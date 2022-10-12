Aljamain Sterling’s coach believes champ ‘gained respect back from fanbase’ ahead of UFC 280: ‘We took a lot of s***’

Read full article on original website
Related
Daniel Cormier explains why he’s against the UFC booking an immediate trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena
Daniel Cormier is explaining why he’s against the UFC booking an immediate trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña. Peña (12-5 MMA) dethroned bantamweight champion Nunes (22-5 MMA) at UFC 269 in December of 2021, in what is regarded as one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.
Henry Cejudo explains why Alex Volkanovski is making a “mistake” by taking on backup fighter role for UFC 280 main event
Alexander Volkanovski recently revealed that he will be the official back-up for UFC 280’s lightweight title bout between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. Should either fighter be unable to compete in Abu Dhabi come October 22nd, the featherweight champ will step up to lightweight and compete for a second title.
MMAmania.com
Lion king Charles Oliveira subs frisky feline in dangerous stunt ahead of UFC 280
Charles Oliveira is currently in Dubai preparing for his upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) title fight against top lightweight contender Islam Makhachev, scheduled for Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Oliveira appears to be making the most of his trip,...
MMA Fighting
‘Lion walks with lions’: Charles Oliveira strolls with white lion ahead of UFC 280
Charles Oliveira sure knows how to make an entrance. On Oct. 22, the former UFC lightweight champion looks to reclaim the title he lost on the scale when he faces Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. But before getting in the cage with arguably his most dangerous opponent to date, “Do Bronx” took a leisurely stroll with another one of nature’s apex predators: a lion.
RELATED PEOPLE
WTF! Dominick Reyes reacts to being put deep in the UFC 281 prelims: “It’s about disrespect”
Dominick Reyes is quickly learning how fast you can go from being a title contender and headliner to hanging off the bottom of the prelims. The light heavyweight fighter came into his title fight against Jon Jones in February 2020 on a twelve fight win streak. And many believe he should have left that fight 13-0 with the 205-pound belt. Instead, he walked away on the losing side of a controversial split decision.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV price revealed along with full main card for the event
The price for the upcoming card headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is now set along with the full main card that will air on Showtime pay-per-view. The event will run $59.99 with the card airing live on Showtime PPV along with streaming through the Showtime app. The event is already on sale for purchase ahead of the Oct. 29 card taking place in Glendale, Ariz.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev ‘should roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
Khabib Nurmagomedov has every confidence that Islam Makhachev is going to beat Charles Oliveira. Next weekend, Makhachev faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout is a long time coming for Makhachev, who many tabbed as the next lightweight champion when Nurmagomedov retired in 2020. And when Makhachev steps into the cage next weekend, Nurmagomedov expects him to dominate.
Charles Oliveira vows to “shock the world” against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Charles Oliveira is confident he will become the UFC lightweight champion again at UFC 280. Oliveira is set to face Islam Makhachev in the main event of the pay-per-view card in Abu Dhabi. It’s an intriguing matchup but in the lead-up to the scrap, Makhachev is the betting favorite and his team has said they believe Makhachev will dominate the Brazilian.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA Fighting
Video: Hologram Manny Pacquiao has staredown with upcoming opponent DK Yoo
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao couldn’t make it to the press conference to promote his upcoming exhibition bout, but he was still able to appear in hologram form. Pacquiao will take on Korean YouTube sensation DK Yoo at a Triller Fight Club boxing event on Dec. 10, and it will air on FITE.
Pay-per-view numbers revealed for Cris Cyborg’s boxing debut
Cris Cyborg made her long-awaited boxing debut on September 25th against national boxing champion Simone Silva in her hometown of Curitiba, Brazil. Cyborg would end up winning the fight via decision, establishing her as a capable boxer. But what about her ability to draw?. According to a press release, Cyborg’s...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 62 Results: Grasso vs. Araujo
MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 62 results for the Grasso vs. Araujo fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 62 Twitter updates. In the main event, women’s flyweight contenders Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off in a pivotal five-round contest. Grasso has won four of her past five fights, while Araujo has won three of her past four.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Does UFC 282 lineup still need Jon Jones?
