Nebraska State

Iowa company surrenders Nebraska grain dealer license

The Nebraska Public Service Commission announced Wednesday that an Iowa company has surrendered its Nebraska grain dealer license. Global Processing Inc. of Kanawha, Iowa, which owns and operates grain facilities in Lexington and Haigler, surrendered its license Wednesday after a PSC audit showed it did not have enough funds to cover its grain purchases made in the state.
Staffing shortages leave behavioral health services in Nebraska prisons 'at tipping point'

It’s acknowledged that a high percentage of the offenders who come into Nebraska’s prison system are dogged by mental health and behavioral health problems. Yet of 18 staff psychologist positions within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, only six are currently filled. And all three clinical psychiatrist positions are also open.
