher than pre-pandemic. Two-thirds of all respondents said the pandemic increased burnout.

Many media reports cite burnout as a prime contributor to what's being called the "great resignation" as large numbers of people leave their jobs. In May, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy warned in an advisory that health worker burnout was leading to staffing shortages that threaten the entire public health care system.

"If we fail to act, we will place our nation's health at risk," he said in a statement.

So, what is burnout? The WHO defines it as feeling depleted, exhausted, mentally distant or cynical about one's job, with reduced competence and effectiveness at work.

"One of the definitions of stress is being asked to do more than you have the resources to handle," Kronish said. Stress can lead to burnout, and burnout perpetuates stress, he said. "So it leads to a vicious cycle."

A 2017 study in PLOS ONE reviewing decades of research linked job burnout to many health problems, including coronary heart disease, high cholesterol, Type 2 diabetes, insomnia and depressive symptoms.

Besides the direct effects, Kronish said burnout can result in unhealthy behaviors that add to the danger.

"It can lead to smoking, drinking more alcohol, not getting enough sleep," he said. "Those all have downstream biological consequences that can lead to atherosclerosis," a buildup of plaque in the arteries that can lead to a heart attack or stroke.

The first step to deal with burnout is to prevent it, said Kimberly Beckwith McGuire, a clinical health psychologist in West Orange, New Jersey. "Do all the things we know already are good for us: getting good sleep and a reasonable amount of exercise, eating healthy, drinking water and having some interests outside of work."

But if you can't prevent it, she said, learn to recognize it. "Are you feeling overwhelmed and underappreciated? If you're somebody who doesn't normally get headaches, are you getting headaches? If you're normally pretty even-keeled, are you now feeling irritable? Are you making more mistakes in your work than normal? These are all signs of burnout."

If those signs are there, the worst thing to do "is to try to tough it out," McGuire said. "A lot of folks think they just have to push, push, push, because we're invincible."

Instead, she said, don't shy away from seeking help from professional therapists or a faith community. Look for positive coping strategies – delegate tasks at work, take short walks during the day, do periodic breathing exercises.

Lewis agreed.

"The first thing you have to do is stop and really pull back and find ways to self-care," she said. "Ensure that you have positive things in your life every single day."

American Heart Association News covers heart and brain health. Not all views expressed in this story reflect the official position of the American Heart Association. Copyright is owned or held by the American Heart Association, Inc., and all rights are reserved. If you have questions or comments about this story, please email editor@heart.org .

By Michael Precker, American Heart Association News

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

When Should You Go To The Hospital For High Blood Pressure?

High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but its symptoms are not always obvious. Contrary to popular belief, not everyone will experience sweating, facial flushing, nosebleeds, or headaches because of this condition, says the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, about one-third of U.S. sufferers are unaware of their problem, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). For this reason, hypertension is often referred to as a "silent killer."
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
icytales.com

How To Lower Blood Pressure Instantly: 7 Quality Food

Seen by more than 10 million people in India. It is perhaps one of the most commonly found chronic conditions that tend to be ignored by many. This article will discuss everything you need to know about elevated blood pressure and how to lower blood pressure instantly. At the end of the article, you will get bonus recipes to lower your blood pressure.
HEALTH
IFLScience

"Breath Training" Twice A Day Can Lower Blood Pressure, Study Finds

Do you go to the gym to strengthen your body? Well, you may be missing out on training some vital muscles – the ones involved in breathing. New research shows that training these muscles each day can reduce high blood pressure and promote heart health. The cardiovascular and respiratory...
WORKOUTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivek Murthy
Medical News Today

What to know about decompensated heart failure

Decompensated heart failure is heart failure that has become severe and requires immediate medical attention. It can develop in people with preexisting heart failure and those without signs of the condition. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that there are. adults with heart failure in the United...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

What Is The Difference Between A Stroke And A Heart Attack?

Heart attacks and strokes can strike out of nowhere, and both are very serious conditions that can be fatal. Heart attacks occur every 40 seconds in the U.S., affecting approximately 805,000 people every year, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Strokes are also very common, impacting more than 795,000 people annually, according to the CDC. More frighteningly, someone is hit with a fatal stroke every 3.5 minutes in the U.S.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery

Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
News-Medical.net

Over-the-counter aspirin effective in preventing blood clots following surgery to repair bone fractures

Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnout#Aha#Brain Health#Diseases#Linus Stroke#General Health#Emory University#Indeed Com
psychologytoday.com

Melatonin and Osteoporosis

Bone remodeling is a dynamic process that occurs throughout life and reflects a balance between bone resorption and bone formation. Osteopenia and osteoporosis, diagnosed by degrees of low bone mass and bone tissue deterioration, lead to substantial morbidity and mortality. Melatonin may minimize the adverse effects of microgravity on bone...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EverydayHealth.com

Frequent Hot Flashes May Signal Higher Risk of Heart Problems

Most women going through the menopausal transition will experience hot flashes, a type of “vasomotor symptom,” that involves a sudden feeling of intense heat that causes some to breakout in a sweat. Johns Hopkins Medicine estimates that about three-quarters of all women have these sudden and brief episodes, which can affect quality of life, disrupt sleep, heighten irritability, and cause depression. On average, hot flash symptoms last for more than seven years, according to the Mayo Clinic. But in some cases, they may persist for 10 years or longer.
HEALTH
healthcareguys.com

Abdominal Obesity: The Dangers of Belly Fat

Obesity has remained a serious health concern in the U.S. Traditionally, medical professionals used body mass index (BMI), which was a calculation of body height and weight, to measure body fatness. However, it has become increasingly necessary to examine the fat distribution profile, which evaluates where the fat accumulates in the body.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Public Health
cohaitungchi.com

Can Diabetes Cause High Blood Pressure?

Diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension) often occur together. A person with diabetes is twice as likely to have high blood pressure as someone who does not have diabetes. You are reading: Do people with diabetes have high blood pressure | Can Diabetes Cause High Blood Pressure?. When you have...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

More than half of hospitalized patients with heart failure have sleep apnea

More than half of hospitalized adults with HF have obstructive sleep apnea or central sleep apnea, with male sex, higher BMI, higher heart rate and more comorbidities predicting sleep-disordered breathing, researchers reported. “Considering the frequent co‐occurrence of sleep-disordered breathing in HF and its adverse prognosis, early diagnosis and treatment of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Herald News

With COVID Crisis Ebbing, How Can We Prevent Future Pandemics?

FRIDAY, Oct. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Aggressive measures are needed in the world’s tropical regions to prevent the inevitable next global pandemic, an international coalition of researchers has concluded. Epidemics around the world have largely been driven by viruses that spill over from wild animals into humans, mainly in tropical hot spots where a diverse number of animals come into frequent contact with mankind, researchers report. To ward off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy