Urgent warning for millions of Google Chrome users over simple but dangerous mistake
A LOOPHOLE in Google Chrome exposes users to cyber crooks. According to a cyber researcher, the browser's "App Mode" can be exploited to hit users with phishing attacks. The feature strips back websites so you can view them as apps, removing the address bar, toolbars and other familiar elements. It's...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
wallstreetpit.com
Elon Musk : Twitter’s Acquisition an Accelerant to Creating a Mini-Internet Within a Single App
Elon Musk is looking to WeChat, China’s dominant social media platform, for ideas in developing Twitter’s future. While he has provided some details about his “X” (a mini-internet within a single app) proposal, experts believe that achieving this vision will be difficult. But we’ve heard that before and Musk has continuously surpassed expectations.
bctd.news
October’s Been the Biggest Month in Crypto Hacks
Crypto investigation and transaction monitoring solution Chainalysis announced that October has been the biggest month in the biggest year of hacks although we’re only in the middle of the month. By now, around $718 M was stolen in DeFi protocol hacks across 11 attacks. On October 11, four exploits happened worth about $122 M.
PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change
PayPal (PYPL) is in trouble. The financial services platform has been in a major decline since the beginning of the year. Its stock price has fallen 52.2% since January. The market value has decreased by nearly $114 billion during that period to $104.3 billion. Profitability concerns surrounding fintech have grown...
dailycoin.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gets Accepted by Google Cloud via Coinbase Commerce
Technology giant Google has announced a partnership with Coinbase to let Google Cloud customers pay for services in 10 cryptocurrencies. This includes top cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), but also both popular dog-themed tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) & Shiba Inu (SHIB). Hence, the popular dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) might just receive the boost it needs to get back to winning ways.
PETS・
protos.com
Who is Avraham Eisenberg and why is he all over Crypto Twitter?
October has been a record month for crypto criminals, with nearly $720 million lost to anonymous hackers so far, according to Chainalysis. Generally, blockchain bandits are very careful about hiding their identity, obscuring their movements via bridges, exchanges or privacy tools such as Tornado Cash, which was sanctioned by the US Treasury in August.
boundingintocrypto.com
MNGO Oracle Gets Manipulated; $100 million drained from the protocol
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. An alleged group of hackers got away with $100 million by exploiting the Mango markets protocol & recent evidence diverts attention to the probable identity of the hacker. Mango Markets, a Solana-based protocol, announced recently in a...
cryptobriefing.com
51% of Ethereum Blocks Can Now Be Censored. It's Time for Flashbots to Shut Down
The rise of Flashbots and other MEV-Boost relays, which reorder transactions within Ethereum blocks to squeeze out profits, has come with unintended consequences. Flashbots, the largest MEV-Boost relay, refuses to process any transaction related to mixing protocol Tornado Cash. This places Ethereum under the threat of censorship, as more than...
protos.com
Bitcoin mining protocol Stratum V2 opens for testing
Bitcoin mining software developers have released the first significant update in nearly a decade: Stratum V2. Bitcoin miners use Stratum to buffer and improve data transfer between mining pools, other miners, and Bitcoin node operators. The enterprise-grade, open-source protocol and its associated software have been extensively tested by Bitcoin’s multi-billion dollar mining for years.
Motley Fool
Google + Coinbase: Surprising Partners Building in Crypto
thecoinrise.com
QANplatform faces a $1M Bridge Hack, QANX token plummets by 90%
The well-known quantum-resistant layer 1 blockchain QANplatform recently witnessed a hack, where the attacker stole $1 million. Since the hack, the price of its native QANX coin has dropped by more than 90%. On Tuesday at 05:01 EST, QANplatform stated that its smart contract bridge had been compromised and that...
TechRadar
Google Cloud will soon accept payment in cryptocurrency
Some Google Cloud customers will soon be able to pay for services using cryptocurrency, courtesy of a new partnership between Coinbase Commerce and the cloud hosting giant. The feature is only set to be available for select blockchain-focused companies initially, but will be rolled out to more firms at a later date.
CoinTelegraph
This is what your email could look like in Web3
Forget about tracking decentralized autonomous organization votes, decentralized finance transactions, or data breaches across many channels and platforms. Your Web3 mailbox will handle it for you without requiring your phone number or legacy email address. Instead, your wallet address will receive and organize all this information. At least, these are...
CoinTelegraph
DappRadar explains why it counted less than 40 active users on Decentraland
Crypto Twitter was shocked by reports claiming Decentraland, a $1.2 billion metaverse ecosystem, has had less than 40 daily active users recently. The data, courtesy of decentralized finance (DeFi) analytic firm DappRadar, created quite a buzz among the crypto community, with questions being raised over the future of Web3. Decentraland...
techaiapp.com
Binance-Backed Blockchain Completes Hard Fork to Mitigate Future Cross-Chain Bridge Hacks – Bitcoin News
The Bnb Smart Chain commenced the blockchain’s hard fork on October 12, at block height 22,107,423, in order to add a security patch to “mitigate the cross-chain infrastructure between [the] Beacon Chain and Smart Chain.” Binance and the Bnb Smart Chain suspended withdrawals and deposits on Wednesday in order to execute the upgrade. Not too long after, Binance noted that the upgrade was complete a touch after 5 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday morning.
Former Google Ads Boss Launches ‘Web3′ Search Startup With Backing From Coinbase, Top VCs
Sridhar Ramaswamy, who led Google's advertising business from 2013 to 2018, has launched a Web3 company called nxyz. Nxyz trawls blockchains and their associated applications for data on things like NFTs and crypto wallets, and then streams it to developers in real-time. The company raised $40 million in a funding...
coinfomania.com
Coinbase-Backed DeSo Disrupts Telegram, WhatsApp, and Signal
DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched decentralized on-chain end-to-end encrypted group chats, a first-of-its-kind innovation. On-chain messages are resistant to censorship and can be used pseudonymously without supplying personal information, just like Bitcoin or Ethereum. DeSo is the only...
u.today
Warning: Fake Cardano Mobile Wallet Is Stealing Users' Funds
According to numerous social media reports, scammers have created what looks like an official Nami Cardano wallet for mobile devices but in fact acts as a phishing application that steals users' seed phrases and funds. After downloading the application, users are asked to type in their seed phrase from the...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Triggers 348% Explosion in Low-Cap Ethereum Project After Giving Surprise Support
Crypto exchange Coinbase has triggered a massive rally in one low-cap Ethereum-based altcoin after giving sudden support for the project. Coinbase announced via Twitter that the exchange is now supporting 00 Token (POOLS) on the Ethereum network. 00 Token is the governance token behind the zerozero DAO (decentralized autonomous organization)...