While it was made official that Jiri Prochazka will run it back with Glover Teixeira at UFC 282 for his first title defense, is the addition of Jon Jones in his heavyweight debut necessary for the UFC’s year-end pay-per-view event?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMAmania.com
Report: Jon Jones in talks to headline UFC 282 on Dec. 10, opponent still in the works
Jon Jones is targeting his long-awaited return to the Octagon for UFC 282 on Dec. 10 from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, but an opponent has yet to be determined. According to a recent report by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani (shown below), Jones has told UFC officials that he’s ready to make his heavyweight debut on the early-December card. However, UFC is still figuring out who Jones will face and if they will need to move him to another date all together.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 62 preview show: Can Alexa Grasso sneak into title fight with main event win?
Alexa Grasso can put the pressure on Manon Fiorot and Katlyn Chookagian in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 62 event. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jed Meshew, and E. Casey Leydon discuss the stakes in Grasso’s main event bout with Viviane Araujo at the UFC APEX — which takes place a week prior to the UFC 280 bout between Fiorot and Chookagian — and if Araujo could get herself in serious title contention with an upset win. Additionally, topics include Cub Swanson’s UFC bantamweight debut against Jonathan Martinez, the loss of Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval’s impact on the card as a whole after Askarov had issues with his weight, what fight could be flying under the radar, and more.
Mateusz Gamrot: UFC fight with 'future champ' Islam Makhachev will be biggest in Europe
Mateusz Gamrot has his sights set on Islam Makhachev. Gamrot (21-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) is edging closer to lightweight title contention and could take a big leap if he gets past Beneil Dariush (21-4-1 MMA, 15-4-1 UFC) on Oct. 22 at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. Headlining that event is...
MMA Fighting
UFC partners with Meta for live and on-demand events in VR on Fight Pass
It would appear that Mark Zuckerberg wasn’t at UFC Vegas 61 strictly to take in the fights. Zuckerberg grabbed headlines earlier this month when the UFC shut down the Apex for the public at UFC Vegas 61, giving the Facebook tsar and his wife a private viewing of the event. At the time, the decision stirred some controversy, but now we know why it happened.
Movsar Evloev forced out of UFC main event with Bryce Mitchell
UFC featherweight Movsar Evloev has been forced out of his UFC main event against Bryce Mitchell, as per reports. Within the context of the featherweight division, Movsar Evloev and Bryce Mitchell are two of the leading prospects with many believing they could both go on to hold the gold. Of course, the current king Alex Volkanovski may have a thing or two to say about that, but Evloev and Mitchell are definitely making big gains as they continue on through their exciting careers.
Sean O’Malley Embraces Underdog Role at UFC 280; ‘I Like When People Think I’m Going to Lose’
When Sean O’Malley steps back into the Octagon at UFC 280, it will be in an unfamiliar role for the rising bantamweight star. On October 22nd, O’Malley will face the biggest test of his mixed martial arts career, taking on former bantamweight champion and No. 1 ranked contender Petr Yan. Sitting in the No. 12 spot, ‘Sugar’ will be taking a big step up in competition. As a result, Sean O’Malley finds himself in an unfamiliar position; He enters the bout as an underdog.
MMAmania.com
Alexander Volkanovski shuts down Beneil Dariush’s UFC 280 backup confusion: ‘I’m getting paid for this. It’s locked in’
Alexander Volkanovski is taking his backup role for UFC 280 very seriously. The reigning Featherweight kingpin announced Monday (Oct. 10, 2022) that he’s officially set to act as the “in case of emergency” fighter for the vacant Lightweight title tilt next weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022). This came as a surprise to one of the top divisional contenders, Beneil Dariush, who is already set to compete that same night opposite Mateusz Gamrot.
MMA Fighting
Daniel Cormier vows to ‘get in shape first’ before working more WWE: ‘The stripes didn’t help’
Daniel Cormier hopes to continue working with WWE after his recent debut as a guest referee at Extreme Rules. He just needs to take care of some business first. The UFC Hall of Famer recently reflected on the experience on his ESPN show, DC & RC. A longtime fan of professional wresting, Cormier said he relished the chance to play the role of WWE’s version of Herb Dean by being the third man in the cage for the Fight Pit match between UFC veteran Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins, which Riddle ultimately won via tapout. The cameo gave Cormier a newfound respect for the athleticism and abilities of WWE performers, and he said he’s already had preliminaries conversations with WWE on doing more work for the company in the future. If he does though, it’ll be on one condition.
WWE・
Comments / 0