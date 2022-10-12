ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback's Son Turned Himself In Wednesday

The son of a former NFL quarterback who backed up John Elway in two Super Bowls has turned himself in following a fatal hit-and-run this month. Walter Andrew Brister IV, the son of former NFL quarterback Walter Andrew "Bubby" Brister III, has been arrested for a hit and run incident that took place in Baton Rouge near LSU. He reportedly struck a pedestrian on Saturday and turned himself in on Wednesday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Carson Wentz leading NFC East in TD passes while Commanders are still horrible is the most Carson Wentz stat ever

Let’s strip away all context for a second and talk about Carson Wentz’s 2022 season thus far. The Commanders QB is fifth in the NFL in passing yards (1,390) behind only Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Justin Herbert, and Josh Allen. He’s sixth in touchdown passes (10) behind only Herbert, Jared Goff, Lamar Jackson, and again, Allen and Mahomes.
WASHINGTON, DC
overtimeheroics.net

NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6

This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Albany Herald

Rich Eisen Reflects on John Madden, Walter Payton & More Football Legends

NFL Network‘s Rich Eisen knows he’s carrying on a great NFL Films legacy as narrator of NFL Icons. Under the leadership of filmmaker Steve Sabol and with the power of John Facenda‘s baritone voice, NFL Films documentaries enraptured generations of football fans.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Minnesota vs. Illinois, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch college football

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will meet the Illinois Fighting Illini in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday afternoon from Illinois Memorial Stadium. Minnesota is coming off their first loss of the season after a 20-10 loss to Purdue and will look to rebound today. Meanwhile, Illinois comes into this one on a four-game heater after a 9-6 win over Iowa last week as they look for their fifth straight.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

