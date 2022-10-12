ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Markets Insider

Dow jumps 600 points as US stocks extend big rally amid upbeat earnings

US stocks climbed Tuesday, extending gains from a day earlier, as stronger-than-expected earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson added to the upswing. Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 futures climbed more than 2%, with Wall Street growing increasingly bullish despite a disappointing inflation report last week.
UPI News

U.S. stocks fall Friday, ending mixed after volatile week of trading

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks ended down Friday, putting a quick end to Thursday's rally as concerns about the economy continue to roil markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 403.89 points, or 1.34%, to close at 29,634.83. The S&P 500 dropped 86.84 points, of 2.37% to 3,583.07 and the Nasdaq Composite slid 327.76 points, or 3.08%, to 10,321.39.
Benzinga

US Stocks' Momentum Set To Continue Tuesday As Nasdaq Futures Lead Rally — Tesla, Goldman, J&J, United Airlines In Focus

Earnings optimism has inspired traders to come piling back into equity market. The upside could be a bear market rally, given the fluid economic condition, analysts say. The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a markedly higher opening for Wall Street stocks on Tuesday, potentially extending the strong gains from the previous session. The third-quarter reporting season has provided a shot in the arm for the market, which was languishing amid multiple downward catalysts.
Kiplinger

U.S. Stocks Rally on Bank of America Earnings Beat

Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Monday as Bank of America led a rally among lenders after reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in profit, with its new loans benefiting from higher borrowing costs. Bank of America Corp jumped 5.17% as the lender's net interest income surged in its third quarter, even...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress

Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
kalkinemedia.com

ASX 200 likely to fall; Wall Street rises in volatile trade

Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday. The latest SPI Futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 54 points or 0.8% lower. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 1.12%, the S&P 500 gained 1.14%, and the NASDAQ ended 0.90% higher. Australian shares are set to open...

