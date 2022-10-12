Read full article on original website
Related
doniphanherald.com
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns are trying to solve it.
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings, she worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher-paying job seemed like it would require too many hours back in school.
doniphanherald.com
Iowa company surrenders Nebraska grain dealer license
The Nebraska Public Service Commission announced Wednesday that an Iowa company has surrendered its Nebraska grain dealer license. Global Processing Inc. of Kanawha, Iowa, which owns and operates grain facilities in Lexington and Haigler, surrendered its license Wednesday after a PSC audit showed it did not have enough funds to cover its grain purchases made in the state.
doniphanherald.com
Average ACT score in Nebraska drops to lowest level in at least 10 years
Results of a national college entrance exam released Wednesday are not very encouraging for Nebraska or the nation, and an exam official said the results can’t just be pinned on the pandemic. The national average ACT composite score for the high school class of 2022 was 19.8, the lowest...
doniphanherald.com
Staffing shortages leave behavioral health services in Nebraska prisons 'at tipping point'
It’s acknowledged that a high percentage of the offenders who come into Nebraska’s prison system are dogged by mental health and behavioral health problems. Yet of 18 staff psychologist positions within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, only six are currently filled. And all three clinical psychiatrist positions are also open.
Comments / 0