Albany Herald
Falcons get banged up version of 49ers defense
The Atlanta Falcons might be catching the San Francisco 49ers at the opportune time, as their top-ranked defense will likely be without several standouts when it takes the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. San Francisco ranks first in total defense, allowing just 249.2 yards per game,...
numberfire.com
Cameron Brate (concussion) not listed on Tampa Bay's Week 6 injury report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (concussion) is available for Week Six's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brate will make his return after the veteran tight end was able to participate in three full practices following his absence in Week Five with a concussion. In a matchup against a Steelers' defense allowing 4.2 receptions per game to tight ends for 45.6 yards on 6.8 targets, Brate's FanDuel salary stands at $4,800.
numberfire.com
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Mailbag 10/14/22
JJ opens up this week's mailbag with some analysis on this year's high-end quarterbacks, looking at how they stack up against signal-callers in recent history. From there, he answers questions about Josh Jacobs, Allen Robinson, Travis Etienne, and more. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
