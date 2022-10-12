Read full article on original website
Man Found Guilty, Given Probation Following Olympic National Park Incident
A man from Washington state was found guilty of assaulting a woman at Olympic National Park. The park had to be evacuated because he was armed. The man, 42-year-old Caleb Chapman, was high on methamphetamine when he went to a stranger’s home armed. He shared a letter with the person, detailing his concerns politically and sharing that he believed a revolution would take place at Olympic Peninsula.
Yakima Herald Republic
James Cloud gets four life sentences in 2019 mass murder on Yakama Reservation
James Dean Cloud — convicted in a 2019 mass murder on the Yakama Reservation — will serve four consecutive life sentences, a federal judge ordered Wednesday night. James Cloud, 39, and his cousin, 35-year-old Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, were accused of killing five people at a remote trailer west of White Swan on June 8, 2019.
