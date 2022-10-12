Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (concussion) is available for Week Six's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brate will make his return after the veteran tight end was able to participate in three full practices following his absence in Week Five with a concussion. In a matchup against a Steelers' defense allowing 4.2 receptions per game to tight ends for 45.6 yards on 6.8 targets, Brate's FanDuel salary stands at $4,800.

