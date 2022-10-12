Read full article on original website
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Dow jumps 600 points as US stocks extend big rally amid upbeat earnings
US stocks climbed Tuesday, extending gains from a day earlier, as stronger-than-expected earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson added to the upswing. Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 futures climbed more than 2%, with Wall Street growing increasingly bullish despite a disappointing inflation report last week.
US Stock Futures Surge Following Monday's Rally; Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson Earnings In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after closing sharply higher in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 550 points in the previous session following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Data on industrial production for September will...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Why Shares of Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo Are Rising on the Eve of Earnings
Large banks rallied with the broader market today.
This Widely Held Stock-Split Stock Can Skyrocket 608% or Plunge 89%, According to Wall Street
Wall Street pundits expect a wide range of outcomes for this exceptionally popular industry leader.
Citigroup, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Climb. Is It Time To Buy Bank Stocks Now?
Bank stocks C, WFC and JPM are all up after earnings, pointing to strength in the beaten-down sector.
U.S. stocks fall Friday, ending mixed after volatile week of trading
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks ended down Friday, putting a quick end to Thursday's rally as concerns about the economy continue to roil markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 403.89 points, or 1.34%, to close at 29,634.83. The S&P 500 dropped 86.84 points, of 2.37% to 3,583.07 and the Nasdaq Composite slid 327.76 points, or 3.08%, to 10,321.39.
Wall Street strategists are throwing in the towel and cutting their S&P 500 price targets. That's often a good sign for the stock market.
More and more Wall Street strategists are throwing in the towel and cutting their year-end price target. JPMorgan, Oppenheimer, and BMO are the latest Wall Street bulls to lower their expectations. Wall Street strategists getting less bullish on the stock market has served as a contrarian buy signal in the...
U.S. stocks extend rally, Treasury yields dip after solid earnings, economic data
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks closed higher and Treasury yields dipped on Tuesday as upbeat earnings and better-than-expected factory data stoked a risk-on rally.
US Stocks' Momentum Set To Continue Tuesday As Nasdaq Futures Lead Rally — Tesla, Goldman, J&J, United Airlines In Focus
Earnings optimism has inspired traders to come piling back into equity market. The upside could be a bear market rally, given the fluid economic condition, analysts say. The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a markedly higher opening for Wall Street stocks on Tuesday, potentially extending the strong gains from the previous session. The third-quarter reporting season has provided a shot in the arm for the market, which was languishing amid multiple downward catalysts.
U.S. Stocks Rally on Bank of America Earnings Beat
Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Monday as Bank of America led a rally among lenders after reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in profit, with its new loans benefiting from higher borrowing costs. Bank of America Corp jumped 5.17% as the lender's net interest income surged in its third quarter, even...
Trading Bank Stocks on Earnings Reports: JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo
What a whirlwind of a few days in the stock market. On Thursday, a hotter-than-expected CPI report initially sent the S&P 500 down to its lowest level of the year. Stocks then put together a massive reversal that saw the S&P rally almost 200 points off the session low. Now...
Dow closes up 550 points, Nasdaq pops more than 3% as strong bank earnings boost volatile market
Stocks rose sharply on Monday as key earnings reports eased some of investors' fears and oversold tech names enjoyed a rebound rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 550.99 points, or 1.86%, to close at 30,185.82. The S&P 500 jumped 2.65% to 3,677.95. The tech heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 3.43% for its best day since July, finishing at 10,675.80.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
Stocks climb on Wall Street as investors focus on earnings
Stocks rose on Wall Street, adding to weekly gains for major indexes that have been mired in a broad slump amid inflation and recession concerns
ASX 200 likely to fall; Wall Street rises in volatile trade
Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday. The latest SPI Futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 54 points or 0.8% lower. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 1.12%, the S&P 500 gained 1.14%, and the NASDAQ ended 0.90% higher. Australian shares are set to open...
TREASURIES-U.S. yields mostly lower, in line with gilts, European bond market
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid on Tuesday, tracking moves in UK and European bonds, as recent moves by the British government to stabilize its bond market have eased a bit of market anxiety that has led to some short-covering. U.S. benchmark 10-year yields fell for...
U.S. Treasuries post record foreign inflows in August -Treasury data
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Foreign inflows into U.S. Treasuries posted a record in the month of August, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Tuesday, as investors speculated about a pivot by the Federal Reserve away from aggressive tightening.
Dow soars 550 points in big relief rally as investors weigh key earnings reports
US stocks soared on Monday in a relief rally as investors await a slew of high-profile earnings reports. The Dow jumped 550 points, and the Nasdaq Composite rose more than 3%. Goldman Sachs warned stocks are still to expensive, even after a 25% drop in the S&P 500 this year.
