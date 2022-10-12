Earnings optimism has inspired traders to come piling back into equity market. The upside could be a bear market rally, given the fluid economic condition, analysts say. The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a markedly higher opening for Wall Street stocks on Tuesday, potentially extending the strong gains from the previous session. The third-quarter reporting season has provided a shot in the arm for the market, which was languishing amid multiple downward catalysts.

13 HOURS AGO